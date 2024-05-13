Culinary Delights in SalzburgerLand
Experience alpine cuisine between lakes and alpine pastures, surrounded by a beautiful mountain backdrop
Introduction
When fish is caught early in the morning from crystal-clear waters, tree shoots are gathered by top chefs and make their way into the kitchen, and fennel is perfectly cooked in glacier sand, you’re probably sitting at a restaurant table in SalzburgerLand.
In SalzburgerLand, cooking is done with authenticity and passion. It is rooted in tradition but open to new ideas. Creative chefs put a new twist on traditional dishes rooted in SalzburgerLand.
Among lakes in the alpine foothills, alpine meadows and forests, amid breathtaking mountain landscapes and glacier regions in the high mountains, the culinary heroes of SalzburgerLand know how to make good use of the region's bounty. They show that with simple quality products – like alpine butter, mountain cheese, fresh hay milk, and herbs – and traditional recipes with a pinch of creativity, you can create a gourmet menu. SalzburgerLand’s top chefs are setting high standards by skillfully combining the very best regional ingredients.
Culinary tips in SalzburgerLand
Culinary experiences in SalzburgerLand
Herb walks on the Hochkönig
Whether you go on herb walks on your own or under the guidance of an expert herbalist, there is much to discover, experience and learn.
Culinary hut walk in Sportgastein
Immerse yourself step by step in life on the alpine pasture: a culinary hike in the Hohe Tauern National Park from Sportgastein to Bad Gastein.
Cheese dairies in the Tennengau
Hay milk cheese from the SalzburgerLand: Alpine cheese dairies in Tennengau invite you to enjoy delicious tastings and learn more about cheese making.
Guided beer tour in Salzburg
The easiest way to explore Salzburg's passion for beer is to take a guided tour of the city on the theme of beer or visit one of the 11 breweries.
Salt mines in Hallein
2,600 years of salt history in Hallein near Salzburg: slide into the salt mine, wander through tunnels with lanterns and feel the magic of the underground lake.
Alpine cuisine
"We put Alpine products at the forefront, refining them with modern preparation and cooking techniques," says award-winning chef Andreas Döllerer, describing the style of the new Alpine cuisine.
Cheese, whey, and organic yoghurt from mountain farms are transformed into surprising dishes. The freshwater fish are sourced from Sigi Schatteiner, who raises Bluntau char in the purest spring water of Bluntau Valley, specifically for Döllerer. There is also experimentation with game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, herbs, and mushrooms. Andreas Döllerer leads by example, inspiring many chefs to follow in his footsteps.
Precious as gold: Products from SalzburgerLand
Herbs
Here, herbs grow on alpine pastures, in forests and in gardens. Herb lovers lead visitors along their own paths to dandelions, ground elder and meadowsweet.
Alpine butter
On the Präau Hochalm in Dorfgastein you'll experience real alpine tradition. A hearty fresh snack awaits you on the Salzburger Almenweg.
Sour cheese
On the Filzmoosalm in the Grossarl Valley, butter, sour cheese and yoghurt are made from fresh raw milk. Bread, cheese and sausages also come from their own farm.
Experience originals from SalzburgerLand!
For Michelin-starred chef Vitus Winkler, the flavour and healing power of herbs are incomparable. In his gourmet restaurant Kräuterreich – by Vitus Winkler, nature becomes culture.
As head chef of dahoam at the Riederalm, Andreas Herbst transforms old bread into miso, uses it to marinate a pork knuckle (Angus Hammer) and then roasts it.
At fredl’s, head chef Alfred Rohrmoser serves a four-seasons fish bread with fish butter and cured, grilled and smoked fish.
Michelin-starred chef Andreas Döllerer finds a quiet sense of connection in the Bluntautal, grounding and inspiring his cuisine. At the organic mountain restaurant Lumberjack, Maria Schmid-Harml meets producer Christine Höller. And sommelier Hans-Jörg Unterrainer of the Kirchenwirt in Leogang nurtures a special friendship with the porcini mushroom.