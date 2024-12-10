Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria
In Austria, holidays with dogs are unforgettable. Many hotels welcome four-legged guests and take care of their needs. As owners and their pets explore beautiful landscapes, they enjoy the fresh mountain air and the peaceful sounds of the forests. Long hiking trails feature stunning views, clear lakes, and green alpine meadows, giving dogs plenty of space to run and play. After a busy day, cosy dog beds, tasty treats, and food bowls are waiting at the hotel, making the holiday special for everyone.
Burgenland
Nature experiences with your dog
Restaurant-Hotel Eisenberg, St. Martin an der Raab
At Hotel Eisenberg, dogs are well looked after, with comfortable rooms and a dog-friendly restaurant. The vast countryside starts right outside, perfect for long walks. The 15-hectare garden provides plenty of space for dogs to run, while the nearby Raab River and a small dog pool offer refreshing cool-downs. Dog owners can also enjoy special weekends with a professional trainer, getting valuable tips on communication and more.
Hotel Larimar in Stegersbach
At Hotel Larimar, guests with dogs can relax in comfortable rooms with their own garden area. The hotel also features a large 200 m² fenced play area and a dog swimming pond, perfect for cooling off and having fun. Regular dog whisperer weekends and training days provide extra chances to strengthen the bond with your four-legged friend and learn new skills together.
Wellness with your dog
St. Martins Therme & Lodge
At St. Martins Therme, dogs are just as welcome as their owners. A cosy blanket, along with food and water bowls, is provided in the room to ensure a comfortable stay for your furry companion.
Carinthia
Holidays by the water with your dog
The Jo. Seehotel in Pörtschach
At Das Jo. Seehotel, dogs are not just allowed but warmly welcomed. The hotel offers dog-friendly rooms with durable flooring, along with a dog bed, blankets, and bowls. There’s also direct access to the lake and towels for wet paws – perfect after a walk.
Strandhotel Burgstaller in Feld am See
At Strandhotel Burgstaller, both dogs and their owners are greeted with thoughtful amenities, including a dog bed, bowls, and towels. The hotel offers direct access to the lake, with areas specially designated for dogs, as well as spacious walking paths nearby. Convenient dog showers are available, and guests can even bring their dogs to the hotel’s own dog-friendly beach.
A holiday with playmates for your dog
4-star Hotel Eschenhof in Bad Kleinkirchheim
At Eschenhof, four-legged companions are welcome, both in the rooms and in selected areas of the restaurant. The two resident dogs, Bella and Coco, are always excited to meet new playmates.
Lower Austria
Nature-inspired holidays with your dog
Genießergasthof Kutscherklause in Eggern, Waldviertel
At Genießergasthof Kutscherklause, dogs and their owners will receive a treat, cosy blanket, food bowl, and waste bags upon arrival. The surrounding hiking trails offer plenty of walking opportunities, and nearby ponds provide a refreshing cool-down for dogs.
Wild Herb Farm Steinschalerhof in Rabenstein
At Steinschalerhof, dogs are in for a treat. They can freely move around in the restaurant and outdoor dining area. Around the hotel, there are numerous walking paths, hiking trails, and places to swim. The cosy cottages, each with a private fenced garden, are perfect for dogs. Additional extras include paw towels, water and food bowls in the room, a natural pond, and picturesque bathing spots along the stream. Upon arrival, dogs are greeted with a welcome treat and a dog-friendly water station. The Steinschalerhof team, along with their dog Paula (a Bearded Collie), is looking forward to making new furry friends!
Upper Austria
Holidays with all-inclusive dog services
Hotel Bärnsteinhof in Aigen-Schlägl
Hotel Bärnsteinhof has a big heart for dogs. Their "Dog-Friendly Package" includes food and water bowls, a cosy dog blanket, waste bags, a drying towel, and tips for walks and hikes.
