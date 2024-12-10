Granite highlands with rolling hills, sustainable agriculture and breweries – down-to-earth Mühlviertel in Upper Austria offers pristine nature and regional enjoyment.

Between the Danube in the south and the Bohemian Forest in the north sits the Mühlviertel. The rivers Große Mühl and the Kleine Mühl, after which the Upper Austrian region is named, meander powerfully through the landscapes – both tributaries of the Danube.

On the one hand, it's the river valleys with their deep gorges that make the Mühlviertel fascinating; on the other, the region is known for its traditional craft businesses and high-altitude mountain farms. A special feature are the white-and-gray-mottled stone mountain farms, built of heavy granite stones. Mighty castles and magnificent palaces complete the landscape, as do the rolling hills and lush green summer meadows.