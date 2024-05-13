Several years later, Hannes Schneider and Toni Seelos further refined the sport by developing the stem turn and the parallel turn. This is when Alpine skiing really took off. Countless ski schools were founded following the very first ski school set up by Hannes Schneider in St. Anton am Arlberg in 1921. Hannes Schneider's teachings revolutionized skiing, broadening its appeal and marking the beginnings of a global movement. Hence, the Arlberg region is fittingly called the "Cradle of Alpine Skiing."

Austria quickly became the new Alpine Ski Circuit. The "Austrian Way of Skiing" spread as far as Japan and the USA, as Austrian ski instructors brought the sport across the borders. Skiing was once again revolutionized in the 1950s when a sports teacher named Stephan Kruckenhauser developed the "wedel" technique. This allows skiers to sail down the piste with short, elegant turns in which their feet are kept close together. But that's all history now: The most widespread skiing technique today is carving – turns of a large radius ridden on the edges of the skis.