The beguiling scent of simmering sugar is a sure sign that the production of the delicious sweets is about to start. Christian skillfully swings the viscous sugar mass over the sugar hook to incorporate thousands of air bubbles, which ensure the candies' signature crunchy sound. The most challenging task, however, is to create the small works of art inside them: tiny flowers, animals, symbols or even letters.
"Maria and I have studied the 150-year-old craft technique," explains Christian Mayer, "to make sure we can produce long-forgotten types of sweets such as the Viennese silk candies by hand".
The Zuckerlwerkstatt doubles as a tribute to the extinct tradition of the typical Viennese candy shop. At the turn of the century, there were still around 400 small sweet shops all around Vienna.
Manufactories in Vienna and Salzburg
"The most important thing in the creation of our Zuckerlwerkstatt was that visitors could watch us making sweets and feel our passion," says Christian. "Our sweets are so colorful thanks to around 300 different natural plant extracts we're using. For example, the red colour comes from sour cherries, red radish and black carrots."
"Things get mystical with our jellies," explains the expert with a grin on his face. "Here we work with a mix of herbs from the 18th century - produced in the Saint Charles Pharmacy in Vienna just for us. The jellies are a mix of essential oils of lemon, cinnamon, cloves, rosemary and eucalyptus."
"The Original Heller Zuckerl, part of the Heller candy sortiment from 1898, are certainly among the most beautiful sweets in our range."Christian Mayer, Confectioner
We love what we do
When Maria Scholz and Christian Mayer decided to become professional confectioners, they searched the world for someone to teach them the traditional craft, as it had been extinct for 60 years.
However, in the end they found what they were looking for at home in Austria. When searching for skilled experts, they met Fritz W. Heller, the last head confectioner of the legendary Heller candy factory in Vienna, among others.
And so, after many years, a sweet factory was once again established in the heart of Vienna. And it's not just the candies that have a long tradition - Christian even picked a historical location, Austria's very first high-riser on Herrengasse in Vienna's first district! Since 2013, it has been home to the high-quality candy shop - a must-visit when in Vienna.
