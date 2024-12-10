Vanillekipferl Biscuits
- Classics
- Sweet
- Vegetarian
- Dessert
Enjoy the Austrian Christmas atmosphere at home with these wonderfully light biscuits.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 60 min
- 2 Baking Tray
Quickly mix all the ingredients into a short-crust dough and leave it in a cool place for 30 minutes.
Roll out the dough to a thickness of about 1 cm (0.4 in) before cutting it into small pieces and forming crescent-shaped biscuits.
Place the biscuits on an ungreased baking tray and bake them at a moderate temperature (200°C / 392°F) for around 10 minutes or until they turn slightly brown.
Mix icing and vanilla sugar, then toss the hot cookies in the mix.
Tip: Let the kids help with baking! Store the biscuits in a sealed tin for several days for them to become crumbly.