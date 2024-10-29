Southern Styria is known for its wine routes, wineries and wine taverns. Here are the five top highlights that will make your trip an unforgettable experience:

Wine routes and wineriesthe South Styrian Wine Route winds its way through the gentle hills of the region and offers breathtaking views of the vineyards. Numerous wineries and vinotheques invite you to taste the region's top wines.

Hike along the Klapotetz trailthe Klapotetz, a wooden windmill, is part of the region's culture. The Klapotetzweg trail combines nature, culture and enjoyment. It leads through the picturesque landscape along the vineyards. Numerous wine taverns await you along the way.

Southern Styria Nature Park: The Südsteiermark Nature Park is a highlight for nature lovers. Gentle hills, forests, fields, meadows and vineyards characterize the landscape. Hikers and cyclists will find a network of well-signposted trails here.

Culinary delights and wine taverns: From pumpkin seed oil to Brettljause snacks and freshly baked bread, accompanied by a glass of Styrian wine. The wine taverns offer the perfect place to enjoy the local cuisine in a cozy atmosphere.