Family Ski Regions in Austria
Safe, relaxed, and full of winter fun
Introduction
Austria’s family ski resorts make it easy for parents and children to enjoy winter together on the slopes. Gentle runs, perfect for young beginners, alternate with cosy mountain huts offering a warm break and local flavour. It’s where the relaxed Austrian way of life truly shines — close to nature, easy-going, and full of shared moments.
Snow days become pure joy for families: whether kids are bravely tackling their first jumps or venturing onto red slopes for the very first time, the variety of experiences in these family-focused ski areas guarantees carefree fun away from the crowds. And often, it’s the smaller, quieter resorts that create the most memorable moments.
Ski schools and adventure zones are specially designed for children, beginners, and those returning to the sport — offering a safe, fun environment to learn, play, and grow in confidence on the slopes.
Family-friendly ski resorts in Austria
Large family ski resorts for small ski fans
Small ski resorts, grand adventures for kids
Packing Liste for a Family Ski Holiday
Equipment
Skis, poles and ski boots (can usually also be hired at the resort)
Helmet: Helmets are compulsory for children in Austria up to the age of 15
Clothes
Functional underwear
Fleece jumper/jacket
Helmet
Waterproofed winter jacket, snow trousers and boots
Ski socks
Ski goggles
Ski gloves
For being in the snow all day long
Small backpack
Hand warmers
Sunglasses
Lip balm and sun cream with a high sun protection factor
Hat/headband/scarf
For indoors
Slippers
Board games
Drawing utensils
Books
Cuddly toy
Torch
How can we combine climate protection with winter holidays?
#1: Choose sustainable ski resorts
#2: Book eco-certified hotels
#3: Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm
#4: Plan your journey by train
#5: Use sustainable transport within the ski resort
#6: Rent ski equipment with eco-standards
#7: For the sake of nature: Stay on the piste!
#8: Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food
#9: Try slow-winter activities
Did you know, that...?
... there are more than 600 ski schools and 18,000 ski and snowboard instructors across Austria?
... in Austria, at elevations above 1,000 metres (3,280 ft), people are on a first-name basis, regardless of status and age?
... Austria's ski resorts have a total of more than 22,000 kilometres (13,760 mi) of ski slopes?
... powder snow is 90 percent air? Not great for snowball fights, but excellent for skiing.
... the most popular dish in Austria's ski huts is Kaiserschmarrn? Closely followed by Käsespätzle and cheese dumpling soup. Best enjoyed in reverse order!
... the ski season in Austria's highest ski resorts lasts until mid-May?
... one in three skiers in Austria is under 30 years old?
... Damüls in Vorarlberg is the snowiest village in the world? An incredible nine metres of snow fall here on average every winter.