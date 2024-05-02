Ski Austria Like a Local
Chasing the Austrian Lebensgefühl
Introduction
Austrians learn to ski as soon as they can walk, and embracing this sport means embracing a whole lifestyle surrounding it – combining adrenaline-pumping activities with social and cultural immersion, artisanal food, a sense of Gemütlichkeit, and enjoying the genuine hospitality, all set against the stunning Alpine views.
Skiing in Austria is truly a way of life – join us and experience it like a local!
Why ski in Austria?
Deep-rooted Alpine culture: Locals embrace skiing as a way of life, infusing the sport with cultural events, artisanal food, and local music in Austrian mountain communities.
Variety of slopes: Vast networks of perfectly groomed slopes, varied terrain for all levels, thrilling vertical drops, and breathtaking views.
Value for money: Austria is known for offering great value for money, from lift passes, ski schools, rentals, and hotels to meals and après-ski options.
Historic ski resorts: Historic and quaint mountain villages that have retained their local charm and character, offering a welcoming atmosphere.
Family-run hospitality: Many accommodations and restaurants are family-run for generations, providing a warm and personal experience.
Artisanal & local cuisine: Savour high-quality, local food and drinks at mountain huts and in the villages.
World-class infrastructure: State-of-the-art mountain technologies, cutting-edge lifts and widespread public transport options.
Gateway to Europe: Austria is located in the heart of Europe and is the ideal starting point to explore the rest of Europe.
Find out more below!
Our 11 favourite ski resorts
1. Deep-rooted Alpine culture
Every day in our ski regions is an immersive experience in our local culture. Explore skiing along with community events, artisanal food, and local music, and enjoy genuine Austrian mountain life.
It's a deeply rooted lifestyle, with locals often starting to ski from a young age and seamlessly integrating it into their social fabric. Families and friends relish their days on the slopes together while enjoying their favourite local foods and drinks amidst breathtaking scenery – all with a side of Austrian 'Gemütlichkeit.' This vibe passes on to our guests when sharing a table in a mountain hut or dancing at a local event.
When the sun sets, après-ski takes centre stage. Every region has a unique après-ski culture, from lounging with exquisite wine to dancing in the bar until dawn. Whichever you choose – it's the perfect way to mingle with locals, sip local drinks, and get a taste of Alpine nightlife.
2. Variety of slopes
In Austria's skiing regions, you'll encounter an array of ski runs that suit all skill levels. The slopes are meticulously groomed and well-connected, providing a smooth experience from one piste to another. With high verticals and much skiing above the tree line, you can look forward to exhilarating descents and sweeping views.
Additionally, interconnectivity between neighbouring ski resorts allows easy access to diverse landscapes, ensuring a varied day on the slopes without repeating the same run twice. Those seeking off-piste adventures will find numerous freeriding areas (we recommend taking a guide) with access to untouched powder and thrilling terrain.
So, whether you're an experienced skier, a beginner, or somewhere in between, you'll find your perfect slopes.
3. Value for money
Austria is a top choice for value-for-money ski holidays, consistently outperforming other popular ski destinations in affordability. From lift passes, ski schools, rentals, and accommodations to meals and après-ski options, Austria offers an unbeatable combination of quality and value.
For instance, lift tickets in Austria are often a third of the price you'd pay in the United States. You'll find great deals across Austrian ski regions, such as free ski buses, complimentary ski passes for children, and discounts for seniors and longer stays. Fully relish your time in the mountains without worrying about breaking the bank.
4. Historic ski resorts
Originally a pragmatic solution for navigating steep, snowy landscapes, Austrians have played a pivotal role in shaping the history of skiing. One of the most notable ones was Hannes Schneider from the Arlberg region, whose groundbreaking skiing technique laid the foundation for modern Alpine skiing and instruction, shaping the sport as we know it today and spreading its popularity worldwide.
As skiing surged in popularity during the 1920s, Austria's mountain villages, once humble farming, trade, and mining communities, thrived alongside the sport. Over a century, infrastructure and essential services were developed to ensure accessibility for all.
Local communities established ski clubs and organised races, attracting a growing number of enthusiasts over time. Gradually, Austria's Alpine towns transformed into the beloved skiing destinations they are today while still retaining the cosy and charming ambience of traditional mountain villages.
5. Family-run hospitality
Austrian ski resorts are community-led and assembled like puzzle pieces by local families and businesses – they are not managed or owned by large corporations.
Over the past century, our mountain villages transformed into top skiing destinations, and the local hotels, restaurants, manufacturers, and businesses remained family-owned.
Ski lifts, mostly still in private hands, were built by the respective landowners. Lifts, hotels, huts, and restaurants were passed down through generations, expanding in size and luxury offerings while retaining their local identity. This enduring connection to the community is still noticeable today in the hospitable atmosphere that greets you upon arrival.
6. Artisanal & local cuisine
In Austria, food is an essential part of the skiing experience, and you can taste it:
Along the slopes, you'll find cosy mountain huts serving our local favourites, such as Kaiserschmarren, Germknödel, Leberknödelsuppe, and Käsespätzle – all of the highest quality – perfectly complemented by a refreshing Skiwasser (fancy name for mountain spring water with raspberry syrup) or a local beer enjoyed in the sun.
Many resorts have also become well-known as gourmet foodie destinations with a variety of award-winning restaurants that focus on traditional Austrian fare as well as creative international cuisine.
7. World-class infrastructure
Austria has led the way not just in skiing itself but also in shaping winter sports infrastructure. With cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to sustainability, from ski manufacturing to ski lifts, our winter regions are at the forefront of innovation and eco-friendly practices.
Seamlessly connected by trains and buses, you won't need a car to reach or navigate around our ski resorts. State-of-the-art lift and cable car systems, many of which run on renewable energy, offer comfy rides featuring heated seats, weather-protecting covers, and automated safety bars, among other perks. You'll enjoy perfectly groomed runs throughout the entire season, thanks to advanced snowmaking technology powered by renewable resources.
You will find exhilarating snow parks, premium ski rental options, and world-class ski schools catering to all levels, topping off your skiing experience.
8. Gateway to Europe
If you're eager to venture beyond the mountains, Austria's central location in Europe makes extending your ski adventure to other destinations easy.
Whether you're seeking to add another ski region or Europe's rich cultural tapestry, Austria is well connected by train, offering both night and daytime travel options. After all, Vienna, Salzburg, Zurich, Venice or Paris are just a train ride away.