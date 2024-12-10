Neue Burg of Vienna Hofburg with bronze statues, golden eagle and national library signage.
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Hofburg Palace
A government hub with charm

The Hofburg is a small universe within the city - with magnificent imperial apartments, hidden courtyards, exciting museums and many historical secrets.

For centuries, Vienna’s Imperial Palace was the beating heart of a global empire and showcased the glitz and power of the Habsburgs. Its story kicks off in the 13th century when the Babenbergs built the first fortifications. In 1275, King Ottokar II of Bohemia expanded it, and under Rudolf I, it got its first mention as the "Hofburg." Over time, what started as a medieval castle grew into a stunning architectural gem, blending Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and Historicist styles.

The Alte Burg, Schweizerhof, and Leopoldine Wing were hotspots of power, where history was made and arts and culture thrived. Fast forward to Emperor Franz Joseph I, who added the Neue Burg overlooking Heldenplatz – a grand nod to a bygone era.

These days, the Hofburg is buzzing with life, combining tradition with a modern vibe. It is home to Austria’s Federal President, a museum, and a cultural hub in the centre of Vienna.

And here’s a fun fact: The Hofburg is the biggest palace in the world!

A brief guide to Vienna's Imperial Palace
Location:1. district in Vienna
Architectural style:A combination of styles from Gothic to Historicism
Commissioned by:The Babenbergs
First mention:Around 1278
Size:24 hectares
Elements:18 wings, 19 courtyards and over 2,000 rooms
Map
Events

The Vienna Boys' Choir enchants audiences every Sunday with their world-famous choral performances in the Hofburg Chapel. Seats are in great demand, so we recommend booking tickets in good time.

Meet the Hofburg

Imperial splendour and cultural treasures in the Hofburg

Collection of old musical instruments

The collection of old musical instruments focuses on valuable Renaissance and Baroque pieces, ranging from Viennese fortepianos to the nearly forgotten Viola d’Amore.

Collection of old musical instrume

National Library

Priceless masterpieces in stunning architecture: The Baroque Hall of the National Library is one of the most beautiful library halls in the world.

National Library

Imperial Armoury

Armour from the Habsburgs' enemies and allies – a unique collection and the best-documented armoury in the Western world.

Imperial Armoury

Imperial Apartments and Sisi Museum

A glimpse into the private quarters of Emperor Franz Joseph and Empress Elisabeth: Sisi’s gym room and her husband’s modest study.

Imperial Apartments and Sisi Museum

Leopoldine Wing

The Leopoldine Wing is one of the oldest parts of the Hofburg. Today, it houses the Federal President. The Joseph’s Chapel can be visited during special tours.

Presidential Chancellery

World Museum

The Weltmuseum is an ethnographic museum housing some of the world’s most important non-European collections. A world of discovery for a small price!

World Museum

House of History

The House of History is Austria's first contemporary history museum. The exhibition traces social and political changes since the founding of the republic in 1918.

House of History

Imperial Treasury

Splendour and glory: The Treasury safeguards the most significant crown jewels of the Middle Ages – the coronation regalia of the Holy Roman Empire.

Imperial Treasury

Spanish Riding School

The Spanish Riding School is the world's oldest and the only institution preserving the classical Renaissance art of Haute École for over 450 years.

Spanish Riding School

Ephesus Museum

The Ephesos Museum showcases finds from generations of Austrian archaeologists in the ancient metropolis. A unique collection of great history.

Ephesus Museum

Papyrus Museum

The Papyrus Museum takes you into the world of the pharaohs: 300 fascinating objects offer insight into ancient Egypt, dating back to 1600 BC.

Papyrus Museum
How Emperor and Empress used to live

Imperial Apartments and Sisi Museum

The Hofburg offers a fascinating glimpse into the private lives of the Habsburgs: from Empress Elisabeth’s hairbrush to Emperor Franz Joseph’s fountain pen. But it also dazzles with the imperial splendour of the crown jewels, including the sceptre, imperial crown, and the Holy Lance.

