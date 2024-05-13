South Styrian Wine Route
Wineries, winegrowers and wine taverns

It's hard to get enough of this magnificent landscape with its steeply sloping vineyards and narrow, winding roads.

Hospitable locals, cultivated vineyards, fresh, fruity wines, excellent wine taverns, and the iconic “Klapotetz” (a traditional windmill) as a visible landmark are ever-present, shaping the rhythm of life for both residents and visitors alike.

Modern wine-growing architecture blends harmoniously with beautifully restored traditional buildings, enhancing the landscape. The time-honoured practices of tending to vineyards, orchards, forests, and fields, as well as preserving long-established customs, are still very much alive today. None of that has changed.

Quick info on the South Styrian Wine Route
Length:25 km
Location:between Ehrenhausen and Leutschach
Wine-growing area: 2.798 ha, largest wine-growing region in Styria
Wineries:265
Leading variety:Sauvignon Blanc
The wine route runs along the border with Slovenia for several kilometres, which makes it unique.

Meet the South Styrian Wine Route

The Top Highlights

Wolfgang Maitz winery: Inn and wine hotel

Die Weinbank: Inn with three toques

Steinberghof winery Firmenich: Wine tavern

Sulztal circular hiking trail

Gamlitz Castle: Celebrate in style

Winemaker Tamara Kögl

Family Winery Kögl

“Look, you can already see the seeds shining through!” – Walking through the vineyards with Tamara Kögl is quite the experience, with an extra helping of passion served along the way. And that’s before the hearty snack is laid out in the “Moajörgl” – a 300-year-old, beautifully restored parlour where the best way to enjoy the moment is with a glass of home-grown Sauvignon Blanc.

What’s particularly important to the winemaker is that you can taste the identity of the region in each wine. “Every slope tastes different,” she says with a smile. And if you’d rather not drive after indulging in these excellent wines, you can spend the night in one of four winemaker’s rooms, located right next to the vines.

Kögl Winery

Winemaker Katharina Tinnacher

Lackner Tinnacher Winery

Katharina Tinnacher quite literally grew into the winemaking profession: Her father, a winemaker like his father before him, gave her five vines as a child. She was to care for them entirely on her own, to understand what that entailed. Her reward? She could trade the grapes for chewing gum.

Today, her focus is solely on wine. At just 27 years old, she took over the family estate and has since run it with great success. She has now transitioned to sustainable, organic production. From tending the leaves, to manually removing damaged grapes, to working in the cellar – where, as she says, “I’m just a guide, because the quality is created in the vineyard.”

Lackner Tinnacher Winery

"As a winemaker, you can't be in a hurry. A great wine requires a lot of patience."

Manfred TementTement family winery, Ehrenhausen

Tement Winery

From the press house to the apartment

Where vineyard workers once lived, relaxation seekers now reside. Press houses, cellars, and stables have been transformed into charming chalets, featuring rustic furniture, modern chandeliers, and designer sinks. The large panoramic windows reveal views of the vineyards, which put on a stunning display of colour, especially in autumn.

“A little piece of paradise,” say the guests, and not just because of the culinary delights. The sweet indulgence of doing nothing in the apartments is made easier with a well-stocked fridge, including a winemaker’s platter. In the morning, a breakfast basket filled with local delicacies awaits at the door.

Winzarei

Wine taverns in Styria: Enjoy regional specialties in the middle of the vineyards

Learn more

