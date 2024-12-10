Five Treasures in Salzburg and the Salzkammergut
Introduction
Five very different experiences come together to show Salzburg and the Salzkammergut at their best – from historic railways to peaceful natural spaces high above the city.
The SchafbergBahn takes you on a memorable 35-minute journey up Austria’s steepest cogwheel railway. With every bend, the view opens up further until, at 1,783 metres above sea level, eleven lakes lie below your feet. On clear days, the panorama stretches as far as the Hohe Tauern and the Grossglockner.
Down by the water, the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt offers a relaxed way to explore the region. Austria’s largest inland lake fleet connects Strobl, St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and several scenic stops, ideal for spontaneous hop-on, hop-off discovery. Turquoise water, historic villas and mountain views create a classic Salzkammergut atmosphere.
In the city of Salzburg, three further treasures await on the Mönchsberg. The FestungsBahn and the historic MönchsbergLift provide quick access from the Old Town, while the WasserSpiegel water museum offers engaging insights into the city’s drinking water supply. Above the baroque rooftops, walking paths, viewpoints, museums and quiet green spaces invite you to pause, explore and enjoy Salzburg from a new perspective.
Why visit Salzburg and the Salzkammergut
A unique mix of historic city culture in Salzburg and unspoilt nature in the surrounding Salzkammergut
Iconic mountain and lake scenery, with viewpoints, walking trails and panoramic railways
Charming lakeside towns such as St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and Strobl
World-famous cultural heritage, from Mozart and baroque architecture to museums and festivals
Easy-to-enjoy experiences, including historic funiculars, cogwheel railways and lake ferries
Year-round variety, from summer hiking and lake activities to winter culture and alpine landscapes
FAQs
Highlights you won't forgetSummer in Salzburg and the Salzkammergut is defined by fresh mountain air, scenic hikes and rewarding views, from flower-filled alpine meadows to a well-earned Brettljause. Long, warm days and clear nights bring nature and culture together.
Heaven's gate
Thanks to its spectacular location directly on the steep north face of the Schafberg, this is one of the most photographed mountain hut in the Salzkammergut area.
Nostalgia ride
During the summer months, the 130-year-old nostalgic train steams up the Schafberg for a spectacular evening. Stop by the "Himmelspforte" for some delicious roast.
Sing along with Maria
On top of Mönchsberg mountain in Salzburg: The MönchsbergAufzug elevator is your quickest way up Mönchsberg mountain, Salzburg's local mountain named after the monks of nearby St Peter's Benedictine Abbey. There you can experience the original film location of "The Sound of Music", as well as breathtaking views over Salzburg.
You will also find Café & Restaurant m32 as well as the Museum of Modern Art and beautiful walking paths.
Schafbergbahn
The journey on the SchafbergBahn to the 1,783-metre summit takes around 35 minutes, though many passengers would happily spend longer on board. As Austria’s steepest cogwheel railway climbs steadily upwards, the scenery changes with every bend and every metre of altitude, offering constantly shifting views across the landscape below. Forests, rocky slopes and wide-open panoramas unfold one after another, making the ascent an experience in its own right.
At the top, a remarkable panorama awaits. Eleven lakes spread out below, forming a distinctive Salzkammergut patchwork of blues and greens. On clear days, the view extends far beyond the region to the peaks of the Hohe Tauern, with the Grossglockner clearly visible on the horizon.
Lake Wolfgang Ferries
The WolfgangseeSchifffahrt is Austria’s largest inland lake fleet and offers a relaxed, flexible way to explore the area. With seven stops around the lake, it allows for spontaneous hop-on, hop-off travel, connecting the towns of Strobl, St. Wolfgang and St. Gilgen, as well as several particularly scenic locations along the shore.
As the boat glides across the water, the classic Salzkammergut scenery unfolds on all sides. Elegant Art Nouveau villas line the lake, the water shimmers in turquoise and deep blue tones, and the distinctive pilgrimage church of St. Wolfgang marks the passing of midday with its bells. Framed by the Zwölferhorn and the Schafberg, the journey captures the unmistakable atmosphere of the Salzkammergut from the water.
Events in SalzburgerLand & Salzkammergut
Salzburg AG Tourismus GmbH | 5 Schätze
Markt 35
5360 St. Wolfgang
Phone: +43 662 8884 9700