Two adults and two children on gravel path at Schafberg, red cog railway and alpine panorama in background
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Five Treasures in Salzburg and the Salzkammergut

Unforgettable excursions in the city of Salzburg and the Salzkammergut.

Five very different experiences come together to show Salzburg and the Salzkammergut at their best – from historic railways to peaceful natural spaces high above the city.

The SchafbergBahn takes you on a memorable 35-minute journey up Austria’s steepest cogwheel railway. With every bend, the view opens up further until, at 1,783 metres above sea level, eleven lakes lie below your feet. On clear days, the panorama stretches as far as the Hohe Tauern and the Grossglockner.

Down by the water, the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt offers a relaxed way to explore the region. Austria’s largest inland lake fleet connects Strobl, St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and several scenic stops, ideal for spontaneous hop-on, hop-off discovery. Turquoise water, historic villas and mountain views create a classic Salzkammergut atmosphere.

In the city of Salzburg, three further treasures await on the Mönchsberg. The FestungsBahn and the historic MönchsbergLift provide quick access from the Old Town, while the WasserSpiegel water museum offers engaging insights into the city’s drinking water supply. Above the baroque rooftops, walking paths, viewpoints, museums and quiet green spaces invite you to pause, explore and enjoy Salzburg from a new perspective.

Schafbergbahn
Lake Wolfgang Ferries
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Why visit Salzburg and the Salzkammergut

  • A unique mix of historic city culture in Salzburg and unspoilt nature in the surrounding Salzkammergut

  • Iconic mountain and lake scenery, with viewpoints, walking trails and panoramic railways

  • Charming lakeside towns such as St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and Strobl

  • World-famous cultural heritage, from Mozart and baroque architecture to museums and festivals

  • Easy-to-enjoy experiences, including historic funiculars, cogwheel railways and lake ferries

  • Year-round variety, from summer hiking and lake activities to winter culture and alpine landscapes

Meet the beautyof the Salzkammergut

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Salzburg, Munich, Germany (180 km) and Vienna (264 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Salzburg (direct trains from Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt).

By car:
From Austria: A1 or A10 motorway
From Germany: A8 motorway

How to get to Salzburg

By car from Munich/Salzburg:

  • Take the A8 to Salzburg, at the "Knoten Salzburg" interchange continue ca. 26 kilometers in the direction of Vienna/Linz.

  • Take the Thalgau exit off the motorway.

  • Continue in the direction of St. Gilgen am Wolfgangsee and follow the signs to St. Wolfgang.

  • In St. Wolfgang, turn right into the tunnel and at the next turn-off make a left along the lakeshore, until you see a sign on your right for the P7 SchafbergBahn car park.

By train from Munich/Salzburg:

  • By train from Munich to Salzburg Main Station.

  • Continue on the No. 150 bus (boarding area F on Südtiroler Platz) to Strobl bus station. Transfer to the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt ferry or take the No. 546 bus to the “St. Wolfgang Schafbergbahnhof” stop.

  • The No. 150 also stops in St. Gilgen, where you can likewise board the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt ferry (stop “St. Gilgen Busbahnhof / Raiffeisenplatz”, then ca. 340 meters on foot).

How to get to the Salzkammergut

The SchafbergBahn is Austria’s steepest cogwheel railway and offers a scenic journey to the 1,783-metre summit of Schafberg. During the ride, the views change constantly, and at the top you are rewarded with a panorama of eleven lakes and, on clear days, distant views of the Hohe Tauern mountain range and the Grossglockner.

The WolfgangseeSchifffahrt operates Austria’s largest inland lake fleet and connects seven stops around Lake Wolfgang. Boats run between Strobl, St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and several scenic locations, making it easy to explore the lake with a flexible hop-on, hop-off approach.

Yes, both experiences can easily be combined. The SchafbergBahn valley station is close to Lake Wolfgang, allowing visitors to enjoy a mountain journey and a relaxing boat trip on the same day, with time to explore lakeside towns in between.

Highlights you won't forget

Summer in Salzburg and the Salzkammergut is defined by fresh mountain air, scenic hikes and rewarding views, from flower-filled alpine meadows to a well-earned Brettljause. Long, warm days and clear nights bring nature and culture together.

Heaven's gate

Thanks to its spectacular location directly on the steep north face of the Schafberg, this is one of the most photographed mountain hut in the Salzkammergut area.

Nostalgia ride

During the summer months, the 130-year-old nostalgic train steams up the Schafberg for a spectacular evening. Stop by the "Himmelspforte" for some delicious roast.

Café & Restaurant EQ

Located in the newly opened ErlebnisQuartier, you'll be treated to regional specialties with sensational views of Lake Wolfgang and the surrounding mountain world.

Mönchsberg mountain

Sing along with Maria

On top of Mönchsberg mountain in Salzburg: The MönchsbergAufzug elevator is your quickest way up Mönchsberg mountain, Salzburg's local mountain named after the monks of nearby St Peter's Benedictine Abbey. There you can experience the original film location of "The Sound of Music", as well as breathtaking views over Salzburg. 

You will also find Café & Restaurant m32 as well as the Museum of Modern Art and beautiful walking paths.

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Cog railway

Schafbergbahn

The journey on the SchafbergBahn to the 1,783-metre summit takes around 35 minutes, though many passengers would happily spend longer on board. As Austria’s steepest cogwheel railway climbs steadily upwards, the scenery changes with every bend and every metre of altitude, offering constantly shifting views across the landscape below. Forests, rocky slopes and wide-open panoramas unfold one after another, making the ascent an experience in its own right.

At the top, a remarkable panorama awaits. Eleven lakes spread out below, forming a distinctive Salzkammergut patchwork of blues and greens. On clear days, the view extends far beyond the region to the peaks of the Hohe Tauern, with the Grossglockner clearly visible on the horizon.

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Ship, Ahoi!

Lake Wolfgang Ferries

The WolfgangseeSchifffahrt is Austria’s largest inland lake fleet and offers a relaxed, flexible way to explore the area. With seven stops around the lake, it allows for spontaneous hop-on, hop-off travel, connecting the towns of Strobl, St. Wolfgang and St. Gilgen, as well as several particularly scenic locations along the shore.

As the boat glides across the water, the classic Salzkammergut scenery unfolds on all sides. Elegant Art Nouveau villas line the lake, the water shimmers in turquoise and deep blue tones, and the distinctive pilgrimage church of St. Wolfgang marks the passing of midday with its bells. Framed by the Zwölferhorn and the Schafberg, the journey captures the unmistakable atmosphere of the Salzkammergut from the water.

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Events in SalzburgerLand & Salzkammergut

Get in touch

Salzburg AG Tourismus GmbH | 5 Schätze

Markt 35

5360 St. Wolfgang

Phone: +43 662 8884 9700

info@5schaetze.at
5 Schätze | 5 Treasures
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