The Alps in Austria

The Alps – ancient, full of contrasts and alive all year round: hiking, climbing and biking in summer, skiing and cross-country skiing in winter.

The Alps cover almost two-thirds of Austria and shape its landscape, culture and way of life. Between rugged three-thousand-metre peaks, forests, alpine pastures and clear lakes unfolds a natural world full of contrasts. High up, eternal ice glistens; further down, deciduous and coniferous forests alternate with mountain villages and meadows. This diversity makes the Alps not only a habitat for marmots, golden eagles and rare plants, but also a place of age-old tradition.

Whether hiking, climbing, mountaineering or skiing – the mountains are both an adventure playground and a place of retreat in summer and winter alike. Clear mountain air, breathtaking views and the tranquillity away from the crowds reveal what makes Austria’s Alps so special: they are the country’s heart, source of strength and place of inspiration all in one.