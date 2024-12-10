Restaurants in Styria

Excellent food in the top restaurants and inns in Styria: Experience culinary delights at the highest level!

The abundance of goodness from Styria’s fields, forests, and lakes is truly remarkable. The region’s treasures can be refined, combined, interpreted, and transformed in countless ways. Master chefs at numerous acclaimed eateries and top restaurants enchant with their unique styles and innovative approaches. Pure poetry!

Known as the "Green Heart of Austria," Styria boasts the highest forest coverage in the country and is also wonderfully mountainous, captivating nature enthusiasts with its lakes, gardens, and vineyards. The scenic diversity matches the exceptional culinary offerings found at charming locations by the water or nestled in lush greenery.

Styrian classics like Backhendl (fried chicken), Käferbohnensalat (bean salad with pumpkin seed oil), and trout with a polenta crust are just a few of the regional specialities awaiting you in the local inns. Traditional home-cooked meals are served at the highest level, often combined with modern twists and always with great warmth—a hallmark of Styria.