Ball Season in Austria

Dance in magnificent halls with an Imperial vibe and discover culinary delights: Vienna's ball season is an annual cultural and social highlight.

A piece of cultural history that keeps thriving

Back in the Emperor's time, young people were introduced to society at balls and used them to build up their social network. Today, there are over 300 balls in Austria every year. And it's no longer just about seeing and being seen. It's more about having fun and enjoying everything from dancing to culinary delights. On a typical day during the ball season, there are several events to choose from every evening. That being said, it's still recommended to take a pick well in advance and secure tickets for your favourite.

The special ambience is created by the ceremonial programme and the courtly customs, which go back to the 18th century: There are dress codes, an opening fanfare, the debutants' arrival, and the exclamation "Alles Walzer!" (the signal to get on the dance floor), as well as dance performances, different types of music, and the so-called midnight interlude, usually a quadrille.

Expect a mix of traditional waltz and contemporary music. And if you want to strike a pose like a pro on the dance floor, head to a traditional dance school before attending the ball to learn all the must-knows in a nutshell.

Vienna's most beautiful balls – tradition meets contemporary

Many of Vienna's balls are now organised by professional guilds: The coffee makers transform the Imperial Palace into a festive dance café, while the confectioners celebrate everything sweet. The Vienna Philharmonic Ball sees guests dancing in the famous Musikverein.

Vienna Opera Ball

Once a year, the State Opera transforms into the most beautiful ballroom in the world, with guests marvelling at the opening polonaise and showing off their waltz moves.

Vienna State Opera

Vienna Philharmonic Ball

Vienna's most exclusive ball, as some would say, is hosted by one of the most famous orchestras in the world, and invites dancers into the Golden Hall of the Musikverein.

Musikverein

Confectioners Ball

Not just for those with a sweet tooth. The city's bakers and confectioners invite to the Imperial Palace. Highlight: The legendary tombola where you can win 3,000 cakes!

Imperial Palace

Coffee Brewers’ Ball

A popular ball, not only among coffee lovers. The event with 6,000 guests takes place in the Imperial Palace and is a highlight of the Viennese ball season.

Imperial Palace

Johann Strauss Ball

Celebrate like during Johann Strauss' heydays at Kursalon Hübner. This is where the composer's musical legacy comes back to life.

Kursalon Hübner

Fancy the Viennese Waltz?

Ball Calendar for Vienna

Tips for a successful ball night

Trendy updo

The hair stylists at Steinmetz-Bundy have mastered the art of elegant, yet trendy updos.

Steinmetz-Bundy-Privatsalon

Austrian prosecco

No ball is complete with some bubble in a slim glass.

Wine and Sparkling Wine in Austria

Meet me at the sausage stand

Vienna's sausage stands are popular meeting places after the ball comes to an end.

Sausage stands

The perfect tailcoat for gentlemen

Dresscode Opera Ball

Lambert Hofer junior is one of the most sought-after outfitters of the Viennese ball scene. As soon as summer is over, he traditionally starts to receive the first tailoring requests for the Opera Ball. At the peak of the ball season, crowds gather at his stylish shop on Margaretenstrasse, just like on the dance floor of the Vienna State Opera right before the midnight quadrille.

„The Viennese ball culture is unique,“ says Olga Hofer, who was running the rental business by herself after her husband passed away. “In Germany, men show up at an exclusive ball wearing a black suit, that's a no-go in Vienna. A tuxedo is the minimum, a tailcoat the better choice.” Olga Hofer is now retired, but her team of tailors continues to help countless men find the perfect tailcoat – for the State Opera, the Imperial Palace, the town hall or the Musikverein.

Lambert Hofer Junior

Alles Walzer!

The Viennese Waltz

"May I?"

The waltz as a couples dance initially caused moral outrage. It was the Congress of Vienna (1814/15), which met in the Austrian capital to reorganize Europe after Napoleon's downfall, that finally made it socially acceptable after all. The political work was constantly accompanied by balls, so, at some point, the legendary saying "The congress dances!" was born. The signature movements in the waltz step brought an intimate atmosphere to the festive ballrooms. And Johann Strauss's father (1804 - 1849), who composed 152 popular waltz tunes, made the dance popular with his orchestra from Vienna to London.

"May I?" is the classic invitation to dance. And it's not just the gentlemen asking. During the so-called "ladies' choice", it's up to the women to pick their partner.

Learning to dance the Viennese waltz

The Viennese waltz is a fast-paced dance full of turns. Once you've mastered the basic steps and turns, you can enhance the dance with waltz figures such as the 'Körbchen' (Basket), 'Engelchen' (Flirt), Left Waltz, or the Lady's Solo.

The Music

The waltz can be danced to both classical and modern music. Important to note: The songs should be in 3/4 time with a tempo between 135 and 180 beats per minute.

The Dance Hold

The gentleman places his hand beneath the lady’s shoulder blade, while she rests her hand on his shoulder. He holds his left hand up, in which she places her right hand.

The Basic Step

The basic step consists of pendulum movements, danced either sideways or forward and backward. Simply shift your weight without putting pressure on the swinging leg.

The Turn

The gentleman starts with a large step forward (right foot) – side step – close. Meanwhile, the lady takes a small step back with her left, followed by a forward step.

Let's Waltz!

Crash course: Learn the ball basics at a dancing school

The Dancing School Rueff is one of the go-to places for international guests wanting to attend a ball while visiting in Vienna and who are limited on time to learn all the basics. Here dance isn't just taught a series of steps, but as a living tradition.

The Elmayer Dance School inside the famous Palais Pallavicini, right next to the Spanish Riding School in Central Vienna, is another classic: Couples and singles are taught the most important dance steps while also learning all about ball etiquette. Visitors to Vienna can book a special taster course.

Viennese Waltz

Thanks to Johann Strauss, the Viennese Waltz is still part of Austria's living traditions to date. Since 2017, it's even recognised as an intangible cultural heritage!

Viennese Waltz: Cultural Heritage

5 things you need to know about Vienna's balls

The ball season coincides with the carnival season and traditionally starts on 11 November and ends on Shrove Tuesday. It reaches its peak in January and February.

Highlights include the Vienna Philharmonic Ball, the Opera Ball, the Confectioners' Ball and the Flower Ball.

The dress code is traditionally written on the ball invitation. At some, including the Vienna Opera Ball, the Vienna Philharmonic Ball and the Techniker Cercle Ball, men are required to wear a tailcoat with a white bow tie (only waiters wear a black one). For most balls, a tuxedo is fine.

Women are expected to wear a floor-length evening dress.

Tailcoats and tuxedos can be rented at Lambert Hofer Junior among other places.

Kleiderverleih Rottenberg is a popular go-to place for the ladies.  

Some dancing schools offer crash courses, including Dancing School Rueff der die Elmayer Dance School.

