Mountains, lakes, cities and cuisine: Austria offers fresh experiences all year round, full of atmosphere – from hiking, cycling and skiing to art and culture.

What makes a holiday in Austria so special? Where do you experience that distinct Austrian way of life?

On one hand, it is the mountains, lakes, waterfalls, rivers and forests that shape the country in all its natural beauty. On the other, it is the hidden spots away from the well-known paths that spark a sense of adventure and discovery. At the same time, the regions and cities, rich in history, culture, sights and culinary highlights, make Austria both fascinating and deeply liveable.

And the people? Open and welcoming, they ensure that every stay becomes a well-rounded experience. Those who visit Austria can simply be as they feel most comfortable. There is no shortage of ideas and inspiration to discover the country from new and lesser-known perspectives.