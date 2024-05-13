In Austrian wine taverns with views to the vineyards, an extra dose of passion is part of the menu.

For two decades, wine from Austria has persistently evolved. The result: Austrian wine, be it Grüner Veltliner from Lower Austria, Styrian Sauvignon Blanc from Styria or Blaufränkisch from Mittelburgenland, has become an insider tip even in Tokyo, New York and Sydney. Anyone holidaying in Austria has the opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes and learn about where the wine comes from. As always, many roads lead to the destination.

The most common, but certainly not the most boring way: A visit to the vintner. Austrian wineries are almost always family businesses and are often visually distinguished by a special feature: their great courage to modern architecture. Whether in the very south of Styria or small villages in Burgenland: What the winegrowers have established is something to be proud of. It goes without saying that guests are welcome in the new (and old) wine cellars and tasting rooms. If you book in advance, the vintners will usually give you a personal tour of the production facilities and cellars.