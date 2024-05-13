Mighty peaks, lush forests and crystal-clear waters: The Wilder Kaiser region in Tirol is a paradise for nature lovers.

The Wilder Kaiser rises majestically with its striking peaks, bordered to the south by the gentle hills of the Kitzbühel Alps. At its heart lies a nature reserve of over 100 square kilometres, providing an untouched habitat for alpine wildlife such as golden eagles, dormice, and chamois.

The Wilder Kaiser region has something for everyone. In summer, mountain bike trails along rushing streams and climbing adventures on steep rock faces offer plenty of excitement. In winter, a top-class ski area with over 275 kilometres of slopes awaits. Year-round, local specialities like hearty Kaiserschmarren provide a culinary treat with stunning views of the Kaiser mountains.