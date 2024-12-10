Biodiversity in Austria
Natural areas and habitats for plants and animals
Introduction
Biodiversity in Austria spans a range of landscapes — from the Alps and forests to moorland, rivers and lakes. Many of these areas provide habitats for plants and animals and define the character of their regions.
National parks, protected areas and boglands sit alongside Alpine meadows, forests and waterways. Hiking and exploring Austria brings these different habitats within close reach. Each region tells its own story, shaped by mountains, water and cultural landscapes.
Habitats, protected areas and speciesRegions across Austria work with a range of approaches — including conservation programmes, habitat restoration and visitor management in selected natural areas.
Fauna and flora in Austria
Fauna: Diversity of wildlife
Austria encompasses a range of habitats, from Alpine regions to the steppe landscapes of the east. Woodland and meadow areas are home to roe deer, red deer, hares, pheasants, foxes, badgers, martens and partridges. In the Alps, chamois, marmots, eagles and ibex can be found.
The reed beds around Lake Neusiedl are a significant habitat for numerous bird species, including herons, spoonbills, avocets and wild geese. Rivers, lakes and wetlands also provide habitats for various fish and amphibian species.
Flora: Diversity of the plant world
Austria's flora is remarkably diverse, boasting around 3,500 species of ferns and flowering plants, thanks to its varied landscapes and climates. Nearly half of the country is covered by forests, predominantly oak, beech, and spruce, with larches and stone pines flourishing at higher altitudes.
The northern Alpine foothills are marked by lush grasslands, while the Pannonian region features distinctive steppe heaths. The Alpine flora is particularly striking, showcasing iconic species such as gentian, edelweiss, and arnica.
Biodiversity on the water
Krimml Waterfalls
Europe's highest waterfalls provide a habitat for mosses, lichens and specialised insects - a natural spectacle of ecological importance.
Carinthian lake landscape
The region around the Carinthian lakes offers unique freshwater ecosystems that are home to rare fish species and numerous bird species.
Traunsee-Almtal
The clear waters of Lake Traunsee and the surrounding wetlands provide habitats for rare fish species and water birds.
Danube
The Danube is an important habitat for many animal and plant species. Its alluvial forests, wetlands and banks provide habitats for birds, fish and plants.
Vilsalpsee
An Alpine mountain lake in the middle of protected areas, surrounded by rare orchids and breeding grounds for rock ptarmigans - idyllic and biologically valuable.
Lake Weissensee
The clearest water in Austria, surrounded by natural banks. Perfect conditions for pike and whitefish - a precious place for nature lovers.
Biodiversity in the forest and in the mountains
Lechtal in Tirol
The Lech is one of the last wild rivers in Europe. The area is a hotspot for species living in riparian forests and gravel banks, such as rare dragonflies and amphibians.
Dürrenstein-Lassingtal wilderness area
The area, which is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Beech Forests", is home to old-growth forests and rare species such as the lynx and black stork.
Grossglockner high mountain region
Austria's highest mountain is home to a rich variety of Alpine flora and fauna, including ibex, grouse and many regional species.
The Montafon
The region's remarkable biodiversity is reflected in Alpine meadows, mountain forests and high moors with rare plant species and a large number of bird species.
The Ötztal
Alpine meadows, forests and glacier zones provide a habitat for rare plants, ibex, marmots and numerous birds.
National parks in Austria
Hohe Tauern National Park
Austria's largest national park is an important conservation area for Alpine ecosystems. Ibexes and bearded vultures live and many Alpine plant species grow here.
Danube Floodplain National Park
The region comprises one of the last intact floodplain landscapes in Europe and is home to many endangered animal and plant species such as the European pond turtle.
Kalkalpen National Park
Austria's largest forest wilderness is protected here: With 42 orchid species, 1,500 butterflies and returning species such as the golden eagle, lynx and otter.
Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park
As part of a steppe area, this region is home to an extraordinary variety of bird species, including migratory and rare breeding birds.
Gesäuse National Park
Typical of this mountainous region are its numerous limestone formations and species-rich flora and fauna, including the feathered pink and the sandpiper.
Austria's habitats and species
Protected areas in Austria
Austria encompasses national parks, nature parks, biosphere parks and further protected areas such as the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal wilderness. Here, land use, stewardship and visitor management are aligned with the needs of sensitive natural environments. Marked trails and quiet zones help preserve forests, floodplains and Alpine landscapes as functioning habitats.
Restoring wild river landscapes
Wild river landscapes are among Austria's most distinctive waterways. Some rivers are accompanied by habitat restoration measures to preserve ecosystems for wildlife and plants. One example is the Isel in Tirol, designated a Natura 2000 protected area in 2015.
Moorland and wetlands
Peatbogs are among Austria's most distinctive wetland habitats. Under the Austrian Moorland Strategy 2030+, measures are being implemented to manage and rewet moorland areas.
Alpine farming
Alpine farming has shaped cultural landscapes across many of Austria's regions for centuries. The Almen (Alpine pastures) are used for agriculture and at the same time provide habitats for a variety of plant and animal species. Their vegetation also plays a role in water retention and soil quality.
Tips for sensitive natural areas
Stay on marked paths and avoid entering sensitive habitats such as moorland and wetlands.
Observe wildlife and plants from a distance, and take nothing from nature — including stones.
Enjoy regional and seasonal produce.
Take your litter home: everything you bring in, take back out.
Many regions can be explored by train, bus, bike or on foot.
Join a guided nature walk or a citizen science project, such as bird or amphibian spotting.
Respect the rules in forests and at lakes: no open fires outside designated areas.