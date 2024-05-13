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Wellness in Austria

Relax and unwind in the thermal baths, enjoy panoramic views of the Alps: Wellness in Austria, in the most beautiful wellness hotels, will transform your senses.

Wellness and wellness hotels in Austria

Discover a wellness escape at the thermal baths, enjoy the tranquillity, or recharge at energy spots: Austria offers numerous wellness, spa treatments, and well-being options, with the secret lying in top quality and attention to detail. Let yourself float in the water, relax on the bubble lounger, or gaze out of the panoramic window – in the exclusive atmosphere of thermal landscapes, the healing power of water is felt through all the senses.

To allow body and soul to relax in peace, Austria's hosts offer a range of private wellness oases. Or how about wellness in the Alps: Soaking in warm pools while admiring Austria’s legendary lakes and mountains. Austrian wellness culture also includes water treading and other water treatments that Sebastian Kneipp recognised over 200 years ago. The herbalist and water therapy expert’s insights contributed to modern hydrotherapy, which has been used for therapeutic purposes since ancient times.

Our top tips for wellness hotels

Nature and wellness hotel Höflehner

The 4-star superior hotel is located at 1,117m above sea level on the piste and offers a 5,000m² Premium Alpine SPA with childcare facilities. Dogs are welcome!

Nature and wellness hotel Höflehner

The Kronthaler Alpine Lifestyle hotel

4-star superior, adults-only and in a secluded location on the edge of the forest: a retreat that combines design, alpine spa and culinary variety with beautiful nature.

Kronthaler Alpine Lifestyle hotel

Hotel Sonne Mellau

The adults-only boutique hotel in 4-star superior quality combines sustainability with style - including a 2,000 m² "Wälder Spa" for pure relaxation.

Hotel Sonne Mellau

Self-care and Me-time

Organic wellness hotels in Austria

The Nature Hotel Chesa Valisa

The nature hotel combines tradition, modernity and the four elements: Earth, water, air and fire.

The Nature Hotel Chesa Valisa

der daberer.das biohotel in Dellach in the Gailtal

4 stars, wellness, health, award-winning cuisine, nature and sports experiences - it's all here at the Biohotel in Dellach.

der daberer.das biohotel

Biohotel Grafenast

Magnificent nature, family atmosphere, and hosts with a fine sense for art and music.

Biohotel Grafenast

Biohotel Rupertus in Leogang

Family-run nature hotel in SalzburgerLand with 100% organic cuisine: ski in & ski out right on the doorstep, dogs welcome - an alpine retreat with heart.

Biohotel Rupertus

RETTER Bio-Natur-Resort am Pöllauberg

The 4-star superior organic resort offers workshops, a natural spa, natural swimming pond, 25-m sports pool and forest sauna area - relaxation in the midst of nature.

RETTER Bio-Natur-Resort

Holzleiten Bio Wellness Hotel on the Mieminger Plateau

The eco-certified organic wellness hotel on the Mieminger Plateau comes with a natural bathing pond and organic cuisine - a retreat that combines relaxation and nature.

Holzleiten Bio Wellness Hotel

Ayurveda, spa and health hotels

The Wasnerin G'sund & Natur Hotel In Bad Aussee

Natural architecture with a spacious wellness and gourmet area.

The Wasnerin G'sund & Natur Hotel

DAS SIEBEN in Bad Häring

4-star superior and adults only in the Tyrolean mountains: wellness, indulgence and tranquillity combine to create a retreat for body, mind and soul.

DAS SIEBEN

Forsthofalm Holzhotel In Leogang

The stone pine suites made of moon wood ensure a healthy sleep, and the spa area relaxes with exclusive offers.

Forsthofalm Holzhotel

Ayurveda resort Mandira In Bad Waltersdorf

Everything revolves around wellness, Ayurveda and relaxation in the sauna and thermal spa world.

Ayurveda resort Mandira

Health hotel Klosterberg in the Waldviertel

Here, you can enjoy massages, cosmetic treatments, therapeutic fasting, Nordic walking and hiking weeks.

Health hotel Klosterberg
At the peak of well-being

Best Alpine wellness hotels

Wellness hotels in the Alps – what a perfect combination: Family-run wellness oases from 4-star superior upwards, dedicated to the highest quality in four categories and constant innovation:

  • Alpine character: Proximity to nature, harmonious architecture and use of regional products

  • Alpine pampering: Authenticity and sensuality in cosmetics, massages and cuisine

  • Alpine fitness: Physical and mental fitness by experienced specialists

  • Alpine health: The forces of nature complement modern medical healing methods

Wellness hotels in the Alps

Wellness in outstanding architecture

Therme Rogner Bad Blumau

An oasis straight out of a fairytale: playful Hundertwasser architecture meets healing springs with thermal pools, a sauna area and soothing treatments.

Rogner Bad Blumau

Thermal hotel Karawankenhof in Warmbad Villach

4-star spa hotel right next to the KärntenTherme with modern architecture, a rocky look, large window fronts and stylish design for a relaxing break.

Thermal hotel Karawankenhof

Hotel Gams Bezau in the Bregenz Forest

An exceptional setting for lovers of architecture, cuisine and a beautiful spa area.

Hotel Gams

Loisium - wine & spa hotel In Langenlois/Kamptal

When New York star architecture meets the top wine world in Lower Austria.

Loisium - wine & spa hotel

FAQs

Wellness in Austria is more than just “relaxing in a spa.” It’s an experience shaped by nature, culture, health, and enjoyment — something that leaves a lasting impact.

Nature as a backdrop: Thermal water from deep springs, healing moor from upland bogs, alpine herbs, and crisp mountain air — the landscape itself becomes part of the experience.

Holistic approaches: From F. X. Mayr cures to Ayurveda and modern longevity concepts, many wellness hotels combine traditional healing methods with the latest scientific findings.

Mindful cuisine: Organic meals, regional ingredients, and a conscious focus on sustainability complement the retreat for both body and mind.

Architecture and atmosphere: Wellness hotels are often designed to bring nature inside — with large glass facades, natural materials, and a sense of space and serenity.

Many wellness hotels in Austria carry the Austrian Ecolabel, rely on renewable energy, source regional products, and implement biodiversity-friendly concepts.
Here are a few recommendations for exemplary wellness hotels with a strong commitment to sustainability:

SalzburgerLand

Tirol

Austria’s wellness options range from thermal springs and panoramic pools to saunas and traditional treatments using herbs, hay or moor. You’ll also find Ayurveda retreats, yoga programmes and detox cures. Many are part of eco-certified hotels and modern spa resorts that blend Alpine nature with contemporary wellness trends.

Austria offers wellness experiences that span from classic thermal spas to innovative retreats – often with a strong connection to nature:

  • Thermal and healing springs

  • Health and medical spa centres

  • Spa and wellness hotels

  • Nature-based wellness

  • Active wellness

  • Themed and specialised offers

Climate Protection Tips

Sustainability in wellness hotels - what matters?

  • Austrian Ecolabel

  • Regional food products

  • Natural materials from Austria

  • Protection of fauna, flora, and biodiversity

  • Energy concepts (photovoltaics, district heating, heat recovery)

  • Waste separation systems

  • SDGs in purchasing, waste management, energy, and mobility

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