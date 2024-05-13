South Styrian Wine Route
Wineries, winegrowers and wine taverns
Hospitable locals, cultivated vineyards, fresh, fruity wines, excellent wine taverns, and the iconic “Klapotetz” (a traditional windmill) as a visible landmark are ever-present, shaping the rhythm of life for both residents and visitors alike.
Modern wine-growing architecture blends harmoniously with beautifully restored traditional buildings, enhancing the landscape. The time-honoured practices of tending to vineyards, orchards, forests, and fields, as well as preserving long-established customs, are still very much alive today. None of that has changed.
The wine route runs along the border with Slovenia for several kilometres, which makes it unique.
Meet the South Styrian Wine Route
The Top Highlights
Winemaker Tamara Kögl
“Look, you can already see the seeds shining through!” – Walking through the vineyards with Tamara Kögl is quite the experience, with an extra helping of passion served along the way. And that’s before the hearty snack is laid out in the “Moajörgl” – a 300-year-old, beautifully restored parlour where the best way to enjoy the moment is with a glass of home-grown Sauvignon Blanc.
What’s particularly important to the winemaker is that you can taste the identity of the region in each wine. “Every slope tastes different,” she says with a smile. And if you’d rather not drive after indulging in these excellent wines, you can spend the night in one of four winemaker’s rooms, located right next to the vines.
Winemaker Katharina Tinnacher
Katharina Tinnacher quite literally grew into the winemaking profession: Her father, a winemaker like his father before him, gave her five vines as a child. She was to care for them entirely on her own, to understand what that entailed. Her reward? She could trade the grapes for chewing gum.
Today, her focus is solely on wine. At just 27 years old, she took over the family estate and has since run it with great success. She has now transitioned to sustainable, organic production. From tending the leaves, to manually removing damaged grapes, to working in the cellar – where, as she says, “I’m just a guide, because the quality is created in the vineyard.”
"As a winemaker, you can't be in a hurry. A great wine requires a lot of patience."Manfred Tement, Tement family winery, Ehrenhausen
Tement Winery
Where vineyard workers once lived, relaxation seekers now reside. Press houses, cellars, and stables have been transformed into charming chalets, featuring rustic furniture, modern chandeliers, and designer sinks. The large panoramic windows reveal views of the vineyards, which put on a stunning display of colour, especially in autumn.
“A little piece of paradise,” say the guests, and not just because of the culinary delights. The sweet indulgence of doing nothing in the apartments is made easier with a well-stocked fridge, including a winemaker’s platter. In the morning, a breakfast basket filled with local delicacies awaits at the door.