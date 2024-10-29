Southern Styria
Vineyards, wine routes and wine taverns
Introduction
Enjoy a glass of wine (as they say in Austria), a fried chicken salad with pumpkin seed oil and a view of the hilly landscape: this is how the region is known among gourmets. Vineyards alternate with forests, orchards and meadows.
An enchanting interplay of natural and cultural landscapes - Austria shows its romantic and enjoyable side in southern Styria. The highlight of the region's natural experiences and lifeline is the South Styrian Wine Route. Nature reserves, the vast wine country and wine taverns line up one after the other.
One of the most beautiful vantage points in Southern Styria is located in Kitzeck im Sausal, the highest wine-growing community in Austria at 564 meters above sea level.
Southern Styria from all perspectives
주요 하이라이트
Activities in southern Styria
레시피
특별한 숙소
Southern Styria Nature Park
The most important cultural landscapes include mixed forests, fields, flower meadows, orchards and, of course, vineyards. As diverse as these habitats are, they have one thing in common: they are permeated with warmth and light due to the nature park's southern location. As a result, the 15 nature park communities cover almost 400 km² and are home to the warmth-loving animal and plant species of Styria.