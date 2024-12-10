Restaurants in SalzburgerLand
Salzburg is synonymous with Alpine cuisine: Highly acclaimed chefs refine the finest products from the Alpine region using modern techniques and a great deal of creativity. However, Alpine cuisine is not the only offering. Creativity knows no bounds, and the chefs in SalzburgerLand are equally rich in vision and passion. It’s a truly overwhelming mix!
Crystal-clear lakes set against impressive mountain landscapes, dense forests, lush hills, and the Mozart city of Salzburg: The region is worth a visit simply for its scenery. Here, we reveal where you can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences by the water, with a mountain view, or overlooking the city:
Salzburg’s traditional tavern culture blends the new with the time-honoured. In the local inns, you'll find specialities like the famous Salzburger Nockerln, Bauernkrapfen, or Pinzgau cheese spaetzle, alongside contemporary creations using the best regional products—from Pinzgau beef and fresh trout to sourdough bread. Expect culinary experiences with a feel-good factor!
Top Restaurants in SalzburgerLand
As the creator of "Alpine Cuisine," Andreas Döllerer has been delighting guests at Döllerer's Gourmet Restaurant for 20 years with his top-notch local mountain cuisine. It’s an absolute top destination! Similarly, at Karl and Rudi Obauer in Werfen, the brothers refined the best local and global ingredients with sophisticated flair. In the spectacular setting of a former bell foundry, Andreas Senn at Senn’s Restaurant embraces unconventional approaches, with aromatic dishes from the open kitchen meticulously crafted to perfection. Jürgen Vigne's creative seasonal cuisine served at Pfefferschiff near Hallwang, is pared down to the essentials. Meanwhile, Maria and Josef Steffner focus on local produce at the ancient Mesnerhaus in Mauterndorf, using the finest ingredients from the forests and mountains, including the Lungau “Eachtling,” a unique type of potato.
Gourmet Restaurants in SalzburgerLand
The charming Winterstellgut in Annaberg celebrates pure regionality: Florian Huber makes use of what the meadows and forests of Lammertal have to offer— you can smell the smoked bacon as soon as you arrive. Brunnauer Restaurant in Salzburg, led by Richard Brunnauer, offers masterfully crafted, unadorned, and creative fine dining. Similarly intriguing are the creations of Stefan Birnbacher at Kirchenwirt in Leogang, where he cooks in a range from traditional alpine to contemporary vegetarian, all within a traditional setting. Mayer’s Restaurant in Zell am See is located in the beautiful park of Schloss Prielau, where Andreas Mayer unleashes his creativity by blending the flavours of Salzburg with worldly aromas. At Huber’s Fischerwirt in Salzburg, Harald Huber serves imaginative cuisine in a baroque setting. Exquisite!
Restaurants with a Special Ambience in SalzburgerLand
The turquoise Lake Fuschl sets the backdrop for Brunnwirt, where fresh fish and other regional ingredients are refined with great ambition in a 600-year-old building. The casual dining restaurant Flos is beautifully situated on Lake Zell, offering modern, regionally inspired dishes that are both original and visually striking. On Lake Wallersee, Weyringer presents a cosmopolitan and flavour-rich cuisine that transforms apparent contradictions into harmony. Contrasts also play a role at Paradoxon in Salzburg, where unconventional dishes made from simple ingredients are served in a purist style—surprises are guaranteed. At Forsthofgut in Leogang, surrounded by meadows and forests, exclusive dining (for 10 guests) takes place in an open kitchen setting, offering Alpine-Mediterranean, vegan, or “consistently regional” options.
Restaurants with a Special View in SalzburgerLand
Dahoam in Leogang offers the best Alpine cuisine in an urban setting, with regional dishes that are small masterpieces of flavour and texture. Under a glass dome overlooking the rooftops of Salzburg, Glass Garden serves gourmet menus with a vegan alternative. At Kräuterreich by Vitus Winkler in St. Veit in Pongau, you'll enjoy an unparalleled view of the Pongau mountains, with dishes enhanced by regional herbs that surprise both in taste and presentation. The culinary creations at Seekarhaus in Obertauern are also small works of art, and from the sun terrace, you can take in a magnificent view of the mountains. Salzburger Stube at the Hotel Salzburgerhof in Zell am See, on the other hand, features a beautiful garden where regionally rooted dishes with international flair, including the patisserie, make a remarkable impression.
Restaurants in SalzburgerLand
At Weitmoser Schlössl in Bad Hofgastein, Weitmoser organic beef is featured on the menu in many variations—from tartare to Tafelspitz, alongside game, fresh trout, and vegetarian options. The charming Almhof in Hinterthal on the Hochkönig focuses on Pinzgau dishes, executed with creativity and ease. Mediterranean nuances can be found in the modern interpretations of classics at St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg, where the ambience of the Arkadenhof is truly unique. Similarly, at Restaurant Schloss Mittersill, exquisite dishes such as oysters and filets from their own cattle are served in the beautiful courtyard and dining halls of the castle. Die uralte Genusskrämerei in Hallein prides itself on being a sustainable family-run business with character. The cuisine is straightforward yet cosmopolitan, and the atmosphere is relaxed—though there’s always a twist: the menu changes monthly.
Inns in Salzburgerland
“Genius Regional,” “Mediterranean Love,” and “Handpicked” are the three culinary themes at Restaurant Ess:enz in the Naturresort Puradies in Leogang, which features its own organic farm. Tip: the outstanding veal fillet. Delicate flavours and refined spice blends characterise the regional cuisine at FinESSEN in TAUERN SPA Zell am See Kaprun—a true treat for the palate. At Restaurant Goldader in Tamsweg, contemporary Alpine cuisine is served in a sophisticated setting, with a focus on fresh regional ingredients. Nesslerhof in Großarl offers Austrian organic cuisine made from the finest natural products, with a strong commitment to sustainability in all aspects. Gusto at Wörtherhof in Rauris features modern interpretations of classic tavern dishes with international influences. For many years, tradition has met cosmopolitan flair here, with a new monthly theme adding to the experience.
Guide MICHELIN Austria 2025
