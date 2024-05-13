Cable cars in Austria: Pathways to greater sustainability
Mountain experiences and panoramic views by cable car
Introduction
Take the cable car to new heights. Austria’s mountain lifts open up impressive experiences, from sweeping alpine panoramas to spectacular viewing platforms with uninterrupted views of the Alps. Gondola lifts make reaching the summit easier – and in many cases accessible for the first time.
Barrier-free facilities and the option to bring dogs on board ensure a comfortable and straightforward experience.
A growing number of projects show how cable car operators are putting sustainability into practice. Measures include investment in renewable energy, more energy-efficient systems and close cooperation with regional partners. Cable cars run on electricity, and in many areas photovoltaic and hydropower systems contribute to energy supply.
These developments highlight how lifts and mountain railways are continuously evolving – making it easier to reach the mountains, whether for skiing in winter or enjoying panoramic views and Austria’s natural landscapes all year round.
What approaches are Austrian cable cars implementing?
Many Austrian cable car operators have been investing in innovation and technical solutions for years:
Lower energy consumption: modernisation has reduced the sector’s energy use by around 20% over the past decade
Renewable energy: several ski areas use electricity from hydropower, complemented by photovoltaic systems on buildings and mountain stations
Digital snow measurement: GPS-based snow depth monitoring allows snowmaking and slope maintenance to be managed more precisely
Photovoltaics in ski areas: solar panels on rooftops and lift stations generate electricity on site
Travel without a car: ski buses, rail connections and e-charging stations offer alternative ways to reach many ski resorts
Keeping track of CO₂ emissions: an industry-wide CO₂ calculator helps operators record and manage emissions
8 sustainable cable cars in summer & winterFrom photovoltaics and energy-efficient technologies to new mobility solutions, many ski resorts are implementing projects that are sustainably advancing cable car operations and modernising alpine infrastructure.
SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental
Photovoltaics, renewable energy and energy-efficient technology ensure that energy is used responsibly. This is complemented by e-mobility and modern snow management.
Zillertal Arena
Photovoltaic systems, low-carbon electricity and electric vehicle charging points are part of the environmental programme. A free ski bus makes it easy to get here.
Golm in Montafon
The first solar-powered cable car and digital energy management system make efficient use of energy: the facilities are powered by 100% green electricity.
Gastein Cable Cars
Photovoltaics, a solar park near the Schlossalmbahn, and alternative fuels for snow grooming equipment. Rail links and e-mobility make it easier to go car-free.
Schmittenhöhenbahnen in Zell am See-Kaprun
We use 100% green electricity, solar panels and efficient snow-making systems. GPS snow depth measurement helps us use energy more efficiently.
Silvretta cable car in Ischgl
100% green electricity from hydroelectric power, solar power and geothermal energy. Energy-efficient facilities, modern snow management and an extensive ski bus network.
Climate Mountain Katschberg
Climate trails, interactive stations and sustainable transport allow visitors to experience first-hand the connections between climate, nature and the mountains.
10 sustainable winter sport regionsMany ski regions show how winter sports and sustainability measures can go hand in hand. From hydropower and photovoltaic systems to public transport access and efficient snowmaking, new approaches are shaping alpine skiing in Austria.
Zillertal Arena
Solar panels, low-carbon electricity and a free ski bus network are all part of the skiing experience here. EV charging points make it easier to arrive without a car.
Skiwelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental
Solar power, renewable energy and energy-efficient technology are central to the skiing experience here. EV mobility and modern snow management complete the picture.
Ski area Nassfeld
Renewable energy, modern snowmaking and initiatives to encourage travel by bus or train point the way to a more resource-conscious approach.
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
In Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis, the focus is on efficient snowmaking, digital snow depth monitoring and water management.
Riesneralm Donnersbachwald
At the Riesneralm, the electricity powering the lifts and infrastructure comes from the resort's own hydropower — generated right in the region.
Snow Space Salzburg
Some of the energy comes from renewable sources, complemented by energy-efficient infrastructure and sustainable transport options.
Saalbach Hinterglemm
In Saalbach Hinterglemm, renewable energy, e-mobility and regional cycles all play a part in how resources are managed in this mountain setting.
Stubai Glacier
Skiing on the Stubai Glacier comes with a commitment to sustainability: solar power, energy-efficient infrastructure and easy access by bus or train.
St. Anton am Arlberg
Energy projects and sustainable transport are part of the skiing experience here — examples of how the mountain region is putting sustainability into practice.
A little code of conduct for four-legged friends
Dogs on holiday are a great companion when hiking! Most cable cars allow you to take your four-legged friends with you. And because the protection of nature and animals is a top priority in alpine regions: Don't forget a muzzle and lead in the cable car and on the hike. And certainly not the "doggie bag"!
In the Wilder Kaiser region in Tirol, with views of the Kitzbühel Alps, dogs are welcome on several summer mountain lifts, including the Hartkaiser lift in Ellmau, the Brandstadl lift in Scheffau and the gondola lifts between Söll, Hochsöll and Hohe Salve.
In the Dachstein Salzkammergut region in Upper Austria, there are several dog-friendly cable cars and gondolas, such as the Dachstein Krippenstein lifts, the Gosaukammbahn Zwieselalm and the Salzberg lift in Hallstatt.
In Vorarlberg’s Montafon region, the Montafon mountain lifts welcome dogs all year round, providing access to peaks such as Muttersberg, Kristberg and Hochjoch.
To the cable car by public transport
Many cable car stations are located close to ÖBB railway stations or offer shuttle services. The mobility programmes of the 'Pioneer Towns and Model Regions' also make it easy to arrive by bus or train.
The following cable cars and regions are particularly well connected to the public transport network:
What does travelling with an eye on environment®ion mean?
A mindful holiday means being inspired, enjoying beautiful experiences — and at the same time being considerate of nature, the climate and local communities.
Landscapes and nature
Travelling mindfully means respecting the natural environment, the landscape and the people of the region.
Choosing accommodation and transport thoughtfully
Sustainable travellers choose certified accommodation and low-impact transport.
Accessibility
Visitors who expect a holiday without barriers can rely on Austria's commitment to accessibility and cultural inclusion.