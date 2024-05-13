Family Winery Kögl

“Look, you can already see the seeds shining through!” – Walking through the vineyards with Tamara Kögl is quite the experience, with an extra helping of passion served along the way. And that’s before the hearty snack is laid out in the “Moajörgl” – a 300-year-old, beautifully restored parlour where the best way to enjoy the moment is with a glass of home-grown Sauvignon Blanc.

What’s particularly important to the winemaker is that you can taste the identity of the region in each wine. “Every slope tastes different,” she says with a smile. And if you’d rather not drive after indulging in these excellent wines, you can spend the night in one of four winemaker’s rooms, located right next to the vines.