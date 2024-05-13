Family Ski Regions in Austria

Unforgettable moments on the piste: In Austria's family ski resorts parents, teenagers and children will find their winter happiness!

Austria’s family ski resorts make it easy for parents and children to enjoy winter together on the slopes. Gentle runs, perfect for young beginners, alternate with cosy mountain huts offering a warm break and local flavour. It’s where the relaxed Austrian way of life truly shines — close to nature, easy-going, and full of shared moments.

Snow days become pure joy for families: whether kids are bravely tackling their first jumps or venturing onto red slopes for the very first time, the variety of experiences in these family-focused ski areas guarantees carefree fun away from the crowds. And often, it’s the smaller, quieter resorts that create the most memorable moments.

Ski schools and adventure zones are specially designed for children, beginners, and those returning to the sport — offering a safe, fun environment to learn, play, and grow in confidence on the slopes.