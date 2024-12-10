Kneipp Therapy in Austria
Water affussions for wellbeing and balance
Based on its five signature pillars, the method of Sebastian Kneipp, a herbal priest and hydrotherapist of the 19th century, links closeness to nature to improved health and wellbeing. "Get to know water, and it will always be a reliable friend”, said the made behind the Kneipp therapy.
Sebastian Kneipp found ways to use the healing power of water more than 200 years ago and they today form the basis for water treatments in Kneipp facilities, health resorts, and wellness culture across Austria (and beyond). The Kneipp therapy, a retreat for body and mind, is recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Kneipp therapy in Austria's most beautiful regions
Before you start Kneipp therapy:
We advice to always consult your doctor to find out what applications are best suitable for you.
Public Kneipp facilities and natural hotspots
Kneipp therapy is based on five pillars which are combined to harmonise body, mind, and soul and strengthen overall wellbeing.
1. Water
Kneipp developed more than 120 water treatments, with cold water serving as its main healing power. The hydrotherapy promotes circulation and is believed to strengthen the immune system.
2. Movement
Regular exercise such as walking and hiking stimulates the blood circulation, reduces stress and can improve the immune system.
3. Nutrition
Kneipp recommended a diet with whole grain products as energy sources, moderate fat consumption and a mix of protein-rich and protein-poor foods.
4. Medicinal plants
Kneipp made use of the healing power of certain plants and incorporated them into his therapies.
5. Balance
In Kneipp therapy, a balanced mix of work, nutrition, exercise and rest time is key to achieve physical and mental wellbeing.
Kneipp therapy: The most popular treatment options
Treading water
Promotes blood circulation and can provide relief from headaches, circulatory problems or varicose veins.
Knee douching
Promotes circulation, can lower blood pressure, and relieves tension. It has a calming effect - perfect before bedtime.
Cold facial cast
Refreshes and promotes circulation; can relieve headaches, firm skin, and improve concentration. Ideal in the morning.
Contrast foot bath
Alternating between warm and cold water can help decrease pain and inflammation. Equally effective in the morning or evening.
Ice bath
Ice bathing can boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and promote circulation. It also releases endorphins.
Cold arm bath
A refreshing kick for in between - the cold water provides a tingling feeling and will instantly boost your energy levels.
Contrast showers
Alternating water temperatures as a morning health hack: This method has been successfully used for centuries.
Water is the most natural, simplest, cheapest and – if used correctly – safest therapy.Sebastian Kneipp, herbal priest and hydrotherapist (1821-1897)
Wellness in Austria: Thermal baths, spas and relaxing treatments
Spa hotels: Relax with Kneipp therapy and in thermal baths
Kurhaus Schärding in Upper Austria
The spa offers special Kneipp treatments: hydrotherapy, exercise therapy, and nutritional advice, all based on Kneipp’s five pillars.
Kneippkurhaus Dr. Lumper in Vorarlberg
Offers water treatments, herbal therapy and nutritional plans tailored to your individual needs to promote health and vitality.
Kurhaus Marienkron in Burgenland
The spa combines modern medicine with traditional Kneipp treatments: individually designed programmes, water therapy, exercise, and a balanced diet.
Kurhotel Dr. Petershofer in Salzkammergut
The spa hotel offers classic Kneipp therapy with water applications, physical therapies and nutritional advice – supported by medical experts.
NOVA Köflach Spa in Styria
The spa has Kneipp therapy as part of its wellness offerings: Kneipp pools and special water treatments designed to stimulate circulation and strengthen the immune system.
Parktherme Bad Radkersburg in Styria
The Parktherme has a Kneipp pool in the sauna area for traditional Kneipp water affussions.
Curhaus Bad Kreuzen in Upper Austria
Bad Kreuzen and Bad Mühllacken offer Kneipp treatments that combine water affusions, exercise and nutritional advice.
Biohotel Stillebach in Pitztal
This organic hotel has its own Kneipp facility with treading and arm pools. Guests can experience Kneipp water therapy in an Alpine setting.
Stefanihof at Lake Fuschl in SalzburgerLand
The Stefanihof has a Kneipp water treading pool as well as its own Kneipp herb garden (tours available).
Hotel Seehof at Lake Klopeinersee in Carinthia
Kneipp treatments are available right on the hotel's own beach: water treading in the lake and much more.
Kneipp Hotel Hammerschmiede in SalzburgerLand
The Kneipp Hotel offers certified Kneipp treatments and has an original Kneipp facility and herb garden.
This might also be interesting
Wellness in Austria
Relax and unwind in the thermal baths, enjoy panoramic views of the Alps: wellness in Austria and in the most beautiful wellness hotels will transform your senses.
Unusual wellness experiences
Chocolate, goat butter and pumpkin seed oil: Austria's quirkiest spa and wellness treatments.
Bathing in the River
Many streams and rivers flow through Austria's countryside - they are among the cleanest in Europe. That's why river swimming to cool down is a great idea!
Bathing lakes in Austria
Summer holidays in Austria are a delight! Nestled in alpine landscapes, the crystal-clear lakes are famous for their beauty and water quality.
Sustainable Travel in Austria
Sustainable travellers care for nature, climate protection, and positive connections. Austria is a place where eco-friendly holidays come naturally.
Wellness, very private: Private Spas in Austria
Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.
Ice Bathing in Austria
Diving into a frozen lake in winter may sound insane to many. For Patricia Schuhmacher, however, it’s the perfect remedy against the winter blues.