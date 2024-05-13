이용 약관
이 웹사이트의 이용에는 다음 조건이 적용됩니다. 당사의 콘텐츠에 액세스하면 여기에 명시된 이용 약관에 동의하는 것입니다. 오해가 없도록 이용 약관을 주의 깊게 읽어주시기 바랍니다.
At the main domains www.austria.info and austriatourism.com the Austrian National Tourist Office operates websites, which serve the promotion of tourism to Austria free or against payment. Furthermore, austria.info refers to that website which can be accessed by entering this or another transferring URL. austriatourism.com refers to that website which can be accessed by entering this or another transferring URL. All users are urged to read the following terms of use as well as the other legal texts carefully. Using the website austria.info or austriatourism.com requires the user's consent to the terms of use and other legal texts (e.g. copyright statement, linking & framing) listed below. The use of this website implies that the user accepts the terms of use and all other legal texts. In the event that the user does not accept the terms of use, further use of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com is prohibited. A violation of all or some of the provisions of the below terms of use and other legal texts leads to the immediate, automatic termination of the authorisation to use the website. In the event of such violations, Austrian National Tourist Office reserves itself the rights to any and all claims (e.g. claims arising from warranty and/or from compensation for damages) against the relevant user(s).
The use of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com is exclusively permitted for informational purposes of both a private and a professional nature. All contents on the website austria.info and austriatourism.com are protected by copyright. Irrespective of whether contents are offered free of charge or at a charge. In the case of chargeable content (e.g. chargeable download of studies), specific provisions exist that determine to what other usage rights exist. Any type of reproduction, distribution, rental, lending, publication, or other use of any type at all requires the explicit written permission of Austrian National Tourist Office and is explicitly forbidden without such permission. An exception obtains when a specific provision explicitly establishes something to the contrary. Violations of this provision may in particular result in trademark, copyright and competition law consequences. Austrian National Tourist Office expressly reserves itself all copyrights and the usage rights arising therefrom (rights to use work and permission to use work) on the contents offered on the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com. All users are urged to read the copyright statement.
Austrian National Tourist Office places great importance on the careful handling of personal data. For this reason, the privacy policy of Austrian National Tourist Office follows the principle of maintaining data confidentiality and emphasises the protection of personal data in particular. All users are urged to read the provisions on data privacy protection.
Austrian National Tourist Office cannot guarantee that the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com can always and at all times be accessed. Technical errors and/or maintenance work as well as other causes (such as a re-launch of the website) can lead to the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com being unavailable temporarily or over a longer period of time. Austrian National Tourist Office assumes no responsibility for any specific availability or accessibility of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com. Austrian National Tourist Office does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, legality, objectivity and up-to-dateness of the contents offered on the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com. This is equally applicable to all products and services offered on the website, including associated descriptions and prices. Austrian National Tourist Office may undertake changes, modifications as well as deletions of the website in its entirety and the contents presented on it at any time and without prior notice.
Austrian National Tourist Office and the persons or companies related to Austrian National Tourist Office shall not be liable for damages of any kind (e.g. lost profits, frustrated expenditures, damages due to loss of data, loss of earnings, claims based on enrichment law, legal advice or contract establishment costs). This disclaimer in particular applies to all damages caused by the use of the website, by temporary or permanent inability to use the website (downtime), by the limited availability of the website or the content presented thereon, by the erroneous presentation of content, by the presentation of third-party content or by the display of hyperlinks on austria.info and austriatourism.com.
Should any damages to hardware and/or software or to other data arise from the use of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com or their contents, Austrian National Tourist Office does not incur any liability whatsoever. The user acknowledges that the services offered by Austrian National Tourist Office are also offered along with the involvement of third-party network operators. The availability of services is therefore dependent on the technical provision of external network services. Austrian National Tourist Office assumes no obligation to keep these services offered free from interruptions and able to be accessed at all times. The user is aware that Austrian National Tourist Office has no influence on the possibility of the Internet access, the transmission speed and the availability and stability of network connections and access. Austrian National Tourist Office is entitled to interrupt the services for internal reasons such as maintenance services for a reasonable period.
