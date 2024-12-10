Burgenland

Nature experiences with your dog

Restaurant-Hotel Eisenberg, St. Martin an der Raab

At Hotel Eisenberg, dogs are well looked after, with comfortable rooms and a dog-friendly restaurant. The vast countryside starts right outside, perfect for long walks. The 15-hectare garden provides plenty of space for dogs to run, while the nearby Raab River and a small dog pool offer refreshing cool-downs. Dog owners can also enjoy special weekends with a professional trainer, getting valuable tips on communication and more.

Hotel Larimar in Stegersbach

At Hotel Larimar, guests with dogs can relax in comfortable rooms with their own garden area. The hotel also features a large 200 m² fenced play area and a dog swimming pond, perfect for cooling off and having fun. Regular dog whisperer weekends and training days provide extra chances to strengthen the bond with your four-legged friend and learn new skills together.

Wellness with your dog

St. Martins Therme & Lodge

At St. Martins Therme, dogs are just as welcome as their owners. A cosy blanket, along with food and water bowls, is provided in the room to ensure a comfortable stay for your furry companion.