Falkensteiner Gourmet & Wellness Hotel in the Mühlviertel
At Falkensteiner Hotel, the dog-friendly arrival package offers a range of perks: treats, chew bones, tips for walking paths, a daily play hour, a dog-walking service, a dog blanket, towel, food bowl, and a stylish bandana.
Hotel Donauschlinge Haibach/Danube
At Hotel Donauschlinge guests arriving with dogs receive a welcome package, including a food and water bowl, towel, cosy blanket, waste bags, treats, a dog-walking service, walking paths, and access to a swimming spot in the Danube.
SalzburgerLand
Active holidays for dogs and owners
Dog Hotel Grimming in Rauris
Hotel Grimming offers cosy dog beds, bowls, and a daily feeding service with a selection of food. Dogs can enjoy playing on a 4,500 m² leash-free meadow with an agility course and swim in a pond. Dog-friendly huts for hiking breaks are listed in the "Dog Hut Guide."
Berghotel Arthurhaus on the Hochkönig
Dogs stay for free at Berghotel Arthurhaus, a place sitting at 1,500 metres right in the Hochkönig hiking area. Special features include a dog menu, waste bags, fenced play area, agility course, and towels. Private dog training and extended hiking routes are also available.
Wellness and relaxation for four-legged friends
GRUBERS Hotel Apartments Gastein
At GRUBERS Hotel Apartments, dogs enjoy a cosy sofa, bowls, and are welcome at mealtimes. A dog-sitter is available while owners visit the spa, and amenities include a fenced play area, dog wellness, and a dog shower.
Gartenhotel Theresia in Saalbach-Hinterglemm
Gartenhotel Theresia offers endless walking paths and a 2.7-hectare garden with water features. Dogs are welcome in the restaurant, lobby, and bar, with bowls, towels, and blankets provided for their comfort.
Family holidays with dogs
hotel Aloisia in Mariapfarr
Dogs can run freely on a 1,000 m² play area and are welcome in the restaurant and garden of Hotel Aloisia. The hotel also offers a dog-walking and sitting service.
Hotel Sonne in Saalbach-Hinterglemm
Known for its dog-friendly service, Hotel Sonne provides dog food, and dogs are allowed to freely move around in the bar and dining areas. The spacious grounds offer plenty of room for a relaxing stay with your pet.
Styria
Hotels with all-inclusive dog services
Almfrieden Hotel & Romantic Chalet in Ramsau am Dachstein
At Almfrieden Hotel & Romantikchalet, dogs stay for free and have access to the hotel's spacious agility park. Rooms are equipped with a dog bowl, blanket, toys, towel, and a welcome treat. There’s a dedicated dining area for dog owners, a small dog shop, dog-sitting on request, and other amenities, making a stay in the scenic Dachstein hiking, cross-country, and skiing region especially enjoyable.
DIE WASNERIN in Bad Aussee
The 4-star superior hotel DIE WASNERIN in Bad Aussee offers an exclusive break for guests with dogs. The specially designed dog rooms have direct access to a fenced garden, dog blanket, bowl, dog bag and a personalised dog sign.
4-Star-Superior-Retter Bio-Natur-Resort
The 4-star superior Retter Bio-Natur-Resort in Pöllauberg in Styria offers dog-friendly facilities with dog mats, bowls and access to the garden. Walking trails start right outside the door, and there are reserved seats in the restaurant for guests with dogs.
Tirol
Luxury and comfort for dogs
Gradonna Mountain Resort in East Tirol
The Gradonna Mountain Resort, a car-free retreat, offers dogs plenty of space to roam freely. Four-legged guests are welcomed with treats, a food bowl, and a travel box that includes a towel.
Hotel Klosterbräu in Seefeld in Tirol
At Hotel Klosterbräu, dogs are treated to a special dining area, bowls, and a cosy bed. The hotel features an agility course, a dog menu, and optional garden-access rooms. Dog-sitting and local vet services are available, and hiking trails and swimming spots conveniently nearby.
