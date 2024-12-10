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Holiday Without a Car
Arrive and get around by train and bus

Arrive comfortably by train, then take public transport to your final destination - a great (and sustainable) start of your holiday for you and the environment.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride: Train holidays can be way more comfortable than travelling by car. Who doesn’t dread the exhausting feeling after a long day behind the wheel (or in the back seat) after all? It seems, that more and more people are looking for alternative ways to get to their holiday destination. Studies show that holidaymakers are increasingly interested in public transport options and are choosing sustainable travel by train and bus. Great news for the climate! After all, train travel is not only comfortable but also more sustainable: You produce fewer CO₂ emissions and save energy.

Some travellers might worry that going car-free means less flexibility. However, in Austria, that's not the case. Well-timed bus schedules, car sharing services, discounted public transport tickets, bike rental and hotel shuttles make it easy to move around in many holiday regions, no matter if it’s about getting to the accommodation from the station or heading to day trip destinations.

Current route information from ÖBB

Up-to-date details on engineering works, line closures and possible timetable changes can be found on the ÖBB website.

Please note that these may lead to temporary disruptions to rail services, so it is advisable to check your connection in advance.

Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB)

Timetable ÖBB

Current route information and delays ÖBB

ÖBB Sparschiene (discounted tickets)

Accessible travel ÖBB

ÖBB Plus deals

Train travel with ÖBB: 5 tips for a green and comfy journey

Europe – Austria at high speed

The Railjet connects the most beautiful cities in Austria with neighbouring countries such as Germany and Switzerland - all trains are direct.

Austria to Europe (and vice versa)

The new ÖBB Nightjet

Modern design, more privacy and greater comfort - the new ÖBB Nightjets make night travel feel like a breeze.

ÖBB Nightjet

First and Business Class

Start your holiday in style with additional amenities and comfort in the First or Business Class.

ÖBB Comfort classes

Travel in your own compartment

If you value privacy and quiet, you can book your own compartment in a seated, couchette or sleeping car carriage.

Book a private compartment

Travelling with light luggage

… nothing easier than that! Simply book the ÖBB luggage service for a comfortable start to your holiday.

ÖBB luggage service

Train and bus travel in Austria from East to West

Westbahn

The Westbahn connects various locations: from Vienna to Salzburg to Bregenz - with stops in Innsbruck, Jenbach and St. Johann im Pongau. And new: Vienna to Villach.

Westbahn

Postbus

Looking to continue your train journey by bus? The ÖBB Postbus network connects cities and regions throughout Austria.

Postbus

FlixBus

Travelling through Europe by FlixBus is cheap, comfortable and eco-friendly.

FlixBus

Sustainable travel on your summer holiday

From regional bus routes and car sharing to guest cards with mobility bonuses: you can travel sustainably in Austria's holiday regions. Without a car, but with plenty of opportunities to discover nature, culture and cuisine in a flexible way.

Climate-friendly in the Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal valley

Get on board, relax and safe money in the Pitztal valley

Travel sustainably in the Kitzbüheler Alps

Car-free in the Wilder Kaiser region

Discover Graz by tram, bus, the Schlossberg train and Flux

Lake Weissensee: car-free to lake, alpine pastures and peaks

Flexible mobility with the Salzkammergut shuttle service

Around Lake Neusiedl by bus, train and BAST

Sustainable mobility in Werfenweng with E-LOIS & W3 shuttle

Mobile throughout Kleinwalsertal thanks to the guest card

Flexible at the Hohe Tauern NP with shuttles & eLINER

Arrive and take a deep breath in the Pyhrn-Priel region

Sustainable travel on your winter holiday

Eco-friendly holidays in the Katschberg region

Katschberg makes sustainable winter holidays feel like a breeze: Public transport options are widely available and the ski bus to Katschberghöhe is free of charge.

Katschberg region

Snow Space Salzburg

Save money by buying a ski pass for Snow Space Salzburg: Travel to and from the resort within SalzburgerLand is included in the ticket.

