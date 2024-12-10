Five Treasures in Salzburg and the Salzkammergut

Unforgettable excursions in the city of Salzburg and the Salzkammergut.

Five very different experiences come together to show Salzburg and the Salzkammergut at their best – from historic railways to peaceful natural spaces high above the city.

The SchafbergBahn takes you on a memorable 35-minute journey up Austria’s steepest cogwheel railway. With every bend, the view opens up further until, at 1,783 metres above sea level, eleven lakes lie below your feet. On clear days, the panorama stretches as far as the Hohe Tauern and the Grossglockner.

Down by the water, the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt offers a relaxed way to explore the region. Austria’s largest inland lake fleet connects Strobl, St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and several scenic stops, ideal for spontaneous hop-on, hop-off discovery. Turquoise water, historic villas and mountain views create a classic Salzkammergut atmosphere.

In the city of Salzburg, three further treasures await on the Mönchsberg. The FestungsBahn and the historic MönchsbergLift provide quick access from the Old Town, while the WasserSpiegel water museum offers engaging insights into the city’s drinking water supply. Above the baroque rooftops, walking paths, viewpoints, museums and quiet green spaces invite you to pause, explore and enjoy Salzburg from a new perspective.