There may be a temporary restriction of services, especially for reasons of force majeure, strikes, lockouts and orders by the authorities as well as due to technical changes to the systems of Austrian National Tourist Office or due to other measures which are necessary for a proper or improved operation (e.g. maintenance, repairs, etc.). The user can derive no claims from this, however Austrian National Tourist Office will strive for rapid troubleshooting. The user is entitled to use the services of Austrian National Tourist Office on his own respective risk and expense and is obliged to only use appropriate technical devices, such as appropriate computers, modems, etc. The user is also obliged to use the services only in accordance with legal regulations and standards and to refrain from any improper use of the services. Where services are rendered free of charge, Austrian National Tourist Office reserves the right to provide these for a charge at any time after prior notice. Under no circumstance is there an entitlement to the provision of gratuitous services.
On the Internet portal, Austrian National Tourist Office also and in particular offers users services (such as information) that are conveyed, created or otherwise provided by third parties. Austrian National Tourist Office will undertake every effort to not infringe on any third-party rights, in particular, but not limited to copyright, exploitation, trademark or other usage rights through the operation of the Internet portal. However, Austrian National Tourist Office does not guarantee that the services used by users (such as information) are free from any third-party rights, specifically but not limited to copyrights, exploitation, trademark or other rights of use. Liability for damages possibly resulting therefrom shall be excluded. In the event that Austrian National Tourist Office offers free software downloads (e.g. screen savers) on the website, no liability whatsoever is assumed for their ability to function. More particularly, no liability is assumed for any (consequential) damages resulting from the use of the software (e.g. damage to the operating system).
Austrian National Tourist Office endeavours to ensure the accuracy, completeness and up-to-dateness of price information contained on this website. Since Austrian National Tourist Office receives the prices from third parties, it has no means, however, to check them for accuracy. In particular, the specifications are subject to periodic changes. Austrian National Tourist
Office therefore assumes no liability for the correctness, completeness and up-to-dateness of the price information contained on this website.
This general exclusion of liability applies irrespective of the asserted claim basis for slight negligence as well as for gross negligence where entrepreneurs are concerned. Limitation of liability extends to both contractual and non-contractual claims.
Austrian National Tourist Office is entitled to change, adapt, or update these terms and all other legal texts at any time, in whatever form and without prior notice. The current version of these terms of use is binding. All users of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com should consult these terms of use and the associated legal texts, in order to keep track of any modifications. All users of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com expressly declare themselves in agreement that the currently valid version applies to users as soon as they visit the site again and do not object to the current version of the terms of use or other legal texts explicitly and in writing.
Austrian National Tourist Office assumes no liability for linked websites and their contents. The information presented on hyperlinks on the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com are a free service provided by Austrian National Tourist Office. Austrian National Tourist Office has no influence on the design or modification of the linked sites and the content they offer. Should hyperlinks on austria.info and austriatourism.com refer to third-party content, these do not constitute a rating of the linked content. Austrian National Tourist Office in particular assumes no liability whatsoever for the accuracy, completeness, legality, objectivity and up-to-dateness of such content. The access to information that is reached via hyperlinks on austria.info and austriatourism.com is the sole responsibility of the user. All users are urged to also read the terms on Linking and Framing. In the event that users notice that a link refers to legally problematic content, they are asked to inform Austrian National Tourist Office via email to datenschutz@austria.info about the link in question, so that it may be removed as soon as possible where necessary.
All other legal texts on austria.info and austriatourism.com that are referred to in these terms of use are an integral part of these terms of use and are subject to the conditions defined in their provisions whenever they do not contain more specific provisions. More specific provisions may exist e.g. in the case of paid content for use rights.