The Imperial Apartments give you a feel for the cosy living quarters of Franz Joseph and Sisi. After weaving through staircases and antechambers, you’ll reach the emperor’s audience room, where he met with a staggering 260,000 subjects during his reign. Nearby is his no-nonsense study, where he was hard at work by 5 a.m., tackling paperwork.

Despite his reputation as a stern bureaucrat, Franz Joseph was also a devoted husband. From his desk, he could always see a portrait of his beloved Sisi. She, on the other hand, loved spending time in her gym and dressing room. Whether she was exercising on the wall bars or indulging in her hours-long hair-styling routine, Sisi had her own unique way of blending fitness and glamour!

Imperial ApartmentsSisi Museum
Treasure trove of knowledge

State Hall of the Austrian National Library

The Grand Hall is the crown jewel of the Austrian National Library. It all started with Prince Eugene of Savoy, who owned the world’s largest private library in the early 18th century. You can still admire the prince’s 15,000 volumes under the hall’s stunning dome. The bindings follow a strict colour code: red for history and literature, blue for theology and law, and yellow for natural sciences.

After Prince Eugene’s death in 1736, Emperor Charles VI brought this incredible collection to the Hofburg. It now sits alongside 200,000 additional volumes in what is probably Vienna’s most beautiful Baroque hall – 80 metres long, 20 metres high, and absolutely packed with knowledge!

State HallPrince Eugene
Gold, silver and precious stones

Imperial Treasury

The Imperial Treasury is a one-of-a-kind collection spanning 1,000 years of European history. Its treasures include magnificent regalia like the Imperial Crown of the Holy Roman Empire and the Habsburg Crown of Rudolf II, which represent the finest goldsmithing craftsmanship of their times.

But the Treasury also holds some mysterious historical objects. Take the Holy Lance, for example, thought to contain a nail from Christ’s crucifixion. Or the massive narwhal tusk once believed to be a unicorn horn. And let’s not forget the late antique agate bowl, long rumoured to be the legendary Holy Grail.

There are surprises in the textile collection too, with exquisite garments from crowned royals. Who would guess that the Habsburg coronation robe was made in a Norman workshop in Sicily, where Arab weavers embroidered not only lions and camels but also intricate Arabic inscriptions, which added an air of mystery to this regal masterpiece.

Imperial Treasury
A country in transition

House of Austrian History

Opened in 2018, the House of History explores Austria's development over the past 100 years. From the collapse of the Habsburg Empire to Austria's journey to becoming a republic, through the dark years of Nazi dictatorship, to its democratic revival after the Second World War – it is a country with a tumultuous past.

Interactive audio and video stations delve into the Austrians' cultural history and their journey of self-discovery. Hundreds of unique artefacts ensure memories are preserved, from the fallen double-headed eagle of the Austro-Hungarian Empire to the iconic dress Conchita Wurst wore to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014.

What emerges is the story of a nation that constantly reinvents itself.

House of Austrian History

Imperial splendour: dancing and discovering

In the footsteps of the Habsburgs

The House of Habsburg Tour takes you through the Imperial Apartments, the Sisi Museum, and the Silver Collection for a glimpse into 650 years of imperial history.

House of Habsburg Tour

Dancing in the Vienna Hofburg

For lavish balls, the Hofburg transforms into a grand stage for unforgettable nights filled with waltz melodies and Viennese tradition.

Balls in Vienna

A walk around the Hofburg

Castle garden

Butterflies flutter in a mini rainforest inside an Art Nouveau glasshouse, while visitors relax in the park or sip coffee at the city’s prettiest terrace café.

Castle garden

Michaelerplatz

At the entrance to the Hofburg, underground archaeological excavations offer a window into Roman times. Opposite is a piece of architectural history: the Loos Haus.

