Person standing beside a summit cross on rocky mountain peak with vast Alpine panorama in background and golden grass in foreground.
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The Alps in Austria
A natural spectacle of beauty

The Alps – ancient, full of contrasts and alive all year round: hiking, climbing and biking in summer, skiing and cross-country skiing in winter.

The Alps cover almost two-thirds of Austria and shape its landscape, culture and way of life. Between rugged three-thousand-metre peaks, forests, alpine pastures and clear lakes unfolds a natural world full of contrasts. High up, eternal ice glistens; further down, deciduous and coniferous forests alternate with mountain villages and meadows. This diversity makes the Alps not only a habitat for marmots, golden eagles and rare plants, but also a place of age-old tradition.

Whether hiking, climbing, mountaineering or skiing – the mountains are both an adventure playground and a place of retreat in summer and winter alike. Clear mountain air, breathtaking views and the tranquillity away from the crowds reveal what makes Austria’s Alps so special: they are the country’s heart, source of strength and place of inspiration all in one.

Hiking, skiing and other mountain activities

Discover the Alps and their stunning nature on summer hikes, mountain bike trails, climbing tours, on skis or through a variety of other winter sports.

Alpine cities & places

Bregenz on Lake Constance, Innsbruck with its mountain panorama, the historic streets of Salzburg, and Lienz in East Tirol - urban hotspots, influenced by mountains, traditions and alpine Lebensgefühl.

Innsbruck

The capital of Tirol "lives" the mountains and its alpine identity like no other city.

Discover Innsbruck

Alpine Pearls

If you want to experience the Alps in an environmentally friendly way, leave your car behind and holiday in one of the towns of Mallnitz, Weissensee or Werfenweng.

Discover the Alpine Pearls

Bad Gastein

The Belle Époque villas are striking reminders of a glamorous era.

Discover Bad Gastein

Villach

The city with Alpine-Adriatic flair on the Drau is best explored on foot!

Discover Villach

Zell am See

A lake, a glacier and colourful flower meadows - it doesn't get more idyllic than this.

Discover Zell am See

Lienz

The "sun city" of East Tirol lies between the Dolomites and the Puster Valley and offers hiking, mountain biking, culture and nature experiences.

Discover Lienz

Feldkirch

The medieval town was the economic and spiritual centre of western Austria for centuries.

Discover Feldkirch

Bregenz

The provincial capital of Vorarlberg is located on Lake Constance and impresses with its proximity to nature, the Bregenz Festival, and exciting architecture.

Discover Bregenz

Klagenfurt

Conquer the mountains or jump into the turquoise-blue lake? Klagenfurt offers both.

Discover Klagenfurt
Authentic mountain villages

Mountaineering villages in the Alps

Scattered across the Alpine regions, these villages remain quietly hidden: far from noise and hustle, time seems to have stood still in these mountaineering villages. And that’s intentional – their charm lies in tradition, authenticity, and culture. The alpine atmosphere and typical mountain village life have been preserved.

Here are the top 6 mountaineering villages: Lesach valley (Carinthia), Vent in the Ötztal Valley (Tirol), Biosphere Park Großes Walsertal (Vorarlberg), Hüttschlag in the Großarl Valley (SalzburgerLand), Villgraten Valley (East Tirol), and Krakau (Styria).

Mountaineering Villages

Alpine Cuisine

With simple ingredients yet remarkable skill, Alpine cuisine shines. It’s both hearty and modern, crafted by renowned, award-winning chefs.

Alpine Cuisine

The "new alpine cuisine" lives up to its traditions - but continues to evolve in its preparation. The result: Unique taste experiences.

Alpine Cuisine

Pinzgauer Schotten

Root meat from Bluntau char

Alpine craftsmanship, traditions and festivals

The isolation and long winters inspire each generation to express their creativity. Traditions are refined and carried forward, transformed for the present day. In this way, craftsmanship and artisanal workshops remain alive and thriving.

Cheese from back in the days

... reinterpreted. The Milchbuben master cheese dairy has been working in harmony with nature since 1654.

Milchbuben

Custom-made shoe made by hand

140 years ago, a mountain boot was invented in Bad Goisern, which today stands for the highest quality.

Goiserer Shoemaker

Handcrafted unique pieces from Gmundner Keramik

Unique handmade ceramics have been produced in Gmunden on Lake Traunsee since 1903. Experience the manufacturing process, paint them yourself & discover alpine designs.

Gmundner Keramik

Events in the Alpine regions

Information about summits, lakes and valleys

The Alps stretch from the Vorarlberg Rätikon in the west to the Gutenstein Alps in the east.

The Großglockner is the highest mountain in Austria at 3,798 metres, the Pasterze is the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps.

Lakes surrounded by mountains give the Alps their special charm - like Lake Weissensee, Achensee or the Salzkammergut lakes.

Popular among hikers as special natural jewels: The Zillertal Alps and the Hohe Tauern.

Many great hiking routes, tours, hiking villages and alpine pastures can be found in the Ötztal Alps discover

The Alps are divided by mighty rivers such as the Inn and the Salzach.

FAQs

Seven of Austria’s nine provinces lie wholly or partly within the Alps. Each region has its own alpine character and cultural identity:

Completely within the Alps: Tirol, Salzburg, Vorarlberg
Largely within the Alps: Carinthia, Styria
Partly within the Alps: Upper Austria (Salzkammergut, Kalkalpen), Lower Austria (Gutenstein Alps, Rax–Schneeberg range)

The Austrian Alps offer a unique combination of mountain peaks, crystal-clear lakes, national parks and authentic alpine culture. From gentle meadows to steep rock faces, you’ll find a rich variety of landscapes with impressive nature experiences and activities throughout the year.

The best time to travel depends on the activities you want to do. The peak season from December to March is ideal for skiing and winter sports away from the slopes. The warm months from June to October are perfect for hiking, mountain biking and other outdoor activities.

Holiday activities

The Austrian Alps are a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts in summer. Popular activities include hiking, mountain biking and exploring picturesque Alpine villages. The mild temperatures, breathtaking landscapes and welcoming hosts make the region particularly attractive for nature lovers.

Holidays in the mountains

People in Austria have always had a deep connection with snow and the mountains, and winter sports – alongside the classic skiing – have a long tradition here. Popular off-slope activities include winter hiking on cleared trails, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, tobogganing, ice skating on natural lakes, horse-drawn sleigh rides and wellness in alpine spas. Many places also offer winter cultural programmes and traditional markets.

More winter activities

The hallmark of Austrian alpine cuisine is its variety: from hearty classics such as Kasnocken, dumplings and game dishes to refined gourmet creations that experiment creatively with regional ingredients. At its heart are products from the alpine pastures, valleys and forests – close to nature and shaped by its rhythm.

Climate Protection Tips

How do we protect the Alps?

  • Take everything you bring to the mountains back with you (tissues, packaging, water bottles), and dispose of it properly.

  • Always stay on marked hiking trails to avoid disturbing wildlife and young forests.

  • Observe wildlife, including cows and sheep, from a respectful distance.

  • Make use of the well-developed network of regional trains and hiking buses.

  • Choose mountain huts that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.

  • Encourage your children to appreciate nature - what they know, they’ll learn to value.

  • Protect biodiversity: The rangers in the national parks show you how.

Sustainable travel

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