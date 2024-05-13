The Most Beautiful Sights in Lower Austria
Introduction
Lower Austria is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites and landmark historic buildings. The Baroque Melk Abbey rises above the Danube as part of the Wachau Cultural Landscape. Castles and palaces such as Schallaburg and Burg Kreuzenstein speak of centuries of regional history, while numerous museums make art, archaeology and natural history accessible. Abbeys such as Göttweig continue to embody monastic life and sacred art to this day.
Gorges, ravines and waterfalls — among them the Ötschergräben and the Myrafälle — cut through dramatic rock landscapes and are popular hiking destinations. The Donau-Auen National Park encompasses one of the largest continuous floodplain forests in Central Europe. The wine regions of the Wachau, Kamptal and Carnuntum, with their terraced vineyards and historic Kellergassen (wine cellar lanes), shape the landscape and invite visitors to linger over a tasting.
Families will find plenty of excursion options in Lower Austria. Wildlife parks offer encounters with native and exotic species, activity farms with swing trails and climbing parks bring outdoor adventure into nature, and bogland habitats with underwater worlds give children a playful way to discover the landscape.
Palaces, castles, and abbeys
Between the Danube, vineyards, the granite landscapes of the Waldviertel and gently rolling hills, Lower Austria's sights tell stories of art, power, faith and craftsmanship. Castles and palaces open their doors for exhibitions, concerts and historic gardens. Monasteries and abbeys such as Melk display Baroque splendour in state rooms, libraries and beneath soaring domes. Museums explore art, archaeology, nature, wine and music. In the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the Wachau and the Danube Limes, landscape, architecture and history interweave in particularly compelling ways.
Roman city, Baroque and art mile
Schallaburg Castle
Built in 1242 as the "Feste Schala," the castle now stands as a stunning Renaissance palace, hosting changing themed exhibitions every year.
Museum of Lower Austria
The Museum of Lower Austria shows exciting insights into the cultural and natural history of Lower Austria in the House of History and the House of Nature.
Kreuzenstein Fortress
A fortified stronghold, takes visitors back to the Middle Ages, where the lords of the castle once ruled over the surrounding countryside.
Franzensburg Castle
Franzensburg Castle, named after Franz I, is a moated castle in a fairytale setting. Nature meets culture and imperial charm - just outside Vienna.
Rosenburg Castle
Perched high above the Kamptal valley, Rosenburg Castle sits atop a mighty rock. In the sky above, birds of prey display their flying skills as they come of age.
Grafenegg Castle
The castle is nestled in a beautiful park with centuries-old trees. Its numerous turrets and ornate decorations are characteristic of the historicist architectural style.
Schloss Hof
In 2002, the then rather dilapidated palace was brought back to life, with efforts made to restore this magnificent Baroque complex to its original grandeur.
Melk Abbey
The monastery towers high above the Danube with its baroque towers and golden domes. The library immerses visitors in a world of knowledge and splendor.
Göttweig Abbey
Göttweig Abbey is perched on a hill overlooking the expansive Danube landscape, visible from miles away. It offers a breathtaking view – and not just for the monks.
Castle ruins of Aggstein
The castle ruins stand on a rocky outcrop some 300 metres above the right bank of the Danube and offer impressive views of the Wachau.
Egon Schiele Museum
On display is the artistic rebellion of a genius: colors and contours unveil the soul of a master whose works transcend the boundaries of human experience.
Kunstmeile Krems
Centrally located in Krems, this "Art MIle" features several museums, including the State Gallery of Lower Austria, the Karikatur Museum, and the Kunsthalle Krems.
Roman City of Carnuntum
Carnuntum, once a Roman metropolis with 50,000 inhabitants, was the border to the north. Today it is a gateway to antiquity with faithfully reconstructed houses.
