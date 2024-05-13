Ski Touring in Austria

Tips for beginners

The sensible thing to do is to sign up for a beginner ski touring course with a ski school or mountain guide, offered at most Austrian resorts. Here you will learn how to "read" the mountain, spot potentially dangerous and probably safe terrain, and learn how to use your avalanche transceiver as well as the probe and shovel you'll need to carry in case you're unlucky enough to need to use them. All of the equipment, as well as the special ski touring skis, boots, poles and skins can usually be rented in the resort.

Even before you start your course you may have an option to test avalanche safety equipment in a testing park, offered at some resorts. These simulate avalanche rescues and allow you to master your transceiver technique as well as your probe and shovel.

Safety is such a big factor you'd be mad to head out alone, or even in a group of friends if at least one of you wasn't already experienced and proficient in mountain safety.

Most ski tours start at the bottom of the mountain and you skin up, but of course you can take a lift up the mountain and skin more horizontally across to some terrain you can't access by lift or easily by hiking. Obviously, safety remains the number one priority in finding your route.