Melk Abbey, the Semmering Railway and the Ötschergräben: Lower Austria's highlights bring together Baroque architecture, cultural history and natural landscapes.

Lower Austria is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites and landmark historic buildings. The Baroque Melk Abbey rises above the Danube as part of the Wachau Cultural Landscape. Castles and palaces such as Schallaburg and Burg Kreuzenstein speak of centuries of regional history, while numerous museums make art, archaeology and natural history accessible. Abbeys such as Göttweig continue to embody monastic life and sacred art to this day.

Gorges, ravines and waterfalls — among them the Ötschergräben and the Myrafälle — cut through dramatic rock landscapes and are popular hiking destinations. The Donau-Auen National Park encompasses one of the largest continuous floodplain forests in Central Europe. The wine regions of the Wachau, Kamptal and Carnuntum, with their terraced vineyards and historic Kellergassen (wine cellar lanes), shape the landscape and invite visitors to linger over a tasting.

Families will find plenty of excursion options in Lower Austria. Wildlife parks offer encounters with native and exotic species, activity farms with swing trails and climbing parks bring outdoor adventure into nature, and bogland habitats with underwater worlds give children a playful way to discover the landscape.