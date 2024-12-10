Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Constance, the city of Bregenz boasts exciting modern architecture.

Bregenz has always benefited from its location on the shores of Lake Constance. For 2000 years, Central Europe's third-largest lake has brought trade, ideas and cultural exchange to the city, making it a place where tradition and progress go hand in hand.

This is reflected in the latest strength of the Vorarlberg provincial capital: Modern architecture. International architects such as Hans Hollein, Jean Nouvel and Peter Zumthor have left their mark here, but it is the local Vorarlberg architects with their clear lines and incorporation of large amounts of wood whose works are the city's signature. Their buildings shape both the cityscape and the surrounding area and reflect the region's attitude to life: Down-to-earth yet cosmopolitan, traditional yet forward-thinking.