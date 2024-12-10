Mühlviertel
Granite highlands, forests, beer culture and moments of enjoyment
Introduction
Between the Danube in the south and the Bohemian Forest in the north sits the Mühlviertel. The rivers Große Mühl and the Kleine Mühl, after which the Upper Austrian region is named, meander powerfully through the landscapes – both tributaries of the Danube.
On the one hand, it's the river valleys with their deep gorges that make the Mühlviertel fascinating; on the other, the region is known for its traditional craft businesses and high-altitude mountain farms. A special feature are the white-and-gray-mottled stone mountain farms, built of heavy granite stones. Mighty castles and magnificent palaces complete the landscape, as do the rolling hills and lush green summer meadows.
Meet the Mühlviertel region
Top highlights
Mühlviertel's blue printers and linen weavers
For centuries, handicrafts have been practiced with great care in the Mühlviertel. If you’re interested in the region’s textile industry, head to the Haslach Textile Centre—a historic factory site with a museum, production facilities, and training centre.
The Mühlviertler blueprint features on linen fabrics, which are dyed blue in vats and then printed with patterns. The details of the process are a secret of the Wagner family, the only one to maintain this tradition. UNESCO has declared blue printing an Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Unique places to stay
Crafts and customs
Preserving customs and traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Traditions such as cattle drives, traditional festivals, and regional crafts show a deep respect for nature and resources. These customs promote understanding and appreciation for local flora and fauna, as well as environmental awareness.
Customs and traditions also strengthen social sustainability: Festivals including the Maypole raising, Easter celebrations, and Christmas traditions build up a sense of community and shared commitment to caring for the region. Intangible Cultural Heritages honour traditional rituals, customs, and crafts passed down from generation to generation. By experiencing such traditions as a guest you can immerse yourself in Austrian culture and the Austrian way of life – which, in turn, strengthens local identity.