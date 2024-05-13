Cable cars in Austria: Pathways to greater sustainability

More and more cable cars in Austria are using renewable energy, efficient technologies and regional partnerships. Enjoy panoramic views - with a sense of responsibility.

Take the cable car to new heights. Austria’s mountain lifts open up impressive experiences, from sweeping alpine panoramas to spectacular viewing platforms with uninterrupted views of the Alps. Gondola lifts make reaching the summit easier – and in many cases accessible for the first time.

Barrier-free facilities and the option to bring dogs on board ensure a comfortable and straightforward experience.

A growing number of projects show how cable car operators are putting sustainability into practice. Measures include investment in renewable energy, more energy-efficient systems and close cooperation with regional partners. Cable cars run on electricity, and in many areas photovoltaic and hydropower systems contribute to energy supply.

These developments highlight how lifts and mountain railways are continuously evolving – making it easier to reach the mountains, whether for skiing in winter or enjoying panoramic views and Austria’s natural landscapes all year round.