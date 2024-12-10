Cross-Country Skiing in Austria

Looking for cross-country ski tracks near a hotel or resort in Austria? Here is a selection of classic trails for skiers and skaters full of twists and turns.

Endurance sport meets nature experience

Cross-country and Nordic skiing have experienced a massive revival in recent years, getting more and more popular every season. And it's easy to see why: The oldest winter sport of all simply appeals to everyone. No matter if you want to enjoy the magic winter landscapes at a more leisurely pace or physically challenge yourself by aiming for new personal racing records, you will always have a great time - and train a whopping 85% of your body's muscles on top!

Visitors to Austria are spoilt with choice, as cross-country and Nordic ski trails are spread out all over the country. Newbie or pro, you will surely find the perfect fit.

Cross-country skiing amid snow-covered nature

Cross-country skiing into spring is possible on numerous high-altitude trails in Austria's alpine regions. These trails are often situated in stunning mountain landscapes, just a few steps from hotel doors. The trails in Sportgastein, for instance, are considered some of Austria's most beautiful. Skiers here move towards a whole arena of three-thousand-metre peaks. The valley, which is part of the Hohe Tauern National Park, is covered with a thick white blanket of snow all winter, lasting well into spring. This is due to the high altitude of 1,600 metres.

And those wanting to take a day off from skiing can enjoy the fantastic mountain panorama from the picturesque winter hiking trails.