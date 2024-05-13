Christian and Maria turn soft sugar masses into unique traditional sweets at their candy shops in Vienna and Salzburg.

The beguiling scent of simmering sugar is a sure sign that the production of the delicious sweets is about to start. Christian skillfully swings the viscous sugar mass over the sugar hook to incorporate thousands of air bubbles, which ensure the candies' signature crunchy sound. The most challenging task, however, is to create the small works of art inside them: tiny flowers, animals, symbols or even letters.

"Maria and I have studied the 150-year-old craft technique," explains Christian Mayer, "to make sure we can produce long-forgotten types of sweets such as the Viennese silk candies by hand".

The Zuckerlwerkstatt doubles as a tribute to the extinct tradition of the typical Viennese candy shop. At the turn of the century, there were still around 400 small sweet shops all around Vienna.