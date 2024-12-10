Accommodation providers with recognised sustainability certifications implement measures in areas such as energy use, mobility, regional sourcing and resource management.

Travellers looking for transparent information and independently verified standards can choose from a range of certified accommodation across Austria. These include the Austrian Ecolabel, BIO HOTELS® and Green Key.

For guests, such certifications provide guidance on topics including regional cuisine, mobility services, energy supply and the responsible use of resources. Many businesses openly communicate the measures they have introduced and the certifications they hold.

In some regions, well-connected rail, bus and shuttle services make it easy to travel without a car. The "Places of Tomorrow" platform (Link in German only) showcases examples from Austrian cities and model regions, highlighting a variety of mobility solutions and approaches to car-free travel.