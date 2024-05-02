Ski Austria Like a Local 

1. Deep-rooted Alpine culture

Every day in our ski regions is an immersive experience in our local culture. Explore skiing along with community events, artisanal food, and local music, and enjoy genuine Austrian mountain life.

It's a deeply rooted lifestyle, with locals often starting to ski from a young age and seamlessly integrating it into their social fabric. Families and friends relish their days on the slopes together while enjoying their favourite local foods and drinks amidst breathtaking scenery – all with a side of Austrian 'Gemütlichkeit.' This vibe passes on to our guests when sharing a table in a mountain hut or dancing at a local event.

When the sun sets, après-ski takes centre stage. Every region has a unique après-ski culture, from lounging with exquisite wine to dancing in the bar until dawn. Whichever you choose – it's the perfect way to mingle with locals, sip local drinks, and get a taste of Alpine nightlife.