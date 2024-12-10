Graz in Summer
Take a stroll through the streets, discover design shops, visit quirky cafés, and head to a sculpture park for postcard-perfect photographs.

For those wanting to enjoy a stunning view of Graz and get a sense of the city, the Schlossberg is the ideal starting point. A climb of 260 steps or a ride on the Schlossberg funicular takes you from the Old Town to this popular viewpoint. From here, the city's iconic clock tower watches over Graz, offering breathtaking views of the charming city below.

Start your day in the Austria's culinary capital with a relaxed breakfast at restaurant "aiola upstairs". Then, take a stroll through the city, where you can admire the rooftops of the Old Town, the intricate façades of beautiful buildings, and discover hidden courtyards away from the main streets. Kaiser-Josef-Platz is a popular spot to enjoy a glass of wine or sample fresh local dishes from the market.

Facts about Graz
Population:approx. 289,000
State capital:of the province of Styria
Area:127 km² (40% are green spaces)
Altitude:365 m
Viewpoint:Schlossberg
Local mountain of Graz:Schöckl (1,445 m)

On the 6th floor of the Kastner & Öhler department store, the café-lounge "Das Freiblick" offers the best view of Graz’s Old Town from its rooftop terrace.

Freiblick: Breakfast above the rooftops of Graz

Schlossberg & Clock Tower: Hike to the Viewpoint

Murinsel: Float on a shell in the Mur River

Discover hidden courtyards: Look behind the facades

Carillon: Listen to 24 bells

Capital of Delight: Popular spots to savour

Guided city tours

Old town tour

"The friendly Alien"

Kunsthaus Graz

Graz' locals affectionately refer to the Kunsthaus Graz as "The friendly Alien." Like a giant droplet, it landed in the city in 2003, when Graz was the European Capital of Culture. This strikingly modern building has since become a symbol of the university city, dazzling visitors with both its controversial exterior and the thought-provoking exhibitions inside. Through one of the so-called "nozzles" – the building’s trunk-like openings – visitors are treated to a view of the Clock Tower. In this way, the architects have deliberately created a link between two of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The light façade facing the city centre allows artists and curators to communicate and interact with the urban space.

The Kunsthaus Café is a popular gathering spot for Graz’s creative crowd, students, and, of course, lovers of contemporary art.

Sights in Styria

Sights in Styria

Culinary events

13/09/2024 - 22/08/2026
div. Locations
Culinary events

Styrian Autumn

19/09/2024 - 13/10/2024
div. Locations
Styrian Autumn

Opera Graz

21/09/2024 - 29/06/2025
Opernhaus Graz
Opera Graz

styriarte

07/10/2024 - 02/06/2025
Schloss Eggenberg
styriarte

Experience culinary delights in Styria.

Discover Styrian cuisine

Eating and drinking in Graz

Starcke Haus: Gourmet restaurant on the Schlossberg

Genießerei: Fresh cuisine from the farmers' market

Edegger-Tax: Farm bakery in the heart of the city

Frankowitsch: Sandwiches and the finest patisserie

The Herzl Weinstube: The old Styrian inn

Recipes

Styrian Fried Chicken

Try that classic from the Styrian cuisine based on a recipe by Johann Lafer.

Show recipe

Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

In the city centre: Grand Hotel Wiesler

At the train station: Hotel Daniel

At the Schlossberg: Schlossberg Hotel

Experience culture, travel with ease

Graz Card

The Graz Card includes public transport and access to cultural highlights both in one. Travel easily by train, tram, or bus to museums and attractions – perfect for a family city trip! Available for 24, 48, or 72 hours.

Highlights:

  • Free travel in fare zone 101, including to and from the airport

  • Free travel on the Schlossbergbahn and Schlossberg lift

  • Free admission to many museums

  • Free tour of the old town

  • Discounts in and around Graz

  • Two tickets for children up to 15 years per adult ticket included

Graz Card

FAQ

The mixture of historical and modern sights makes Graz a special city that offers art and culture as well as innovation.

  • Schlossberg and Clock Tower: Graz’s landmark provides a stunning view of the city. The Schlossbergbahn cable car or Schlossberg lift offers a comfortable ride to the top.

  • Old Town of Graz: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Old Town captivates with its historic buildings, narrow streets, and charming squares.

  • Mur Island: A modern architectural project on the Mur - half island, half-bridge - with a café and amphitheatre.

  • Kunsthaus Graz: Known as the "Friendly Alien", this futuristic building combines modern art with innovative design.

  • Eggenberg Palace: A magnificent baroque palace with beautiful gardens, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • Main Square and Town Hall: The city's vibrant heart, with impressive architecture and lively atmosphere.

The diversity of culture, history, modern architecture and excellent cuisine makes Graz a fascinating city.

  • UNESCO World Heritage Site: The old town of Graz is a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its well-preserved historic buildings and charming alleyways.

  • City of Design: Graz has been recognised by UNESCO as a "City of Design" and is known for its creative scene and innovative architectural projects such as the Kunsthaus and the Mur Island.

  • Culinary delights: Graz is known as the "culinary capital" of Austria and spoils you with regional specialities and fresh products from the farmers' market.

  • Student city: With several universities and technical colleges, Graz has a lively student scene that characterises city life.

  • Eggenberg Palace: The baroque palace is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and impresses with its magnificent architecture and beautiful gardens.

As the "culinary capital" of Austria, Graz offers an impressive selection of first-class restaurants, inns and cosy cafés. Here are some recommendations for culinary experiences in the city:

  • Der Steirer: An inn that serves Styrian cuisine with a modern twist.

  • The Gasthaus Die Herzl: Styrian delights in a rustic ambience.

  • Aiola Upstairs: Offers not only regional specialities but also a breathtaking view over the city.

  • The Genießerei am Markt: Regional products in a modern ambience.

  • Frankowitsch: An institution in Graz known for its legendary bread rolls.

  • The Hofbäckerei Edegger-Tax: The oldest bakery in Graz beloved for its handmade baked goods.

  • Kaffee Weitzer: A stylish café in the historic hotel of the same name.

  • "Omas Teekanne" is a cosy café with a view of the Clock Tower.

An overview of events in Graz can be found on the official website of Graz Tourism. Highlights include:

  • The Styrian Autumn Festival, which presents international art and culture.

  • The styriate - The Festival of Early Music in Eggenberg Castle.

  • The Graz Opera: One of Austria's leading opera houses with its programme ranging from classical operas and operettas to modern productions.

  • Aufsteirern: This festival of Styrian folk culture not only features music and dance but also numerous stalls selling traditional delicacies from the region.

