Lake Constance
A place of stunning natural beauty
Introduction
At Austria’s westernmost edge lies the Lake Constance region of Vorarlberg – where Austria, Germany and Switzerland meet. The three countries are linked by the majestic Lake Constance, a European inland sea with a rich cultural appeal.
The Rhine Valley, stretching from Hohenweiler to Nenzing, is home to over two-thirds of Vorarlberg’s population and forms the heart of the region. Each town has its own distinctive character: Bregenz, famous for its lake festival; Dornbirn, with its innovative spirit; Hohenems, steeped in cultural heritage; and Feldkirch, with its medieval charm.
The surrounding landscapes change dramatically with the seasons, providing a scenic backdrop for a wide range of activities. Between the lake and the peaks, visitors will find space for enjoyment, exercise and connection – always with a sense of living in the moment. Architecture and design, music and art, food and conviviality combine to create a unique lifestyle between the lakeshore and the Alpine heights.
For sport enthusiasts: 260km around Lake Constance by bike
Food & Drink at Lake Constance
The most beautiful cities in the region
Exceptional accommodation at Lake Constance
The Rhine Delta
Where the Alpine Rhine flows into Lake Constance lies the Rhine Delta nature reserve – one of Central Europe’s most important wetlands. Reed beds, alluvial forests and gravel shores provide a habitat for more than 330 bird species, rare amphibians and beavers. Protected since 1976, the landscape is constantly changing due to Rhine sediment deposits and fluctuating water levels. Walking trails, birdwatching spots and bathing areas such as Rohrspitz invite visitors to experience nature at its finest.