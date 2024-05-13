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Christmas Markets in Vienna

Vienna Christmas market at City Hall Square at night, illuminated stalls and light arches, Burgtheater in background.
Step into the joy of Christmas! Mulled wine stands draw customers with seasonal treats, and stallholders get shoppers in the Christmas spirit with handcrafted goods.

The Christmas markets in Vienna truly are an age-old tradition. The forerunners of the present-day events date back to the Middle Ages, when in 1296 Albrecht I granted Vienna's citizens the privilege of holding a December Market or "Krippenmarkt". Since then, the character and prevalence of these markets have changed considerably. Nowadays, over 20 official Advent markets sell a vast array of seasonal gifts and mouth-watering treats.

Viennese Dream Christmas Market

The Viennese Dream Christmas Market in front of the City Hall is an unforgettable highlight for those eager to get into the spirit of the season. The unique backdrop gives this market a charm of its own, and the delicious aromas are sure to lull all visitors into the seasonal joy. Inside the City Hall on the ground floor, there is an area dedicated to children, where they can learn how to make Christmas cookies or candles. You can also listen to international choirs singing carols with free entrance on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

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  • Where: On the square in front of the City Hall

  • When: 13 Nov - 26 Dec 2026

Belvedere K&K Christmas Market

Set against the historic backdrop of Belvedere Palace, the K&K Christmas Market takes visitors on a journey into the Christmas season of Austria's imperial and royal era. Every detail - decoration, music, theatre, huts, food, drinks and traditions - draws on this heritage. This market offers high-quality handicrafts and organic gastronomy, complemented by a weekly cultural programme of street theatre, readings, music and theatrical productions celebrating the imperial era.

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  • Where: Belvedere Palace, Prinz Eugen-Straße

  • When: 20 Nov - 31 Dec 2026

  • Opening hours:
    Monday to Friday: 11 am - 10 pm
    Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays: 10 am - 10 pm
    24 - 27 Dec: 11 am - 5 pm

Christmas Village Campus University of Vienna

The Christmas Village Campus University of Vienna (Vienna's Former General Hospital) will enchant the visitor with its traditional Viennese atmosphere. The lovingly designed and decorated market stalls located along the many narrow alleyways offer beautiful Christmas gifts as well as delicious Glühwein.

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  • Where: Universitätscampus, Alserstrasse

  • When: 13 Nov - 23 Dec 2026

Christmas Market at Schönbrunn Palace

Exhibitors present handicrafts and original gifts such as hand-made Christmas decorations and nativity sets for visitors to admire and purchase right in front of the famous Schönbrunn Palace. The fragrance of freshly baked Vanillekipferl and hot punch and mulled wine fills the air and creates a wonderful atmosphere.

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  • Where: Parade Court, in front of Schönbrunn Palace

  • When: 6 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027

  • Opening hours: 6 Nov - 23 Dec from 10 am - 9 pm | 24 Dec 10 am - 4 pm | 25 Dec - 6 Jan from 10 am - 7 pm

Christmas Market at Spittelberg

The Spittelberg is a revitalised heritage district from the Biedermeier period with narrow side streets. Throughout the festive season, you will find objets d'art, ceramics, warm jumpers, rugs, and jewellery made of silver, enamel, and brass at the Christmas Market at Spittelberg.

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  • Where: Spittelberg district

  • When: 13 Nov - 23 Dec 2026

  • Opening times: Monday – Friday 2 pm – 9.30 pm; Saturday & Sunday 11 am – 9.30 pm

Additional Christmas Events & Markets in Vienna

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