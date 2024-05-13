Culinary Delights in Styria
Experience genuine warmth – between glacier, lakes, apple orchards and vineyards.
Introduction
Despite the region's varied landscapes, one trait connects its people: Styrian warmth. It is shaped by an easy-going curiosity, a touch of generosity and a sense of calm. You can feel these qualities in Alpine huts, farm shops, farmers’ markets, traditional wine taverns (Buschenschank) along the Styrian Wine Roads, as well as in inns and restaurants. And of course in the regional produce and dishes served there.
Some say that pumpkin seed oil runs through Styrians’ veins. This ‘green gold’ gives dishes such as Grazer Krauthäuptel salad, breaded chicken salad, scarlet runner bean salad and even desserts their delicate, nutty flavour. Along the Apple Road in Eastern Styria, visitors can taste crisp, sweet and tangy varieties from Arlet and Gala to Kronprinz Rudolf and Elstar. In the cold Alpine spring water thrive char, trout and mountain prawns. A touch of southern flair and fruity wines awaits at wine festivals and in traditional taverns along the Styrian Wine Roads. A charming corner of the world with genuinely warm people. That is what makes it ‘truly Styrian’.
Foodie favourites in Styria
Culinary experiences in Styria
The Gölles experience tour
In Austria’s largest vinegar cellar and the long-established distillery in Riegersburg, you can discover the craft of refinement – and taste fine brandies and liqueurs.
Zotter experience world
Chocolate for all the senses in Bergl near Riegersburg – from the Cacao Cinema and tastings in the Chocolate Theatre to the Edible Zoo.
Vinofaktur at the Genussregal
At the Genussregal in Vogau, you’ll find Morillon, Muskateller, Sauvignon Blanc, rare wines and 430 non-alcoholic gift ideas from southern Styria.
The Cheese Artist
Experience the art of cheesemaking in Riegersburg: discover which wines pair well, how cheese matures and where the holes come from – explore, taste and enjoy!
Hartlieb oil mill
At the museum in Heimschuh, discover how precious oil is produced from seeds. During the guided tour, you’ll learn about the craft of the oil miller.
Salzwelten Altaussee
In the glowing salt tunnels of Altaussee – within the 'mountain of treasures' – history and adventure meet, accompanied by Sally the mine duck.
Plätt’n experience on Lake Grundlsee
Feel the charm of Lake Grundlsee on a traditional wooden boat (Plätt'n). Enjoy peace, nature and a touch of romance as you glide across its crystal-clear waters.
Brewery of the Senses
In the brewery’s former oil store, beer culture takes centre stage: in the interactive ‘brewery of the senses’, you can create your own speciality beers: pale ale &stout.
Haberl & Fink’s delicacies
Enjoy creative regional dishes at Gasthaus Haberl in Ilz. Next door, the delicatessen offers a selection of fine specialities in jars.
Bäcksteffl farm specialities
In the farm shop and the scarlet runner bean cabinet run by farmer Martina Summer in Halbenrain, you can delve into the world of scarlet runner beans and pumpkin seeds.
Alpine cuisine in Styria
Enjoy Kasnocken (Austrian Mac'n'Cheese) with Styrian cheese, Ennstaler lamb roast or Bauernkrapfen in a rustic alpine hut with a view of the peaks. Have breakfast on the lake on a wooden boat or dine on an Aussee char, a brown trout, or mountain prawns from fresh spring water on the lake terrace.
However, this is only a small excerpt from the Styrian menus in the Alps. This year, as part of the Styrian "Almkulinarik by Richard Rauch" in the Schladming-Dachstein region, top chef Richard Rauch is once again creating surprising dishes from regional products together with 14 mountain hut owners. And because Styrians have discovered their love of wine as well as beer, a fitting Styrian wine is recommended with each new dish.
Gourmet huts in Styria
Brandalm, Ramsau am Dachstein
At Brandalm, the hosts are passionate about sustainable farming. Enjoy tasty dishes straight from their farm, served up on the wooden terrace or in the cosy dining room.
Restaurant Kohlröserlhütte, Bad Aussee
A culinary journey with local roots awaits guests at Manfred Mayer's Kohlröserlhütte in the Ödensee nature reserve.
As precious as gold: Products from Styria
Schilcher
Western Styria is a small yet significant rosé-producing area, where Schilcher wine is made from the Blauer Wildbacher grape.
Sauvignon Blanc
Once introduced to Styria by Archduke Johann as ‘Muskat-Sylvaner’, it is now the rising star among Styrian wines.
Styrian pumpkin seed oil
This pure, unrefined oil is made from the seeds of the Styrian oil pumpkin. Dark green in colour, it has a distinctly nutty flavour.
Styrian scarlet runner bean P.D.O.
Styrian scarlet runner beans come in the Bonela and Melange varieties, available in farm shops – or served as a scarlet runner bean salad with pumpkin seed oil.
Styrian char
Styrian char thrive in clear Alpine waters – fresh, stress-free, and sustainable. Naturally 100% organic.
Styrian apple
Arlet, Fuji Kiku and Kronprinz Rudolf – a variety of apple types grow along the 25km Styrian Apple Road.
Horseradish
The original comes from southern Styria. When grated, SteirerKren (Styrian horseradish) releases its distinctive sharpness – spicy, fresh and intense.
Experience true originals in Styria!
First the wine, then the food: three winemakers from the Tement, Engel and Langmann Lex estates each present a special wine. Three-star chef Heinz Reitbauer creates perfectly matched dishes at Steirereck am Pogusch that bring out the wines’ aromas.
Chef versus AI: What’s for dinner today, AI? Christoph Mandl cooks at the Neumeister estate in the Saziani Stub’n restaurant in Straden, in South-Eastern Styrias' spa and volcanic region. Together with sommelier Ruth Mandl, Christoph offers a modern, seasonally inspired cuisine rooted in classical French technique.
A feast for the eyes: Eveline Wild creates sweet works of art. Sensual and sculptural, her creations could be displayed in a museum. The talented pâtissière brings a touch of the sweet life to the WILDer EDER, the 4-star hotel in St Kathrein am Offenegg in Styria.