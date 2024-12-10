Sustainable Travel in Austria
Tips for car-free holidays, certified accommodation, and slow travel
Introduction
Sustainable travel can take many forms, from arriving by train or bus to staying in eco-certified hotels, enjoying a car-free holiday or choosing accessible travel options. People exploring the topic often come across slow travel, an approach that focuses on spending longer in one place and getting to know a region more deeply.
Austria offers a range of opportunities for this type of travel. Many destinations are connected to the rail network and can be reached locally by public transport. In numerous regions, shuttle services, cycle paths and mountain railways further expand mobility options. Many accommodation providers also hold certifications such as the Austrian Ecolabel.
These ways of travelling can be combined with nature and cultural experiences, whether hiking or cycling in the mountains, on alpine pastures, by the water or in the forest. Austria is home to numerous protected areas, including national parks, nature parks and biosphere parks. Museums with inclusive programmes and regional cultural events add further variety.
Tips and information on sustainable travel
Austria's most important certificates
Austrian Eco-Label
Accommodation awarded the Austrian Ecolabel meets defined standards for energy efficiency, mobility, resource management and regional sourcing.
EU Eco-Label
This Europe-wide environmental quality label for holidays and accommodation recognises hotels and other accommodation providers that meet specified criteria in areas such as energy, water and environmental management.
Green Key
This is an international certification programme for tourism businesses, with criteria covering energy use, water consumption, waste management and operational practices.
Austrian Eco-Label for destinations
The Austrian Eco-Label for Destinations is awarded in accordance with defined criteria and takes into account environmental, socio-cultural and economic factors at regional level.
Austria's protected landscapes
National parks, biosphere parks, nature parks and Natura 2000 sites are among the protected and recreational areas that shape Austria's landscapes. They range from the Thayatal Valley in the north and lake and moorland landscapes to the high mountain regions of the Alps. Austria's six national parks encompass a variety of habitats, from the country's largest national park, Hohe Tauern, to Donau-Auen National Park east of Vienna.
Visitor centres, ranger-led tours, themed trails and viewing points offer plenty of opportunities to explore these landscapes. Along the way, visitors can gain insights into local wildlife, plant life and the distinctive features of individual regions.