Bregenz in Summer
Alpine tradition and modern architecture in perfect harmony

Visit Bregenz in Winter
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Constance, the city of Bregenz boasts exciting modern architecture.

Bregenz has always benefited from its location on the shores of Lake Constance. For 2000 years, Central Europe's third-largest lake has brought trade, ideas and cultural exchange to the city, making it a place where tradition and progress go hand in hand.

This is reflected in the latest strength of the Vorarlberg provincial capital: Modern architecture. International architects such as Hans Hollein, Jean Nouvel and Peter Zumthor have left their mark here, but it is the local Vorarlberg architects with their clear lines and incorporation of large amounts of wood whose works are the city's signature. Their buildings shape both the cityscape and the surrounding area and reflect the region's attitude to life: Down-to-earth yet cosmopolitan, traditional yet forward-thinking.

Quick facts about Bregenz
Population:approx. 29,600 (as of 2024)
Province:Vorarlberg
Area:approx. 29.5km²
Altitude:427m
Favourite viewpoint:Pfänder mountain (1,064m)

Don't miss the Bregenz Festival with its floating stage on Lake Constance.

Meet Bregenz

Top highlights

Pfänderbahn cable car: Enjoy the best views

"Sunset Steps" on Lake Constance: A romantic evening

Kunsthaus museum: Modern art and architecture

Bregenz harbour: Lively cultural quarter

Vorarlberg Museum: Explore local art and history

Bregenz Pipeline: Idyllic walkway by the lake

Fischersteg bar: Drinks on a historic pier

Activities in and around Bregenz

Tours

Guided city tours

Lake cruises

A stage built on top of the lake

Bregenz Festival

Every year in July and August, the Bregenz Festival ("Bregenzer Festspiele") takes over the city. A variety of musical performances in multiple locations are on offer, but the centrepiece is the lake stage, a huge stage built into and on top of Lake Constance, tailor-made to the year's opera performance.

In addition to its impressive backdrops, the Bregenz Festival features world-class opera singers and directors as well as the Vienna Philharmonic.

In 2025, visitors will be able to see Carl Maria von Weber's "Der Freischütz" performed on the lake stage.

Bregenz FestivalVienna Philharmonic

Day trips & excursions

Sights in Vorarlberg

Explore the province

Top events

Bregenz Spring

Festspielhaus Bregenz, 6900 Bregenz

Experience world-class contemporary dance.

Bregenz Spring

Bregenz Festival

16/07/2025 - 17/08/2025
Seebühne Bregenz, 6897 Bregenz

Don't miss the city's flagship opera performance on the lake stage.

Bregenz Festival

Bregenz Harbour Festival

Hafengelände in Bregenz, 6900 Bregenz

Have a stroll, listen to music and discover a variety of regional dishes.

Bregenz Harbour Festival

City of Children Festival

14/06/2025 - 14/06/2025
Bregenzer Innenstadt, 6900 Bregenz

The little ones can take part in creative workshops and exciting games.

City of Children

Experience the culinary side of Vorarlberg.

Eat your way through the province

Food and drink in Bregenz

Wirtshaus am See

Dine on home-made Käsknöpfle pasta, fresh fish or Riebelknödel dumplings right by the lake.

Wirtshaus am See

Milena Broger: Award-winning chef at Restaurant Weiss

One of the youngest chefs to be awarded two toques, Broger serves up Scandinavian-inspired cuisine at Restaurant Weiss.

Restaurant Weiss

Bregenz farmers' market

Regional and seasonal produce from Vorarlberg, on offer every Friday from 8 to 10am.

Markets in Bregenz

The Best Restaurants in Vorarlberg

From rustic inns to high-end dining, find your favourite restaurants in the province.

Restaurants in Vorarlberg

Recipes

Austrian Cheese Fondue

Create the perfect cheesy feast at home.

Show recipe

Austrian Cheese Noodles

In this variation of "Käsknöpfle", they are made with savoury mountain cheese.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Grand Hotel Bregenz

Hotel Schwärzler

Regional cuisine

Social & sustainable at Mangold Restaurant

Owned and managed by couple Michael and Andrea, Mangold Restaurant in Lochau on Lake Constance is a special little find. Their nifty modern dishes use fresh, local ingredients wherever possible, from eggs sourced from the farm next door to herbs from the on-site garden.

In addition to culinary quality, the restaurant makes a point of working in a socially conscious way, for instance when it comes to their staff's working hours. This makes for a sustainable business, responsible community building, and not least, a delicious and enjoyable experience for guests. When on holiday in Vorarlberg, don't miss out on the unique atmosphere and excellent service at Mangold!

Mangold Restaurant

Discover Bregenz on a budget

Bodensee-Vorarlberg Guest Card

The local "Bodensee-Vorarlberg Freizeitkarte" guest card includes admission to over 50 attractions, free public transport and discounts at a wide variety of partner institutions. Take a cable car trip, visit a museum, or take a dip at a lido - it's all included with your 1, 2 or 3-day guest card.

Get the local guest card

FAQs

Bregenz, capital of Austria's westernmost province Vorarlberg, offers visitors a combination of nature, culture and history. Must-see sights include:

  • Bregenz harbour and promenade

  • Kunsthaus Bregenz (KUB) museum of art

  • St. Martin's Tower

  • Pfänder mountain

  • Vorarlberg Museum

In summer, Bregenz turns into a paradise for outdoor fans. Local activities include:

  • Hiking

  • Mountain biking and cycling tours

  • Swimming in Lake Constance

  • Climbing

  • Stand-up paddling

This might also be interesting

The Best Restaurants in Vorarlberg

Here you will find a selection of culinary hotspots in Vorarlberg - from rustic inns to high-end toque-awarded restaurants.

Restaurants in Vorarlberg

Sights in Vorarlberg

In Austria's westernmost province, the harmony between culture, nature, tradition, and modernity is truly inspiring. It's a space for discovery and well-being.

Sights in Vorarlberg

Austria's Cities in Summer

Sights, culture and architecture as well as restaurants, magical places and the people make every single one of Austria's cities special.

Austria's Cities
Discover the Best of Austria