If the user is an entrepreneur, the competent court for the first district in Vienna shall have exclusive jurisdiction for all disputes. If the user is a consumer within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act, this applies only if he/she has his/her residence, habitual residence or place of employment in this administrative district. Place of performance for all rights and obligations is the headquarters of Austrian National Tourist Office. The substantive law of Austria under exclusion of the UN Sales Convention (CISG) and national conflict of law provisions shall apply exclusively.
The invalidity or ineffectiveness of individual provisions of the terms of use shall not affect the validity of the remaining provisions; in this case, those agreements are deemed made which are legally effective and come closest to the original objective of Austrian National Tourist Office. Where written form is required, the transmission by fax or e-mail satisfies this requirement.
Copyright on Own Content
All of the information displayed on the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com (e.g. text, graphics, videos, music etc.) are protected by trademarks and/or copyrights in favour of Austrian National Tourist Office. It is therefore not permitted to download, reproduce and distribute the website as a whole or in part. In particular, the rights of reproduction, distribution, renting, lending, provision and broadcast in any form whatsoever are owned exclusively by Austrian National Tourist Office or third parties. Violations of intellectual property rights will be pursued by legal action.
Copyright on Third-Party Content
Austrian National Tourist Office operates services on the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com which entail the use of third-party content (e.g., text, graphics, videos, music, logos), such as content of advertising partners and contents of cooperation partners. This content can be viewed by all users. Any other use of multimedia files and texts of whatever kind requires the prior explicit consent of the author or authorised user. The author or authorised user reserves all rights to the multimedia files and texts. Austrian National Tourist Office will inform the author or authorized user of copyright infringements where Austrian National Tourist Office becomes aware of these. In any event, Austrian National Tourist Office assumes no liability whatsoever for copyright infringements of third parties. Each partner (e.g. advertising partner, cooperation partner) indemnifies Austrian National Tourist Office from all liabilities.
Links from other Websites to austria.info and austriatourism.com
Austrian National Tourist Office allows (hyper-) links under the following conditions: they may not alter the contents of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com in any way, the recognition of the origin of all content must be guaranteed in full, and austria.info and austriatourism.com must be represented as linked websites in their entirety. The display of contents of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com through the use of frames is not allowed. The linking of websites to content that is offensive, objectionable, contradictory to good morals or otherwise controversial/illegal is also prohibited. The contents of the websites that link to the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com must fully comply with all applicable legislation (e.g. copyright law, advertising law, privacy law, criminal law). Above all, these websites must not represent their relationship to Austrian National Tourist Office in a falsified, incorrect or illegal manner. A collaboration with and/or support of Austrian National Tourist Office of whatever kind may only be the case if Austrian National Tourist Office had agreed to it explicitly and in writing beforehand. In particular, the use of the Austrian National Tourist Office corporate identity (e.g. logos) requires the prior approval of Austrian National Tourist Office. Austrian National Tourist Office reserves all rights in the case of illegal links.
Links from austria.info and austriatourism.com to other Websites
In the linking to other websites, Austrian National Tourist Office attaches the greatest importance on the fact that external content on the linked websites is not modified in any way, that the recognition of the origin of this third-party content remains intact and that the linked website is displayed in its entirety. When showing third-party content, a new browser window is opened in each case and no framing technique is used. Austrian National Tourist Office accepts no responsibility whatsoever for the legality of the content of external websites which are linked to by Austrian National Tourist Office. In particular, Austrian National Tourist Office accepts no responsibility for any subsequent alterations of their content. The inclusion of a third-party mediated or operated website in the internet portal operated by Austrian National Tourist Office does not constitute an endorsement or guarantee with regard to the services offered or contained therein, in particular to possibly offered information, goods or services. Where Austrian National Tourist Office refers to websites that are not operated by Austrian National Tourist Office through links, this only constitutes an additional service for users, in order to allow them to have access to such websites. Austrian National Tourist Office, however, assumes no responsibility and/or liability for the content of such websites in these cases.