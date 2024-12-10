Cross-Country Skiing in Austria

Looking for cross-country ski tracks near a hotel or resort in Austria? Here is a selection of classic trails for skiers and skaters full of twists and turns.

Endurance sport meets nature experience

Cross-country and Nordic skiing have experienced a massive revival in recent years, getting more and more popular every season. And it's easy to see why: The oldest winter sport of all simply appeals to everyone. No matter if you want to enjoy the magic winter landscapes at a more leisurely pace or physically challenge yourself by aiming for new personal racing records, you will always have a great time - and train a whopping 85% of your body's muscles on top!

Visitors to Austria are spoilt with choice, as cross-country and Nordic ski trails are spread out all over the country. Newbie or pro, you will surely find the perfect fit.

Cross-country skiing amid snow-covered nature

Cross-country skiing into spring is possible on numerous high-altitude trails in Austria's alpine regions. These trails are often situated in stunning mountain landscapes, just a few steps from hotel doors. The trails in Sportgastein, for instance, are considered some of Austria's most beautiful. Skiers here move towards a whole arena of three-thousand-metre peaks. The valley, which is part of the Hohe Tauern National Park, is covered with a thick white blanket of snow all winter, lasting well into spring. This is due to the high altitude of 1,600 metres.

And those wanting to take a day off from skiing can enjoy the fantastic mountain panorama from the picturesque winter hiking trails.

Cross-country skiing in Austria's provinces

Tirol

Skating or classic style: Tirol offers a huge selection of cross-country ski trails.

Tirol

Vorarlberg

The west of Austria scores with a varied network of cross-country ski trails.

Vorarlberg

SalzburgerLand

Cross-country skiing to your heart's content on over 2,200 official classic and skating trails.

SalzburgerLand

Carinthia

Head to Hohe Tauern National Park, Lake Wiessensee, and other regions.

Carinthia

Styria

17 trails in Styria bear the cross-country ski trail seal of approval.

Styria

Upper Austria

The cross-country paradise stretches from the Bohemian Forest to the Salzkammergut.

Upper Austria

Lower Austria

The whole region offers taster days for beginners, including valuable tips.

Lower Austria

Special cross-country ski regions in Austria

Did you know?

Cross-country trail quality seal

In the provinces of Styria, Carinthia and Tirol, trails fulfilling specific criteria, are labelled with the cross-country ski trail quality seal. The award is given to trails which have an average snow cover of approx. 10 cm on 80 days. In addition, they must fulfil further quality standards such as signposting, minimum length, width and grooming.

5 tips to fully enjoy cross-country skiing

In icy conditions

Get your weight to the middle of the skis! If it is too far forward, the skis will slip, lose grip, and you will tip forward. Keep your arms close to your body.

Downhill

Good shoe grip is essential. Bend your knees, stretch the poles backwards, and stand straight on the skis to avoid catching an edge.

Uphill

Use the herringbone technique. When the left leg pushes off, the right arm swings forward, and vice versa. Keep your arms as close to your body as possible to strengthen your gravity centre.

Warming up

Targeted exercises activate the necessary muscles: Stretch your legs, swing your arms, and rotate your hips.

Equipment

Recreational skiers should use wide all-round skis with scales to prevent slipping. More experienced skiers can opt for skating skis with a continuous running surface.

FAQ

Austria is known for its excellent conditions for cross-country skiing. The diverse landscape, with its majestic mountains and idyllic valleys, offers cross-country skiers a varied terrain. Well-groomed trails, running through many regions of the country, are suitable for both beginners and advanced skiers. Along the routes, holidaymakers will meet welcoming hosts creating a friendly atmosphere by providing tips and stories. Cosy huts serving regional delicacies and hot drinks are popular spots for breaks. The combination of impressive nature, well-prepared trails, and welcoming locals makes Austria an ideal destination for cross-country skiing enthusiasts.

Holidaymakers can try cross-country skiing in many regions of Austria. Buying expensive equipment is not necessary as all major holiday regions have ski and pole rentals available – including for children. Some hotels also have a selection of equipment. Make the most of it, because this type of winter sport is going to be great fun!

This might also be interesting

Castle and Palace Tours for Children

Climbing medieval towers, dressing up like back in the day, or searching for ghosts: In Austria's castles, history comes alive as a magical journey through time.

Castle and Palace Tours for Children

Horse Riding Holidays in Austria

The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.

Horse Riding Holidays in Austria

Cruising in Austria

A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.

Cruising in Austria

Kneipp Therapy in Austria

Kneipp therapy is a holistic concept by Sebastian Kneipp – and even an Intangible Cultural Heritage – using water affussions, exercise, nutrition, and medicinal plants.

Kneipp therapy in Austria

Road Cycling in Austria

Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!

Road Cycling in Austria

Pleasure hiking in Austria

The culinary delight is the goal: A glass of wine in your hand, a snack and cheese spaetzle on the table. Our tips for culinary hikes.

Tips for culinary hikes

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Experiences with animals

Side by side with an alpaca, observe rare birds and spend the day with a marmot: Animal activities promise extraordinary experiences

Experiences with animals
Discover the Best of Austria