Michaelerplatz

Volksgarten

The romantic park charms with over 3,000 rose bushes, the Theseus Temple, and the Sisi Monument. On the edge, you’ll find one of Vienna’s trendiest clubs.

Volksgarten

Heldenplatz

The city’s largest square and a peaceful spot: Archduke Charles and Prince Eugene look down from their equestrian statues on those taking a break here.

Heldenplatz

Churches with history

The crypt at St. Michael's Church

The Baroque crypt of St Michael’s Church is one of eight in Europe with natural mummification. This eerie tour is only available with a guide.

The Crypt at St. Michael's Church

Church of the Augustinian Friars

The Augustinian Church may seem unassuming outside, but inside it’s a Gothic gem. On Sundays and holidays, enjoy works by Mozart, Haydn, and Schubert.

Augustinerkirche

Hofburg Chapel

Built in the 13th century, the Habsburgs’ former chapel is the oldest sacred building in the Hofburg. Every Sunday, it’s brought to life by the Vienna Boys’ Choir.

Hofburg Chapel
The magic of the white horses

Spanish Riding School

The Lipizzaners are a symbol of Austrian identity, and the Stallburg is key to preserving the art of classical riding.

There are loads of ways to admire these famous white horses – which, fun fact, are born with dark coats! During performances in the stunning Baroque Winter Riding School, you’ll see masterful moves from the classical Haute École, like the capriole and levade. On special occasions, these shows are set to music by the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic or Vienna Boys’ Choir.

Don’t miss the morning exercise of the young stallions in what’s probably the world’s most beautiful riding hall, or a visit to the Lipizzaner Museum, showcasing 450 years of courtly riding culture.

In summer, you can even watch the white horses at leisure: the mares and their foals relax and graze in the Burggarten. Pure magic!

Spanish Riding School

FAQs

  • Imperial Treasury

  • Imperial Apartments

  • Sisi Museum

  • National Library

  • Spanish Riding School

  • World Museum

  • House of History

  • Silver Collection (currently closed)

  • Court Hunting and Armory Chamber

  • Papyrus Museum

  • Collection of ancient musical instruments

  • Ephesus Museum

Several prominent Habsburgs called the Vienna Hofburg home:

  • Ferdinand I: He remodelled the Gothic castle in the Renaissance style and made it the Habsburgs' primary residence.

  • Maria Theresa: She stayed in the Leopold Wing when not residing at Schönbrunn Palace.

  • Emperor Franz Joseph I and Empress Elisabeth (Sisi): Their living, audience, and state rooms are open to visitors today.

  • Leopold II: He lived in the Amalienburg, a part of the Hofburg.

  • Ferdinand I: He resided in the Amalienburg with his wife, Maria Anna of Savoy, from 1831 to 1835.

  • Emperor Charles I: The last Habsburg ruler to live in the Hofburg.

Many other members of the Habsburg dynasty also used the Hofburg, which served as the rulers' main residence from 1279 to 1918, with some interruptions.

No one lives permanently in the Hofburg today, as it is no longer a royal residence. Instead, it houses the office of the Austrian Federal President. Around 5,000 people work here in the many institutions and museums based in the Hofburg, including the Austrian National Library, the Sisi Museum, and the Imperial Apartments.

Sustainability Info

Monument protection - a synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is a remarkable initiative in Austria's fight against climate change. Why?

  • Conserving resources: Protecting heritage buildings reduces the need for new construction on green spaces and preserves existing structures instead.

  • Socio-cultural significance: It helps maintain historic buildings and strengthens regional identity by enriching cultural offerings.

  • Sustainable materials: Many historic buildings were constructed with natural, locally sourced materials. Restoration efforts aim to use these materials, preserving the buildings' originality.

  • Protecting biodiversity: The habitats of various plant and animal species can be safeguarded. From an ecological perspective, heritage preservation is the way forward.

Sustainable travel

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