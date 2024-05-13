A culinary journey through Styria leads from alpine dishes and the culinary capital Graz to pumpkin fields and wine country.

Despite the region's varied landscapes, one trait connects its people: Styrian warmth. It is shaped by an easy-going curiosity, a touch of generosity and a sense of calm. You can feel these qualities in Alpine huts, farm shops, farmers’ markets, traditional wine taverns (Buschenschank) along the Styrian Wine Roads, as well as in inns and restaurants. And of course in the regional produce and dishes served there.

Some say that pumpkin seed oil runs through Styrians’ veins. This ‘green gold’ gives dishes such as Grazer Krauthäuptel salad, breaded chicken salad, scarlet runner bean salad and even desserts their delicate, nutty flavour. Along the Apple Road in Eastern Styria, visitors can taste crisp, sweet and tangy varieties from Arlet and Gala to Kronprinz Rudolf and Elstar. In the cold Alpine spring water thrive char, trout and mountain prawns. A touch of southern flair and fruity wines awaits at wine festivals and in traditional taverns along the Styrian Wine Roads. A charming corner of the world with genuinely warm people. That is what makes it ‘truly Styrian’.