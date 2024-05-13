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The Most Beautiful Sights in SalzburgerLand

Hohenwerfen Castle on a rocky cliff in autumn, colourful forest, snow-capped mountains in the background.
SalzburgerLand is the most beautiful region for all guests with a love of music, art and nature, as well as family highlights and excursion destinations.

The top sights in SalzburgerLand combine culture, nature and family-friendly experiences. Between the city of Salzburg and a striking Alpine backdrop, you’ll find historic landmarks, mountain scenery and a wide range of activities for all ages.

Salzburg’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reflects the region’s rich cultural history. From the city’s landmark, Hohensalzburg Fortress, there are views over the baroque city, including the Residence and Cathedral, as well as the gardens of Mirabell Palace. In the historic Getreidegasse, you’ll find Mozart’s birthplace and the House of Nature museum.

Castles and palaces can be seen throughout SalzburgerLand. Natural highlights such as the Kitzsteinhorn glacier, the Großglockner High Alpine Road in the Hohe Tauern National Park, the Krimml Waterfalls, and various gorges and ravines show the region’s diverse landscapes. Attractions like the Eisriesenwelt ice caves, the Salzwelten salt mines, summer toboggan runs and a visit to a zoo are among the most popular options for families, offering varied and engaging days out.

Art and culture in SalzburgerLand

Museums and castles between alpine vistas and history

In SalzburgerLand, UNESCO-listed historic landmarks are complemented by museums, monasteries, abbeys, castles and palaces, creating a rich mix of cultural sights. In the city of Salzburg, highlights include Mozart’s birthplace, the DomQuartier, Hellbrunn Palace and Mirabell Palace.

Set between mountain landscapes and Alpine panoramas, SalzburgerLand also offers a wide range of family-friendly attractions. From the Silent Night Museum in Oberndorf to the Celtic Museum in Hallein, there are plenty of destinations designed to engage younger visitors.

Art, culture and architecture

Mozart's birthplace

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born at Getreidegasse no. 9 on January 27, 1756. His birthplace is one of the most popular museums in the world.

Mozart's birthplace

DomQuartier

History meets architecture: Follow in the footsteps of Salzburg's prince archbishops in the state rooms, the cathedral and the Benedictine monastery of St. Peter.

Cathedral Quarter

Hohenwerfen Castle in Werfen

High above the Salzach Valley, at Hohenwerfen Castle – built in 1077 – the Middle Ages come to life through guided tours and a birds of prey display.

Hohenwerfen Castle

Hellbrunn Palace and Palace Gardens

The Hellbrunn trick fountains in the palace gardens are a place of delightful amazement with secret fountains, water-powered puppets and mystical grottos.

Hellbrunn Palace

Mirabell Palace and Mirabell Gardens

The palace and park are a baroque treasure with a rose garden, fountains, stone sculptures and an "angel staircase". So romantic!

Mirabell Palace

House of Nature

This museum is an adventure! The exhibitions show the colorful world of nature and science and its secrets - from flight simulators to walk-in violins.

House of Nature

Salzburg Museum

The Neue Residenz, an exhibition venue of the "Salzburg Museum", illustrates regional history in a combination of art objects and multimedia installations.

Salzburg Museum

Silent Night museum in Oberndorf

In the former vicarage, the story of how the world-famous song from 1818 came to be is told – featuring original artefacts, audio stations and local history.

Silent Night Museum

Fortress Mauterndorf in Lungau

A 700-year-old defensive tower comes to life: at the castle above the village, you can immerse yourself in medieval life, exhibitions, crafts and the castle's history.

Fortress Mauterndorf

St. Peter's church and abbey in Salzburg's old town

The oldest surviving monastery in the German-speaking world opens its doors to history and faith. St Peter's Cemetery traces back centuries.

St. Peter's church and abbey

Museum of Celts Hallein

The Hallein Celtic Museum showcases Europe's Celtic heritage: artefacts, art and interactive exhibits bring the world of the ancient Celts to life.

Museum of Celts Hallein
Nature experiences in SalzburgerLand

Natural park and waterfalls between summits and vistas

In SalzburgerLand, mountains, water and nature come together to create distinctive experiences. Along the Großglockner High Alpine Road, sweeping Alpine panoramas unfold, while the Mönchsberg links the city of Salzburg with nearby green spaces. The Schafberg Railway climbs to 1,783 metres, offering wide views over lakes and peaks.

Ancient trees in the Rauris Primeval Forest and the rushing waters of the Liechtenstein Gorge, the Krimml Waterfalls and the Eisriesenwelt ice caves in Werfen bring the region’s natural forces into focus. The Kitzsteinhorn glacier and the Weißsee Glacier World reveal a high-Alpine landscape shaped by ice. The Untersberg cable car adds panoramic 360° views across SalzburgerLand, making these destinations ideal for exploring nature, mountains and water.

Mountain worlds, rushing waters and serene nature

Schafberg cog railway at Lake Wolfgangsee

Austria's steepest rack railway climbs to the 1,783m-high Schafberg – offering magnificent views of lakes, peaks and the Alpine panorama.