Ravines, gorges and national parks
In Lower Austria, nature reveals itself in many forms. The gorges and ravines around the Ötscher send water rushing through rock and forest, while in the Vienna Alps, hikes up the Schneeberg, Rax and Semmering open up sweeping views. The Thayatal National Park is home to dense deciduous woodland, meandering river loops and habitats of the wildcat. In the wine regions of the Wachau, the Weinviertel and Carnuntum, vineyards, Kellergassen (wine cellar lanes) and cultural landscapes shape the scenery.
Wachau valley, Ysper gorge and Raxalpe
Ötschergräben
The Ötschergräben trail leads along a secured footpath through a gorge landscape – past rocks, waterfalls and the Ötscherbach stream.
Donau-Auen National Park
A primeval wetland at the gates of Vienna, the greenest city in the world? It's a fact! The free-flowing Danube here provides a habitat for numerous endangered species.
Thayatal National Park
In the secluded Green Canyon of Lower Austria between dense deciduous trees, steep rocky cliffs and the river that gives the valley its name.
Ysperklamm
Waterfalls, moss-covered rocks and rustic paths make this gorge an impressive nature experience.
Walking & Water World at Myra Falls
You hike along wooden walkways and stairs past waterfalls and impressive rock formations - a spectacular natural wonder.
Ottenstein Reservoir
Ideal for swimming, relaxing and boating, surrounded by dense forests and rolling hills.
Rax Cable Car
In just a few minutes, you can reach the top of the Raxalpe: once there, hiking trails and breathtaking views of the Alps await you.
Schneeberg Railway
Whether you take the nostalgic cogwheel train or the modern Salamander, the Schneeberg railway takes visitors to the highest mountain in Lower Austria.
Excursion destinations for families
Lower Austria has plenty to offer families. Wildlife parks let children observe native animals up close, while climbing parks with varying difficulty levels cater for different ages.
The region's nature parks are well worth a visit too — moorland landscapes can be explored on guided trails. Alpine activity farms and themed experience gardens round off the offer, giving children the chance to discover the region's natural world in different ways.
Bear forest, adventure pasture, and climbing park
Haubiversum
The Bread Experience Centre in Petzenkirchen offers fascinating insights into the art of baking – in the bakery, on guided tours, in the café and gingerbread house.
Adventure pasture Mönichkirchen
Look forward to the swing trail at the Erlebnisalm, featuring 16 stations – including the bell swing, the alpine climbing tower and the alpine slide.
Summer toboggan Corona Coaster
At the Wexl Arena, the “Corona Coaster” takes you on a thrilling downhill ride: an 850m track with up to 40 km/h and steep bends make for an adventure-packed ride.
Bear Sanctuary Arbesbach
In the bear forest, rescued bears live in a natural habitat, where they enjoy a species-appropriate life. Visitors can observe their behavior in a protected environment.
Kittenberger adventure gardens
In Schiltern, you'll discover imaginatively designed show gardens, an adventure area with a cottage garden and animals, as well as chalets right by the lake.
OCHYS forest park
The Kreuzstetten Forest Leisure Park offers seven climbing courses at heights ranging from 2 to 10 metres – with features set amongst the trees.
Nature park Hochmoor – UnterWasserReich Schrems
A moorland landscape meets new perspectives: featuring an interactive indoor exhibition, a 20-metre-high ‘sky ladder’, a water garden and an otter enclosure.
FAQs
UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Lower Austria
Lower Austria is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, each bringing together nature and history in a compact area.
The Wachau Cultural Landscape, the Danube valley between Melk and Krems, has been settled since prehistoric times and is defined by wine terraces, medieval villages and monastery complexes.
Baden bei Wien is part of the Great Spa Towns of Europe — a group of eleven significant historic spa resorts that document European spa culture between 1700 and 1930.
The Semmering Railway is recognised as the world's first mountain railway built to standard gauge.
Along the Danube Limes, the remains of camps and forts tell the story of life on the edge of the Roman Empire.
Source: unesco.at