Safety Tips for Mountain Hiking
Everything about planning, equipment and behaviour in the mountains
Introduction
Breathtaking views, unforgettable nature experiences and a sense of freedom when you reach the summit – once you’ve felt the magic of the mountains, you’ll always want to return. Mountain hiking continues to attract more and more people, but it’s far more than just a walk. It means hiking above the treeline – typically from 1,600 to 1,800 metres – where trails become narrower and the terrain more alpine. Up here, weather conditions are just as crucial as your gear and time planning. And most importantly, be honest with yourself: are you really up to the challenge?
That’s why these safety tips for mountain hiking should be a key part of every backpack.
9 tips from mountain pros
The Austrian Alpine Club and Mountain Rescue Service offer expert advice for safe hiking in the mountains. Here are the most important tips at a glance:
1. Plan your hike carefully
Before setting off, check the route’s length, elevation gain, difficulty level and weather conditions. Choose a route that suits your fitness and experience. Use reliable maps and apps to stay on track, and have a back-up plan in case conditions change. Someone should always know which route you’re taking.
2. Be honest about your abilities
Assess your fitness and experience realistically. Don’t push yourself too hard and adjust your pace – especially if children are with you. Take regular breaks to conserve energy and enjoy the hike. Accidents often happen due to fatigue, exhaustion or overestimating your abilities.
3. Keep an eye on the weather
Mountain weather can change rapidly. Check the forecast before you set off and keep an eye on conditions as you go. If there’s a risk of thunderstorms or sudden fog, turn back in good time. Recommended weather services:
4. Choose the right equipment
Wear functional clothing, sturdy footwear with good grip, and a well-fitting rucksack. Essentials include a first-aid kit, bivvy bag, whistle or sound signal, waterproofs, torch, and a fully charged mobile phone with emergency numbers saved. If the weather turns, turn back or seek shelter. Wet and cold conditions can quickly lead to exhaustion and hypothermia – even in summer.
5. Watch your footing
Many accidents happen due to slipping or tripping. Pay close attention to where you step, especially on steep or slippery ground. If you’re not sure-footed or afraid of heights, avoid exposed trails.
6. Look out for one another
When hiking in a group, stick together and adjust your pace to the slowest person. Be mindful of each other’s needs and offer support. Start together, finish together!
7. Be prepared for emergencies
Never head into the mountains without a mobile phone. In an emergency, you can call mountain rescue. Here’s how to respond if something goes wrong:
Stay calm
Give first aid and secure the injured person
Call for help (mountain emergency 140 or European emergency number 112; in Vorarlberg: 144)
Describe what happened and your location as precisely as possible
Follow instructions and wait at the scene until help arrives
Use your phone sparingly to save battery
8. Take regular breaks
Rest is essential – not just for your stamina, but also for your focus. Use breaks to eat, drink and take in the views. Choose nutritious food that’s easy to digest and provides energy. Always drink enough – dehydration can quickly affect your circulation and performance.
9. Act responsibly
Make thoughtful decisions and be prepared to change your plans if needed. Safety always comes first! If conditions deteriorate, turning back is the smartest choice.
Fuel for summit seekers: What to eat when?
Before your hike
Start your day with a light breakfast rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates – such as wholegrain products, low-fat cheese, muesli and/or fruit.
These provide long-lasting energy and prepare your body for the effort ahead.
During your hike
It’s important to top up your energy regularly while on the trail. Easily digestible snacks such as muesli bars, dried fruit or bananas are ideal for keeping your blood sugar stable and replenishing minerals. Be sure to drink plenty of water or isotonic drinks!
The summit snack
Performance boosters: Carbs provide quick energy, protein supports muscles and focus, and fats add calories. Complex carbs are better than sugar, while too much fat can reduce stamina. Good choices include wholegrain bread with cream cheese, lean sausage or cheese, veggie sticks and fruit.
After the hike
After your hike, your body needs nutrients to recover. A meal with quality protein and complex carbohydrates helps repair muscles and restore energy.
Avoid heavy, fatty foods – they’re harder to digest.
In Austria, around 225 mountain huts run by the Austrian Alpine Club are available to hikers.
Austria’s highest peaks for mountain hiking
Hiking across Austria’s diverse landscapes
Important rules of conduct when encountering cattleOn the way to the summit, hikers often pass through alpine pastures. Respectful behaviour around cattle helps ensure peaceful coexistence. Here are five tips for staying safe:
1. Keep your distance
Cows are instinctively sensitive to people approaching – especially when calves are nearby. Giving them plenty of space prevents stress and ensures safety.
Never touch or feed the animals, as this can trigger unpredictable behaviour.
2. Stay calm and composed
Sudden movements or loud noises can startle cattle.
Walk calmly and use steady body language to show you’re not a threat. Stay alert and allow the animals time and space to move away.
3. Keep dogs on a lead - and let go in an emergency
Always keep dogs on a lead and avoid walking directly through herds. Mother cows often see dogs as a threat to their calves. The Austrian Alpine Club advises: If a cow becomes aggressive, let the dog off the lead – it’s fast enough to get away.
4. Respect paths and fences
Stick to marked trails and don’t enter fenced-off pastures.
Always close gates properly behind you.
Electric fences may be live – cross them carefully and with awareness.
5. Respect nature and local farming
Alpine pastures are not just places of recreation – they’re working landscapes. Show respect for animals, plants and the people who farm there. Take your rubbish with you, avoid trampling off-path, and treat nature with care.
How can we protect the mountain environment?
Whatever you bring to the mountains, take it back down with you – tissues, packaging, bottles and all.
Always stick to marked hiking trails. This helps protect wildlife and young forest growth.
Be mindful of animals! Observe cows, sheep and wild animals from a respectful distance.
Use regional trains and hiking buses – a great way to travel sustainably.
Choose mountain huts with eco-certification that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.
Inspire your children to love nature – what they grow up with, they’ll learn to care for.
Protect biodiversity: National Park rangers are great guides for learning how to do just that.