Aerial view of green vineyard hills with red-tiled roofs and winding road in South Styria.
  1. Homepage
  2. Southern Styria

Southern Styria
Vineyards, wine routes and wine taverns

The hilly landscape, the warm-hearted people and the wine characterize the region. Discover the South Styrian wine routes on a hike or by bike!

Enjoy a glass of wine (as they say in Austria), a fried chicken salad with pumpkin seed oil and a view of the hilly landscape: this is how the region is known among gourmets. Vineyards alternate with forests, orchards and meadows.

An enchanting interplay of natural and cultural landscapes - Austria shows its romantic and enjoyable side in southern Styria. The highlight of the region's natural experiences and lifeline is the South Styrian Wine Route. Nature reserves, the vast wine country and wine taverns line up one after the other.

Quick info on Southern Styria
Location:40 km south of Graz
Wine routes: 3
Wineries: approx. 285
Buschenschänken: approx. 250
Wine-growing area:with 611 hectares, the smallest wine-growing region in Austria

One of the most beautiful vantage points in Southern Styria is located in Kitzeck im Sausal, the highest wine-growing community in Austria at 564 meters above sea level.

Southern Styria from all perspectives

주요 하이라이트

South Styrian Wine Route: On the trail of wine

Sausal Wine Road: view of the steepest vineyards

The border table: splendor on the wine route

Picnic in the vineyard

Wineries and wine shops

Activities in southern Styria

레시피

Steirischer Backhenderlsalat

Das Geheimnis dieses Rezeptes: das Sulmtaler Geflügel. Mit diesem Rezept schmeckt der Backhenderlsalat wie das Original aus der Steiermark.

Steirischer Backhenderlsalat

Steirisches Backhendl

Probiert doch einen Klassiker der steirischen Küche: Backhendl nach einem Rezept von Johann Lafer.

Steirisches Backhendl

특별한 숙소

Winzarei: Living at the Tement winery

Weingasthof Sabathihof Dillinger: Stay at the winery

Loisium Wine & Spa Hotel

Weingartenhotel Harkamp: Wine and sparkling wine manufactory

"Protection through use"

Southern Styria Nature Park

The most important cultural landscapes include mixed forests, fields, flower meadows, orchards and, of course, vineyards. As diverse as these habitats are, they have one thing in common: they are permeated with warmth and light due to the nature park's southern location. As a result, the 15 nature park communities cover almost 400 km² and are home to the warmth-loving animal and plant species of Styria.

Southern Styria Nature Park

FAQs

Southern Styria is known for its wine routes, wineries and wine taverns. Here are the five top highlights that will make your trip an unforgettable experience:

Wine routes and wineriesthe South Styrian Wine Route winds its way through the gentle hills of the region and offers breathtaking views of the vineyards. Numerous wineries and vinotheques invite you to taste the region's top wines.

Hike along the Klapotetz trailthe Klapotetz, a wooden windmill, is part of the region's culture. The Klapotetzweg trail combines nature, culture and enjoyment. It leads through the picturesque landscape along the vineyards. Numerous wine taverns await you along the way.

Southern Styria Nature Park: The Südsteiermark Nature Park is a highlight for nature lovers. Gentle hills, forests, fields, meadows and vineyards characterize the landscape. Hikers and cyclists will find a network of well-signposted trails here.

Culinary delights and wine taverns: From pumpkin seed oil to Brettljause snacks and freshly baked bread, accompanied by a glass of Styrian wine. The wine taverns offer the perfect place to enjoy the local cuisine in a cozy atmosphere.

Three wine routes wind their way through southern Styria:

South Styrian Wine Routethis is the best known in the region and leads through picturesque vineyards, past numerous wineries and wine taverns. The route usually starts in Ehrenhausen and continues via Leutschach to Kitzeck im Sausal.

Sausal Wine Routethis route leads through the area around the wine village of Gamlitz, which is known for its rolling hills and excellent wines. It runs around the villages of Gamlitz, Ratsch and the surrounding area.

Schilcher Wine Routethis road is famous for the Schilcher, a rosé-colored wine made here from the Blauer Wildbacher grape.

Southern Styria includes wine-growing villages located in the middle of the hilly landscape and along the wine routes. Here are some of the best-known places in the region:

Leutschach an der Weinstraßea central town along the South Styrian Wine Route. Leutschach is known for its vineyards, wine taverns and its proximity to the Slovenian border.

Ehrenhausen an der Weinstraßea pretty wine village that often serves as a starting point for tours along the South Styrian Wine Route.

Gamlitzone of the best-known wine-growing regions in southern Styria. Gamlitz offers many wineries, a lively wine tradition and numerous leisure activities in the surrounding area.

Kitzeck im Sausalthe highest wine-growing village in Europe. Kitzeck offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding hilly landscape and excellent wines.

Sulztal an der Weinstraßea smaller village that is particularly appreciated for its quiet charm and proximity to first-class wineries.

Straß in Styriaanother popular wine-growing village, which is also a good starting point for exploring the region.

관련 기사