Free travel to Snow Space Salzburg

Travel to the Stubai Glacer over night

Sleep, wake up, head right to the slope: The Nightjet combo ticket includes seat reservation, transfer and ski pass.

Combo Train & Ski Stubai Glacier

Skiland Vorarlberg

Vorarlberg has more than 40 ski resorts and they all have one thing in common: With a multi-day ski pass, the ski buses can be used free of charge.

Ski resorts in Vorarlberg

E-ski buses in Zell am See-Kaprun

If you have a ski pass for Schmittenhöhe or Kitzsteinhorn, ski buses are included in the price. What's more, they're now being converted to e-buses.

Zell am See-Kaprun

Train connections to Austria's winter holiday regions

Whether skiing, winter hiking or wellness in the mountains: many Austrian winter destinations can be reached stress-free by train – often directly, sometimes with only one change – without traffic jams and in tune with the rhythm of the season.

Very easy (excellent connections):

  • Gastein Valley: IC/EC stations in Dorfgastein, Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein

  • Zell am See: Station with EC connections from Salzburg, Innsbruck and Munich, with buses into all surrounding valleys.

  • Schladming-Dachstein: Schladming station is right in the centre, with fast connections from Salzburg and Vienna.

  • Kitzbühel: Direct rail access with IC/EC services, plus ICE connections from Germany and Switzerland.

  • Stubai Valley: From Innsbruck directly into the valley by tram.

  • Zillertal: Train to Jenbach, then continue on the Zillertal Railway and a dense regional bus network.

Easy (well connected, with one change):

  • Ötztal: IC/EC trains to Ötztal station, then buses run deep into the valley as far as Gurgl.

  • Wilder Kaiser: Train to Wörgl or Kufstein, then regular bus connections to the villages.

  • Arlberg: Stations at St. Anton and Langen am Arlberg with international Railjet services.

  • Montafon: Train to Bludenz, then the Montafon Railway to Schruns, with bus connections throughout the valley.

Infos and tips on travelling to and around Austria

A well-developed network of regional trains, shuttles, hiking buses and bike rental makes it easy to move around at your destination. Many guest cards also include free travel on regional buses.

  • Carinthia: The Station Shuttle takes you from the train station to 19 hotels for a small fee; the different guest cards in Carinthia include regional trains.

  • SalzburgerLand, Werfenweng: The SamoCard includes buses in and around the region, night shuttles, and free hire of e-cars, e-bikes, and mini e-cars for kids.

  • Tirol: Use the AchenseeCard, Alpbachtal Seenland Card and station shuttles for the last mile. Travelling to the Kitzbühel Alps? Your guestcard doubles as a ticket for all regional ÖBB trains. When leaving Wörgl, you can use your hotel receipt as a train ticket. The Wilder Kaiser region features a 24/7 shuttle from Kufstein station as well as free shuttle buses to hiking trails, lakes, and swimming pools.

Sustainable holiday regions with an excellent public transport system include:

Burgenland

Carinthia

Lower Austria

Upper Austria

SalzburgerLand

Styria

Tirol

Vorarlberg

When travelling to and from your holiday destination by train, you save a lot of emissions, stress and money. A perfect companion is the ÖBB Vorteilscard, a rail card giving you up to 50% discount on all ÖBB standard tickets. There are several options to choose from:

  • ÖBB Vorteilscard 66/Classic – for everyone (online)

  • ÖBB Vorteilscard Jugend – for everyone under 26

  • ÖBB Vorteilscard Family – for families with children

  • ÖBB Vorteilscard Senior:in – for seniors from the age of 65

Planning a longer journey? "Just one more sleep until you reach your destination“ is the motto of the ÖBB Nightjet. Book in advance and secure yourself discounted Sparschiene tickets.

Zuugle is a great tool when planning your hiking trips: The database shows no less than 8,755 different mountain tours that can easily be reached by bus and train.

To ensure a smooth arrival, check all the important information about customs regulations, border controls and entering Austria with pets below.

Entry and customs regulations

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