Schafberg cog railway

Rauris primeval forest in Hohe Tauern national park

Ancient giant trees, peaceful paths and rugged Alpine charm – a natural setting to marvel at, hike through and breathe deeply.

Rauris primeval forest

Krimml Waterfalls

What a natural spectacle! Feel the spray on your skin and the roar of Europe's highest waterfall up close. The water plunges down from a height of 380 meters.

Krimml Waterfalls

Liechtenstein gorge in St. Johann in Pongau

The Liechtenstein Gorge is one of the longest, deepest and most impressive gorges in the Alps. The ‘Helix’ spiral staircase descends 30m into the depths.

Liechtenstein gorge

World of ice giants

The Tennen mountains are home to the 42-km-long and largest accessible ice cave in the world, where ice formations shimmer in shades of turquoise. Very impressive!

Giant Ice World

Kitzsteinhorn

Fancy a glacier view? Take the cable car up to "Gipfelwelt 3000" and enjoy hiking and mountain bike tours. Wonderful, this high Alpine world in summer!

Kitzsteinhorn

Weißsee Glacier World

Take the cable car up into the Hohe Tauern National Park to Weißsee: The gondola ride alone is an impressive experience with views of the alpine landscape.

Weißsee Glacier World

Untersberg cable car

Comfortably up the Untersberg: The panoramic view over the 70-kilometre-long mountain massif and the surrounding SalzburgerLand is gigantic.

Untersberg cable car
Family highlights in SalzburgerLand

Museums, animal experiences, salt mines and ghost mountains

SalzburgerLand is ideal for families looking to share new and engaging experiences. There are plenty of opportunities to explore, try things out and discover something new – outdoors in the mountains as well as in museums.

At the House of Nature, science is presented in an interactive way, while the Salzburg Open-Air Museum in Großgmain brings rural history to life. You can encounter animals at Salzburg Zoo, the Ferleiten Wildlife and Adventure Park, or Gut Aiderbichl. The Salzwelten salt mines take you underground, the Geisterberg offers activities and surprises at 1,800 metres, and the Maisi Flitzer provides a fast-paced summer experience.

Summer toboggan, animals, and adventures

Ferleiten Wildlife Park

Observe over 200 wild animals at close range, barrier-free on walking trails and with wonderful views of the Hohe Tauern National Park landscape.

Ferleiten Wildlife Park

Ghost mountain in St. Johann

The Geisterberg is an adventure trail featuring 40 stations at an altitude of 1,800m – perfect for families looking to combine hiking, puzzles and nature experiences.

Ghost mountain

Maisi Flitzer on Kitzsteinhorn

The Maisi Flitzer Alpine Coaster on the Maiskogel is the first Alpine roller coaster in the Salzburg region – think speed, twists and turns, and fun all year round.

Maisi Flitzer

Salzburg Open Air Museum Großgmain

Over 100 historic buildings from various regions of the SalzburgerLand were dismantled at their original sites and reconstructed at the open-air museum.

Salzburg Open Air Museum

Aiderbichl Estate in Henndorf

More than 1,000 rescued animals find a home for life on Gut Aiderbichl's 40 hectares of main estate and outdoor yards.

Aiderbichl Estate

The Salt Worlds in Hallein

In the salt mine in Hallein, the "Grubenhunt" takes you into the mine where Celtic miners mined salt 2,600 years ago. A magical world!

Salt Worlds Hallein

Haus der Natur in the city of Salzburg

This museum is an adventure! The exhibitions showcase the colourful world of nature and science and its secrets – from a flight simulator to a walk-in violin.

Haus der Natur

Zoo Salzburg in Hellbrunn

Salzburg Zoo is home to around 1,500 animals representing 144 species from all over the world, living in habitats that closely resemble their natural environments.

Zoo Salzburg

FAQs

Alongside Hohensalzburg Fortress, highlights include Hohenwerfen Castle, Hellbrunn Palace and the Celtic Museum in Hallein. Together, they reflect a mix of baroque architecture and regional history that extends well beyond the city of Salzburg.

Well-known natural highlights include the Krimml Waterfalls, the Eisriesenwelt ice caves in Werfen and the Liechtenstein Gorge. High-Alpine locations such as the Kitzsteinhorn also add to the region’s distinctive landscape.

Popular options for families include Salzburg Zoo, the Salzburg Open-Air Museum in Großgmain, the Salzwelten salt mines and the year-round Maisi Flitzer toboggan run at Kitzsteinhorn. The House of Nature in Salzburg is another engaging destination for children.

Alpine farming in SalzburgerLand

Why is alpine farming so important?

  • Alpine farming helps preserve the cultural landscape and ensures the safety of valleys, as managed pastures protect against avalanches and mudslides.

  • It prevents overgrowth and promotes biodiversity.

  • Up to 70 different herbs can grow on alpine meadows per square metre (compared to an average of just seven in valley areas). This biodiversity is crucial for the ecosystem.

  • Alpine farmers and dairy herders produce valuable organic milk products from cows, sheep, and goats.

  • Alpine pastures offer an energising retreat in a beautiful mountain landscape, embodying simplicity and authenticity.

Alpine farming

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