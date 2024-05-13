Of all the Habsburgs, none is as famous as Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Even more than 125 years after her death, the fascination with Sisi’s life remains undiminished.

Sisi's presence can still be felt in many places throughout Austria, especially in the original living rooms of numerous palaces and villas. As Empress, Sisi avoided public life, preferring to travel rather than participate in public ceremonies.

It's no surprise that Sisi often commuted between the Hofburg and Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Innsbruck’s Hofburg, Leopoldskron Palace in Salzburg, Laxenburg Palace, and the imperial villa in Ischl—or made stops on her way to far-off destinations.

In these places, Sisi not only found a sense of the freedom she longed for, but they also reminded her of times past: meeting her future husband, Franz Joseph I, in Bad Ischl; the lavish engagement party at Schloss Leopoldskron, hosted by King Ludwig II for Sisi and Franz Joseph; her honeymoon and the birth of two of her daughters in Laxenburg; or her refuge, the Hermes Villa, built by her husband Emperor Franz Joseph to encourage her to stay longer in Vienna.

Anyone looking to follow in Sisi's footsteps can do so at Schloss Fuschl in SalzburgerLand, which served as the perfect filming location for the romantic love story of the imperial couple that made Romy Schneider and Karl Heinz Böhm superstars.