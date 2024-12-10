Accommodation with Austrian Eco-Label and other certificates
Introduction
Travellers looking for transparent information and independently verified standards can choose from a range of certified accommodation across Austria. These include the Austrian Ecolabel, BIO HOTELS® and Green Key.
For guests, such certifications provide guidance on topics including regional cuisine, mobility services, energy supply and the responsible use of resources. Many businesses openly communicate the measures they have introduced and the certifications they hold.
In some regions, well-connected rail, bus and shuttle services make it easy to travel without a car. The "Places of Tomorrow" platform (Link in German only) showcases examples from Austrian cities and model regions, highlighting a variety of mobility solutions and approaches to car-free travel.
3 recognised certifications for hotels in AustriaCertifications provide guidance on the standards and practices of accommodation providers. In Austria, many businesses participate in recognised certification programmes such as the Austrian Ecolabel, BIO HOTELS® and Green Key. These schemes define specific criteria and
The Austrian Eco-Label
Accommodation awarded the Austrian Ecolabel meets defined standards for energy efficiency, mobility, resource management and regional sourcing.
Green Key Certificate
This is an international certification programme for tourism businesses, with criteria covering energy use, water consumption, waste management and operational practices.
Certified hotels
Hotel Eichingerbauer at Mondsee
This 4* superior hotel, which has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel, focuses on regional cuisine, solar power, wood chip heating and electric vehicle charging points.
Boutique hotel SPIESS & SPIESS in Vienna
Centrally located 4* hotel with Austrian Eco-Label. Breakfast with regional products.
der daberer. das biohotel in the Gailtal valley
4* eco-hotel with Austrian Eco-Label and EU-Eco-Label. Regional cuisine, natural garden and wellness area.
Boutique hotel Stadthalle in Vienna
Austrian Eco-Label and EU Eco-Label. Hotel with green roof, courtyard garden, and excellent public transport connections.
Biohotel Rupertus in Leogang
Austrian Eco-Label & BIO HOTELS®. Eco hotel with regional cuisine, natural pool, and wellness area in the Salzburg mountains.
Naturhotel Outside in Matrei
4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label and EU Eco-Label, wellness area, regional cuisine and view of the East Tyrolean mountains.
Biohotel Schwanen in the Bregenz Forest
BIO HOTELS®. Regional cuisine, natural materials, and certified standards across a range of operational areas.
Biohotel Walserstuba in the Kleinwalser Valley
Austrian Eco-Label. Eco hotel with regional cuisine, wellness area and views of the mountainous landscape of the Kleinwalser valley.
Biohotel Stillebach in the Pitztal valley
BIO HOTELS®. 3* hotel with regional cuisine, natural materials, and quietly located amidst the Tyrolean mountains.
Bio-Nature-Resort Retter in East Styria
4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label and BIO HOTELS®. Resort with organic cuisine, natural garden, and wellness area.
Certified wellness hotels in Austria
Biohotel Leutascherhof near Seefeld
BIO HOTELS®. 4* eco hotel with regional cuisine, natural materials and view of the Tyrolean mountain landscape.
St. Martins Therme & Lodge at Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel
4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label. Thermal spa with lodge and lake views. Located close to the Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel national park.
Almwellness Hotel Pierer on the Teichalm
4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label, wellness area, regional cuisine. Located on the Teichalm.
Hotel Schlosspark Mauerbach in the Vienna Woods
4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label, wellness area and garden - located on the edges of the Vienna Woods.
Naturhotel Chesa Valisa in the Kleinwalser Valley
BIO HOTELS®. 4*s hotel with natural materials, regional cuisine and wellness area in Walserhaus style.
Spa Resort Geinberg in the Innviertel
4*s hotel with Austrian Eco-Label. Resort with thermal world, wellness area, and regional cuisine in the Upper Austrian Innviertel region.
What measures does a certified hotel take?Many certified accommodation providers in Austria implement measures relating to energy use, resource management, architecture and regional partnerships. The focus areas vary depending on the business and the certification programme.
Energy and resources
Voluntary CO₂ accounting (including an action plan to reduce emissions)
Certification by an independent, recognised body
Electricity from renewable sources
Biodegradable cleaning products
Short supply chains
energy-efficient lighting
Architecture and interior design
Regional building materials
Natural living materials
Regional partners and craftspeople
A blend of tradition and modernity
Food and drinks
Organic in-house cultivation
Food from regional suppliers
Partnerships with organic farms
Homemade organic products
Regional partnerships
Services and facilities for guests and local residents
Partnerships with regional businesses
Projects with cultural initiatives
Employee benefits and development programmes
Collaboration with social organisations
What can you expect from certified restaurants?
Seasonal menus featuring ingredients from the regional harvest
Certified organic products, including those carrying the EU organic logo
Measures to reduce drinking water consumption
Waste separation and recycling systems
Portion planning and composting to help reduce food waste
Fruit and vegetables grown on-site or sourced from regional producers
Staff training on operational processes and resource management
Homemade products
Regions, hotels and new ways to travel
Austria offers many opportunities to shape a holiday around regional experiences, mobility options and certified businesses. These include nature experiences, cultural attractions, local cuisine and encounters with people who live and work in the region.
Every holiday is shaped by a series of choices and services – from how you travel and where you stay to the mobility and leisure options available at your destination. Guests, businesses and regions each contribute in different ways and set their own priorities.
The guests: Many travellers consider factors such as rail and bus connections, regional products and certified accommodation when planning their holidays.
The hosts: Many businesses focus on areas such as accessibility, employee programmes, regional partnerships and energy supply.
The regions: Several regions in Austria participate in the Austrian Ecolabel for destinations. The certification is based on defined criteria and independent assessment procedures.