Active holidays for dogs and owners
Hotel Riederhof in the Tirolean Oberland
Designed with dogs in mind, Hotel Riederhof offers a 1,000 m² play area for your pet, a swimming pond, grooming services, guided hikes, and a mobile dog school. Dogs can join their owners in the restaurant or relax in the room.
Hotel Lärchenhof in Seefeld in Tirol
As a dog-friendly nature and spa hotel, the Lärchenhof offers treats, bowls, and a bed. Guests can enjoy hiking paths starting right at the hotel, and - in winter - a dog-friendly cross-country trail.
Wellness and relaxation for four-legged friends
Hotel Magdalena in the Zillertal
At Hotel Magdalena, dogs stay for free, with a bed, bowls, a playground, swimming pond, and washing room provided. Guests can join guided hikes or make use of the dog grooming service.
Panoramahotel Inntalerhof in Seefeld in Tirol
At the Panoramahotel Inntalerhof, dogs are warmly welcomed with treats, towels, waste bags, and training sessions by a certified dog coach. The hotel is “paw-check” certified with five paws.
Family-friendly holidays with dogs
Hotel Johanna in Ötztal
At Hotel Johanna in Ötztal, both owners and dogs will feel right at home. This family-run hotel offers a warm welcome to four-legged guests, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay for all.
Romantikhotel Böglerhof in Alpbach
At Romantikhotel Böglerhof, dogs are greeted with a welcome set that includes a bed, treats, bowls, a towel, and tips for walks, including a dedicated dog walking trail.
Nature by the water
Alpenhotel Kitzbühel
The Alpenhotel Kitzbühel is located directly on the shores of Lake Schwarzsee and offers relaxing days with numerous walking paths for dogs and owners to explore.
Hotel Natürlich in Fiss
The Hotel Natürlich is a pet-friendly hotel with rooms featuring private terraces and grassy areas. Amenities include a dog bed, a washing station, and organised dog walks.
Vorarlberg
Nature experiences with dogs
Hotel Hubertushof Stuben am Arlberg
At Hotel Hubertushof, guests can enjoy a ski holiday with their dogs. Four-legged companions are provided with water and food bowls, floor mats, a "dog in the room" door sign, treats, and Robby Bags. Scenic walking paths are located nearby.
Naturhotel Chesa Valisa in the Kleinwalser valley
The 4-star superior nature hotel Chesa Valisa in Hirschegg welcomes dogs in selected rooms and suites. There are 185 km of hiking trails and over 130 kilometres of pistes right on the doorstep - ideal for active days out with your dog. Pets are welcome in the restaurant, bar and on the sun terrace.
Kleinwalsertal Dog World
The Dog World in Kleinwalsertal offers special guided dog walks for solo travellers, women, and herb lovers as well as open walks in Kleinwalsertal.
Bregenzerwald
In the Bregenzerwald, dogs are allowed on most cable cars, which makes it easy to go hiking together in the alpine landscape.
Alpenregion Vorarlberg
Vienna
Luxury stay with dogs
Hotel Sacher
The "Sacher Pets" programme at the Sacher Hotels in Vienna and Salzburg offers a luxurious experience for guests with or without pets. At Hotel Sacher Vienna, dogs are treated to a soft bed suited to their size, a cosy blanket, a special towel, waste bags, and water and food bowls in the room. Dogs can accompany their owners to the Sacherstube for breakfast and dinner - freshly prepared gourmet-level dog food will be served on request. A dog-sitting service is also available.
Boutique Hotel Stadthalle
Boutique Hotel Stadthalle offers a range of amenities for a relaxing stay with your four-legged companions. Dogs receive a cosy bed and food bowls upon arrival There are also plenty of green spaces and walking paths nearby, ideal for dog walks.
The Guesthouse Vienna
The Guesthouse Vienna is a stylish design hotel in the heart of the city, catering especially to guests with dogs. Dogs stay for free and are greeted with a cosy bed, welcome treats, and a water bowl in the room. Dogs are also well looked after in the in-house restaurant. A dog-sitting service can be arranged, allowing owners to explore the city worry-free.
