Upper Austria
Winter holidays in the land of ski huts
Introduction
One last turn on the piste, the bindings snap open - it's time to stop for a meal. Whether it's savoury dumplings, aromatic Käsespätzle, a crispy Wiener Schnitzel or fluffy Kaiserschmarren - after a long and exhilarating day on the slopes, Austrian treats taste particularly good.
Cosy ski huts
From rustic huts with low ceilings to modern mountain inns, wooden interiors and snowy mountain views make for ultimate cosiness. Those who love winter come together at ski huts - children and their ski instructors, families, couples, friends. And when eating and drinking together, everyday worries are forgotten and we remember what really matters.
Meet Upper Austria
주요 하이라이트
투어
가장 아름다운 지역
Upper Austrian Alps
A region for nature-lovers, from Kalkalpen National Park to the Pyhrn-Priel mountains
가장 아름다운 도시와 장소
Traditional events in Upper Austria
The Christmas markets throughout Upper Austria have made a name for themselves for their festive, cosy atmosphere.
Did you know that Franz Xaver Gruber, the composer of the Christmas carol "Silent Night, Holy Night", was born in Upper Austria? Visit locations steeped in festive history.
On January 5, "Glöckler" runs take place throughout the Salzkammergut region, where people carry brightly illuminated headgear, whilst locals in elaborate "Schönperchten" costumes intend to drive away evil spirits.
Since 1604, Carnival (or "Fasching") in Ebensee has been celebrated with colourful parades at the end of February.
In Gmunden, people gift each other gingerbread hearts on the fourth Sunday in Lent, or "Liebstatt" Sunday, a custom dating back to 1641.
In late summer, colourfully decorated cows return from the Alpine pastures and are celebrated with local festivals.
유명 인물
레시피
특별한 숙소
Kalkalpen National Park
Kalkalpen ("Limestone Alps") National Park in Upper Austria has made a name for itself as a particularly biodiverse and sustainable region.
The National Park includes one of the largest "closed forest" areas in Austria, i.e., no public roads disturb nature here. The only paths are forest roads necessary for the woodland's conservation and upkeep.
More than 200 km of unspoilt streams and over 800 springs of crystal-clear mountain water can be found within the area.
Four-fifths of Kalkalpen National Park's area is covered in forest.
Among countless other animal species, the National Park's forests are home to the only lynx population in the Austrian Alps.