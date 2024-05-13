Woman and child sitting at a table on a snow-covered alpine hut terrace with snow-capped mountains in the background.
  1. Homepage
  2. Austria's Provinces in Winter
  3. Upper Austria

Upper Austria
Winter holidays in the land of ski huts

Take off your skis, snowboard or snowshoes, stop at a cosy ski hut and enjoy the warm hospitality!

One last turn on the piste, the bindings snap open - it's time to stop for a meal. Whether it's savoury dumplings, aromatic Käsespätzle, a crispy Wiener Schnitzel or fluffy Kaiserschmarren - after a long and exhilarating day on the slopes, Austrian treats taste particularly good.

Cosy ski huts

From rustic huts with low ceilings to modern mountain inns, wooden interiors and snowy mountain views make for ultimate cosiness. Those who love winter come together at ski huts - children and their ski instructors, families, couples, friends. And when eating and drinking together, everyday worries are forgotten and we remember what really matters.

Quick facts about Upper Austria
Capital city:Linz
Area:11,982 km²
Population:approx. 1.53 million (as of 2024)
Highest mountain:Dachstein, 2,995 m
Ski areas:7
Nature parks:4
Thermal baths:4

Event recommendations

Find Upper Austria's top events here

Meet Upper Austria

주요 하이라이트

Christmas markets

Bad Ischl Salzkammergut: 2024 European Capital of Culture

13 things to experience in Kalkalpen National Park

Linz: city of the future

Activities in Upper Austria

투어

10 ski tours featuring unforgettable mountain panoramas

Snowshoe hikes for beginners and pros

Day trips in Upper Austria

가장 아름다운 지역

Salzkammergut region

Austria's lake district

Learn more

Attersee-Attergau region

A glittering water paradise

Learn more

Mondsee-Irrsee region

Romantic winter hikes to Mondsee Christmas market

Learn more

Traunsee-Almtal region

Discover Austria's deepest lake and the romantic Orth lake castle

Learn more

Lake Hallstatt

One of the world's most popular photo spots

Learn more

Lake Wolfgangsee

A serene lake, embedded in forests, meadows and mountains

Learn more

Mühlviertel region

Austria's granite highlands, perfect for snowshoe walks

Learn more

Upper Austrian Alps

A region for nature-lovers, from Kalkalpen National Park to the Pyhrn-Priel mountains

Learn more

Danube region

Hiking, cycling and enjoying fabulous views along Austria's most famous river

Learn more

가장 아름다운 도시와 장소

Enns

Austria's oldest city

Learn more

Steyr

Two rivers, one impressive old town

Learn more

Wels

Visit the Lederer Tower and beautifully adorned town houses

Learn more

Gmunden

A spa town steeped in imperial history

Learn more
For everything, there is a season

Traditional events in Upper Austria

  • The Christmas markets throughout Upper Austria have made a name for themselves for their festive, cosy atmosphere.

  • Did you know that Franz Xaver Gruber, the composer of the Christmas carol "Silent Night, Holy Night", was born in Upper Austria? Visit locations steeped in festive history.

  • On January 5, "Glöckler" runs take place throughout the Salzkammergut region, where people carry brightly illuminated headgear, whilst locals in elaborate "Schönperchten" costumes intend to drive away evil spirits.

  • Since 1604, Carnival (or "Fasching") in Ebensee has been celebrated with colourful parades at the end of February.

  • In Gmunden, people gift each other gingerbread hearts on the fourth Sunday in Lent, or "Liebstatt" Sunday, a custom dating back to 1641.

  • In late summer, colourfully decorated cows return from the Alpine pastures and are celebrated with local festivals.

유명 인물

Empress Elisabeth 'Sisi' of Austria

125 years after her death, the fascination with Sisi's life remains unbroken.

Learn more

Anton Bruckner

In 2024, Upper Austria celebrates the 200th birthday of composer Anton Bruckner.

Attend the festivities

레시피

Linzer Cake

This shortcake pastry is the oldest-known cake in the world.

Show recipe

Kaiserschmarren

The chopped pancakes are a long-term favourite in Austria.

Show recipe

Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

Show recipe

특별한 숙소

Hotel Weisses Rössl: romance on Lake Wolfgangsee

The Dilly National Park Resort and Spa Hotel

Baumhotel Kopfing: forest luxury

Mühltalhof: award-winning cuisine

A region famous for its biodiversity

Kalkalpen National Park

Kalkalpen ("Limestone Alps") National Park in Upper Austria has made a name for itself as a particularly biodiverse and sustainable region.

  • The National Park includes one of the largest "closed forest" areas in Austria, i.e., no public roads disturb nature here. The only paths are forest roads necessary for the woodland's conservation and upkeep.

  • More than 200 km of unspoilt streams and over 800 springs of crystal-clear mountain water can be found within the area.

  • Four-fifths of Kalkalpen National Park's area is covered in forest.

  • Among countless other animal species, the National Park's forests are home to the only lynx population in the Austrian Alps.

Take a guided National Park tour

FAQs

The federal state of Upper Austria is known for:

  • crystal-clear lakes (including Lakes Attersee, Traunsee, Mondsee, Irrsee, Wolfgangsee and Hallstätter See) and impressive mountains (e.g., Hoher Dachstein (2,995 m), Torstein (2,948 m), Großer Priel (2,523 m), Traunstein (1,691 m), Hoher Nock (1,961 m) and Schafberg (1,783 m)) in the Salzkammergut region;

  • the European Capital of Culture, Bad Ischl Salzkammergut;

  • the province's capital Linz on the Danube with its eponymous treat, the Linzer Torte;

  • the hilly Mühlviertel region;

  • its 50 breweries and 100 types of beer.

The region's previous name was "Österreich ob der Enns" ("Austria above the River Enns"), which, over time, became "Oberösterreich" (Upper Austria).

Upper Austria with its capital Linz is the right place for people who are looking for a mix of contemporary art, futuristic technology and experiences in nature.

Top sights in Upper Austria include the Ars Electronica Center, the Lentos Museum, the Linz Castle Museum, the Pöstlingberg hill in Linz, the European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl Salzkammergut and the province's abbeys (located in St. Florian, Schlägl and Schlierbach).

The highest mountain in Upper Austria is the Hohe Dachstein (2,995 m), the highest peak within the Dachstein mountain range.

Our top recommendations for cosy huts and mountain inns:

  • Christophorushütte hut at the Feuerkogel cable car mountain station;

  • Kranabethhütte hut on Feuerkogel mountain;

  • Lodge ski hut on Dachstein Krippenstein mountain;

  • Sonnalm hut in the Kasberg family ski area;

  • Zeishofalm in the Dachstein West ski region.

From the far north at Hochficht in the Bohemian Forest to the World Cup ski area near Hinterstoder and the Dachstein ski region in the south, there are seven ski areas in Upper Austria:

관련 기사