Bregenz in Summer
Alpine tradition and modern architecture in perfect harmony
Bregenz has always benefited from its location on the shores of Lake Constance. For 2000 years, Central Europe's third-largest lake has brought trade, ideas and cultural exchange to the city, making it a place where tradition and progress go hand in hand.
This is reflected in the latest strength of the Vorarlberg provincial capital: Modern architecture. International architects such as Hans Hollein, Jean Nouvel and Peter Zumthor have left their mark here, but it is the local Vorarlberg architects with their clear lines and incorporation of large amounts of wood whose works are the city's signature. Their buildings shape both the cityscape and the surrounding area and reflect the region's attitude to life: Down-to-earth yet cosmopolitan, traditional yet forward-thinking.
A stage built on top of the lake
Every year in July and August, the Bregenz Festival ("Bregenzer Festspiele") takes over the city. A variety of musical performances in multiple locations are on offer, but the centrepiece is the lake stage, a huge stage built into and on top of Lake Constance, tailor-made to the year's opera performance.
In addition to its impressive backdrops, the Bregenz Festival features world-class opera singers and directors as well as the Vienna Philharmonic.
In 2025, visitors will be able to see Carl Maria von Weber's "Der Freischütz" performed on the lake stage.
Bregenz Festival
Don't miss the city's flagship opera performance on the lake stage.
Bregenz Harbour Festival
Have a stroll, listen to music and discover a variety of regional dishes.
Experience the culinary side of Vorarlberg.
Wirtshaus am See
Dine on home-made Käsknöpfle pasta, fresh fish or Riebelknödel dumplings right by the lake.
Milena Broger: Award-winning chef at Restaurant Weiss
One of the youngest chefs to be awarded two toques, Broger serves up Scandinavian-inspired cuisine at Restaurant Weiss.
Bregenz farmers' market
Regional and seasonal produce from Vorarlberg, on offer every Friday from 8 to 10am.
Regional cuisine
Owned and managed by couple Michael and Andrea, Mangold Restaurant in Lochau on Lake Constance is a special little find. Their nifty modern dishes use fresh, local ingredients wherever possible, from eggs sourced from the farm next door to herbs from the on-site garden.
In addition to culinary quality, the restaurant makes a point of working in a socially conscious way, for instance when it comes to their staff's working hours. This makes for a sustainable business, responsible community building, and not least, a delicious and enjoyable experience for guests. When on holiday in Vorarlberg, don't miss out on the unique atmosphere and excellent service at Mangold!
Discover Bregenz on a budget
The local "Bodensee-Vorarlberg Freizeitkarte" guest card includes admission to over 50 attractions, free public transport and discounts at a wide variety of partner institutions. Take a cable car trip, visit a museum, or take a dip at a lido - it's all included with your 1, 2 or 3-day guest card.
