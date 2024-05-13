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Styria in Summer
Holidays between the Dachstein glacier, thermal baths and wine

Visit Styria in Winter
Glaciers, lakes, forests, spas and even vineyards: Styria - the "Green Heart of Austria" - surprises with a colourful palette.

Diversity in the "Green Heart of Austria"

Styria impresses with its diverse landscapes, from the mountainous north, through the urban centre with the capital city of Graz, to the gently rolling hills of the south with its vineyards. A remarkable 5,838 metres separate the highest and lowest points of Styria, stretching from the Dachstein, the highest mountain in the region at 2,995 metres, to the Vulkania® healing spring in Rogner Bad Blumau, located 2,843 metres below ground.

Pleasures from Glacier to Wine

It is precisely this diversity of landscapes that both visitors and locals alike appreciate and enjoy throughout the year in its many different forms.

Mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers invite you to be active and take in the stunning surroundings. Styria offers holidaymakers a rich variety of leisure opportunities. However, all regions of Styria share one thing – the warmth of the people and the joy of indulgence: from the Dachstein Glacier to the wine regions.

Quick info about Styria
Capital city:Graz
Area: 16.401 km²
Population:approx. 1.27 million (as of 2024)
Percentage of forest:62%
Dachstein mountain:2.995 metres
Nature parks:7
Thermal baths:11
Wine routes:8

Styria Card: discover 177 excursion destinations for FREE!

With the purchase of the Styria Card guests receive free admission to 177 excursion destinations and a 30% discount at 24 bonus partners from April to October.

Events in Styria
Traditional and modern highlights are shown in the Calendar of events

Meet Styria

Top hoogtepunten

The most beautiful sights in Styria

The 11 adventure regions in Styria

Altaussee in the Styrian Salzkammergut

Gesäuse National Park

Capital of pleasure Graz

South Styrian Wine Route

Activities in Styria

Tours

From Swiss stone pine to pumpkin seed oil

From art treasures to sparkling wines

Styrian Roman Wine Route

Styrian Apple Road

Styrian flower road

Styrian Castle Road

South Styrian Wine Route

Contemporary vineyard architecture, alongside beautifully revitalised traditional buildings, shapes the landscape here. How vineyards, orchards, forests, and fields have been cultivated and local traditions preserved for generations remains evident today. Nothing about this has changed to the present day.

South Styrian Wine Route

Excursion destinations in Styria

Regio's

Steden en plaatsen

The Styrian hat with chamois beard

Also known as the Ausseer hat, it once adorned the heads of the wealthy during the Biedermeier era. Today, it is worn by those who value tradition, as well as fans of Styria.

The hallmark of a genuine Styrian hat is the black or green felt with a green band. This iconic symbol of Styria is adorned with a chamois brush or chamois back hair. An additional capercaillie feather signifies the hunter's connection.

The side on which the chamois brush is attached reveals the wearer's origin: Upper Styrians fasten the tuft of hair at the back, while in the rest of Styria, it is worn on the side. Beneath the Styrian hat, the traditional grey Styrian suit made from pure wool and genuine Goiserer shoes complete the typical Styrian outfit for men.

Origin: Early 19th century in Ausseerland
Material: Hair felt
Colour: grey-green
Special feature: Chamois beard, capercaillie feather

Top evenementen

The daffodil festival in Ausseerland

The Daffodil as a Herald of Spring: Since 1960, the people of Aussee have dedicated a multi-day festival in May to this delicate flower. The entire Ausseerland "comes into bloom," creating an impressive boat parade featuring hand-decorated sculptures made from millions of white daffodils. This large event, in which almost every local resident takes part, lasts for four days. Accompanied by local brass bands, the Daffodil Queen, and the children's Maypole dance, the Salzkammergut blossoms and welcomes the arrival of summer.

Daffodil Festival

Recepten

Unieke plekken om te verblijven

Winzarei Winery Tement in Ehrenhausen

Apartments Hideaways in Altaussee

Steirereck at Pogusch - Birdhouse Eagle Owl

Schlosshotel Pichlarn in Aigen in the Ennstal valley

"Protect by Using"

Nature Parks in Styria

Visitors not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the pristine nature of Austria’s "Green Heart," but the seven nature parks also provide a protected habitat for rare plants and animals:

FAQ

The city of Steyr in Upper Austria is considered the namesake and origin of Styria. It is home to Lamberg Castle, which was previously a fortress called Styraburg.

With the purchase of the Styria Card guests receive free admission from April to October to 177 excursion destinations and 30% discount at 24 bonus partners.

Glaciers, Lakes, Forests, Thermal Spas, and Even Vineyards
Styria – the "Green Heart of Austria" – surprises with a vibrant palette of colours, made possible by its diverse nature and culture. Across 11 regions, guests can experience the rich variety that Styria has to offer.

Schladming-Dachstein
Ausseerland Salzkammergut
Gesäuse National Park
Hochsteiermark
Murau
Erzberg-Leoben
Mur Valley
Graz and Graz region
Eastern Styria
Thermen- and Vulkanland
Southern Styria

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