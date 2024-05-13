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Leisure Cycling in Austria
The journey is the destination

Along the routes, nature, towns, cosy accommodation and historical sights will delight you. And always in your backpack: the feeling of lightness.

Leisure cycling in Austria allows you to experience the essence of Austrian life with all your senses: Feeling free, full of joy, and curious about what the day might bring. Lightness is a constant companion along the routes. At your own pace, you cycle through charming villages and past historic landmarks. The majestic castles and churches tell stories from times long past. Nature also offers unique spectacles: You’ll leisurely pedal along rivers, circle crystal-clear lakes, and marvel at the diverse landscapes. The numerous well-maintained and signposted bike paths let you choose your level of challenge - ranging from gentle to sporty.

Leisure cycling in Austria quickly immerses you in the joie de vivre that the warm hospitality of the hosts invites. When it’s time to take a break, enjoying delicious treats, a refreshing drink, and the scenic views of the vineyards highlights Austria’s true passion for the pleasures of life.

Discover pleasure cycling

Cycling along the water

Long distance trails for connaisseurs

Culture and culinary delights on two wheels

Cycling tours in Austria's provinces

Upper Austria

Vorarlberg

Burgenland

Tirol

Styria

Carinthia

SalzburgerLand

Lower Austria

Vienna

Cycling events

Climate Protection Tips

How can we protect the environment and climate?

With the bike, you have already committed yourself to sustainability. Here are five tips on how you can do even more for the environment and the climate on your bike tour:

  • Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.

  • Only observe animals from a distance. This includes not feeding fish and water birds. Leftover food can harm the animals.

  • Only use the open shore areas for swimming. This way, breeding animals on the shore remain undisturbed.

  • Drink a lot - but drink properly. Take a refillable water bottle with you on your tour. Austria has excellent tap water.

  • Get children excited about nature. Children will appreciate what they know.

FAQS

Speed
Maximum speeds apply on some trails. Always follow signposts and adjust your pace to your ability, visibility and terrain. In urban areas, speed is determined by local traffic regulations and current conditions.

Riding side by side
This is generally permitted, provided the cycle path, road and traffic situation allow it.

Taking a dog with you
You may transport your dog in a suitable trailer or carrier. Please do not allow your dog to run alongside the bike on a lead while riding.

Parking your bike
Bicycles may be parked in public spaces as long as pathways remain clear and the bike is securely positioned. Many towns and villages offer dedicated cycle parking, often with charging points for e-bikes.

Children up to the age of 12 must wear a helmet when cycling in Austria. From the age of 12, there is no general helmet requirement for cyclists in Austria - however, wearing a helmet is recommended for safety reasons. You can borrow a helmet from a bike rental shop.

When cycling in Austria, a blood alcohol limit of 0.8‰ is permitted. However, your safety and the safety of others should always come first!

While cycling is all about having fun, your safety and the safety of others come first. That’s why your bicycle must meet Austrian traffic regulations. This means:

  • Both brakes on your bicycle must be in working order.

  • You need a front light and a red rear light if you’re cycling at night.

  • Your bicycle must be fitted with yellow reflectors on the tyres.

  • A bell is also required.

If you rent a bicycle in Austria, you can be confident that it is well-maintained and meets all the necessary regulations.

Among the most popular are the Danube Cycle Path, the Drava Cycle Path, the Alpe-Adria Cycle Path, the Tauern Cycle Path, the Carinthian Lakes Loop, the River Cycling routes in the Mostviertel region and the Iron Curtain Trail.

Many of these routes follow rivers and lakes, are well signposted and are ideal for relaxed touring – including with an e-bike.

Yes. Many of Austria's leisurely cycle routes and tours are ideal for e-bikes – particularly if you prefer to ride at a relaxed pace.

Bike hire is widely available in many towns and villages, and charging facilities can often be found at hotels, inns and selected cycling stations.

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