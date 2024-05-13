Austria offers a variety of travel destinations, from Alpine regions to lakes, nature, culture, family holidays, activities and moments of enjoyment.

Austria’s nine provinces bring together striking contrasts: alpine mountain landscapes and gentle rolling hills, vibrant cities and peaceful natural settings, deep-rooted traditions and a modern way of life. Each province has its own character – together, they showcase Austria’s diversity as a travel destination.

In the east, Burgenland charms with vineyards, soft hills and wide views across Lake Neusiedl. Carinthia combines mountains and clear lakes to create a playground for families and active travellers. Lower Austria impresses with its vineyards, Danube floodplains and historic sites. Upper Austria blends lakes, hills and its lively capital, Linz – ideal for both nature and cultural experiences. SalzburgerLand brings together tradition and Alpine scenery, while Styria draws visitors with forests, wine and moments of culinary pleasure. Tirol is a haven for mountain sports enthusiasts, Vorarlberg surprises with its light Alpine feel and modern timber architecture, and Vienna pulses as a centre of culture and cuisine.

Each province offers its own mix of nature, culture, sport and gastronomy – authentic, welcoming and suited to every style of holiday.