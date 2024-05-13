Upper Austria in Summer
Holidays between lakes, mountains and cultural discoveries
Introduction
Edgy, curved, rounded – and undeniably beautiful: Upper Austria tells its story through shape and form. In the clean lines of the Vierkanthöfe farmsteads in the rolling Mühlviertel, in the dramatic Schlögener Schlinge where the Danube finds its own rhythm, and in Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut, where cultural history still resonates today. Together, these elements create a harmonious whole.
Linz, the progressive provincial capital on the Danube, has evolved from a steel city into a vibrant cultural hub. As a UNESCO City of Media Arts and home to Ars Electronica – the Museum of the Future – the city continues to push digital culture forward. Its culinary icon, the Linzer Torte, provides a sweet counterpoint: made with redcurrant jam and its signature lattice pattern, it represents heritage and flavour, with the world’s oldest known cake recipe dating back to 1653.
Jump in, dive deep, switch off – in the Salzkammergut, work-life balance comes surprisingly easily. More than 70 lakes invite you to glide across the water on a SUP, set off by kayak, hoist the sails or simply drift. Summer retreat at its best.
Upper Austria combines ease with ambition: from relaxed hut-to-hut walks to demanding alpine tours, across wide plains and powerful river valleys. On two wheels, you will find your rhythm – along quiet cycle paths, challenging trails and through encounters with landscapes and people that never need to shout. Find your work-bike balance in Upper Austria.
The Upper Austria Visitor Cards are your key to use cable cars free of charge, visit sights at a reduced price and get discounts on lake and river cruises.
Meet Upper Austria
Top hoogtepunten
Regio's
Salzkammergut region
67 lakes, 15 mountains above 1.500m in height: A natural beauty. And the culture is the cherry on the cake.
Attersee-Attergau region
A glittering water paradise, which inspired artists like Gustav Klimt since the Belle Epoque era.
Mondsee-Irrsee region
Swimming in Salzkammergut's warmest lake, sporty challenges on the Drachenwand, cultural sights and pure nature.
Traunsee-Almtal region
Dark-blue inkwell, Austria's deepest lake, good winds for sailors. Further west, you'll find the Almtal valley - ideal for hiking and cycling.
Lake Hallstatt
With Dachstein massif views, discover Bad Goisern and Hallstatt, which, as a World Cultural Heritage site, is a world-famous picture spot.
Mühlviertel region
Austria's green, hilly highlands, best explored by bike or on horseback. Beautiful in spring: the blooming orchards!
Upper Austrian Alps
A region for nature-lovers, from Kalkalpen National Park to the Pyhrn-Priel mountains.
Steden en plaatsen
Enns
Austria’s oldest town is also its first Cittaslow destination: in Enns, a slower pace, diversity and regional character take precedence over haste and fast-paced living.
Steyr
One of Austria’s oldest towns: the foundation stone was laid in 980 with the construction of Lamberg Castle at the confluence of the Enns and Steyr rivers.
Braunau am Inn
With its historic old town and Gothic town square, the heart of the Innviertel is a popular destination for leisure cyclists.
Wels
Since Roman times, Wels has remained a lively cultural town. The Ledererturm, its landmark, serves as the gateway to the historic townhouses of the old town.
Traditional events in Upper Austria
In Gmunden, people gift each other gingerbread hearts on the fourth Sunday in Lent, or "Liebstatt" Sunday, a custom dating back to 1641.
On January 5, "Glöckler" runs take place throughout the Salzkammergut region, where people carry brightly illuminated headgear, whilst locals in elaborate "Schönperchten" costumes intend to drive away evil spirits.
Since 1604, Carnival (or "Fasching") in Ebensee has been celebrated with colourful parades at the end of February.
In late summer, colourfully decorated cows return from the Alpine pastures and are celebrated with local festivals.
The Christmas markets throughout Upper Austria have made a name for themselves for their festive, cosy atmosphere.
Top evenementen
Beroemde personen
Recepten
Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms
The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.
Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings
Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
Nature parks
Upper Austria captivates with its diversity: gentle hills, forests, meadows, crystal-clear lakes and rivers. Four nature parks, covering 212 km², are set right at its heart. They invite you to explore, experience nature and make quiet discoveries – whether hiking, cycling or simply observing. Ideal for those seeking something authentic.
How can we help protect biodiversity?
Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your litter with you.
Choose sustainable travel. Use public transport or explore by bike.
Be mindful of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.
Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local, sustainable food and products.
Protect biodiversity. Preserving biodiversity is essential for ecological balance.
Upper Austria's "Vierkanthof" farmhouses
Upper Austria is home to a unique kind of farmhouse, the "Vierkanthof", which roughly translates as "four-sided farm". Variously built from sandstone, limestone or granite, these buildings are large, almost fortress-like, and rectangular, with a courtyard in the middle. The walls, which are up to one metre thick, keep the interior warm in winter and cool in summer.