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Entry & Customs Regulations in Austria
Information about travel documents, ID, EES, ETIAS, customs regulations and travelling with pets

Starting your holiday prep early ensures a relaxed trip. Read everything you need to know about customs regulations, border formalities and entering Austria here.

EU Entry-Exit System (EES)

On 12 October 2025, the new EU Entry-Exit System (EES) has come into effect. This automated IT system registers non-EU nationals travelling to the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for a short stay (up to 90 days within any 180-day period). When you enter one of the above countries for the first time, you will have to provide the following biometric data:

  • a scan of your fingerprints and/or

  • a photograph of your face

Once you're registered and return, your fingerprints and photo only need to be verified, which will take less time. If you hold a biometric passport, you will then be able to use the time-saving e-gates again (if they are available at your border crossing point).

Please find more information here.

European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)

ETIAS travel authorisation will start operations in the last quarter of 2026. No action is required from travellers at this point.

Find out more about ETIAS.

Identification documents

In general, checks are no longer carried out within the Schengen area. However, in order to be able to provide proof of identity during random checks, travellers must always carry their travel documents.

Passport controls

Each child needs their own identification document (identity card or passport), as entries in a parent's passport are no longer valid.

Swiss nationals require a valid ID or a passport that hasn't expired for longer than 5 years to enter Austria.

Further information: Austrian Embassy in Bern

Citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany require a valid identity card or passport (or one that has expired within the last 12 months) to enter Austria.

Further information: Austrian Embassy in Berlin

Entry documents
Visa & Schengen

Who needs a visa – and who doesn’t?

For many countries, entering Austria is straightforward: citizens of EU and EEA member states, Switzerland, and numerous other countries – including Australia, Israel, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and the USA – do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

For all other travellers, the following applies: for stays of up to 90 days, a Schengen visa is required. This visa allows you to travel within all Schengen countries – including Austria – without needing to apply for a separate Austrian visa. In other words, once issued, it is valid for all member states.

Holders of a Schengen residence permit may also stay in Austria for up to 90 days, provided their permit remains valid.

Please find a Schengen calculator here.

Check here if you need a visa

UK, US, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand, Indian Nationals

Attention: Please note, that travellers from the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will require an ETIAS travel authorisation from the last quarter of 2026. Please check here for more information.

UK nationals don’t need a visa for holidays in Austria (up to 90 days in a 180-day period). At border control, you may need to show a return ticket or proof of sufficient funds. A visa or permit may be required for longer stays, work, study, or business. Different rules may apply to non-UK nationals, even if they are family members.

Passport
On your travel day, your passport must:

  • Have at least 3 months left (though 6 months validity is strongly recommended to avoid needing to prove your departure date).

  • Be less than 10 years old, even if it has more than 6 months left.

If these conditions aren’t met, you may not be able to travel to the EU, including Austria.

Learn more about travel and passport requirements

Attention: Please note, that travellers from the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will require an ETIAS travel authorisation from the last quarter of 2026. Please check here for more information.

US and Canadian passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Austria for a holiday (up to 90 days in any 180-day period). Passport validity of at least 3 months beyond your planned departure date from the Schengen area is required. A passport validity of 6 months is recommended. You may need a visa or permit to stay for longer, to work or study, or for business travel.

If you have further questions, please contact the Austrian Consulate General or the Austrian Embassy.

Austrian Consulate General
New York: (212) 737 6400
Los Angeles: (310) 444 9310

Vancouver: (604) 687 3338
Toronto: (416) 967 4867 3348
Montreal: (514) 849 3708

Austrian Embassy
Washington DC: (202) 895 6700
Ottawa: (613) 789 1444

Attention: Please note, that travellers from the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will require an ETIAS travel authorisation from the last quarter of 2026. Please check here for more information.

As an Australian or New Zealand national, you will not need a visa to travel to Austria for a holiday (up to 90 days in any 180-day period). At border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket or prove that you have enough money for your stay. You may need a visa or permit to stay for longer, to work or study, or for business travel.

Austrian Embassy Canberra
12 Talbot Street, Forrest, ACT 2603
02 6295 1533
canberra-ob@bmeia.gv.at

Austrian Consulate General Sydney
Level 10, 1 York Street, Sydney NSW 2000
02 9251 3363
consulate.sydney@advantageaustria.org

Austrian Consulate General Melbourne
Rm 802, 8th Floor, 180 William Street, VIC 3000 Melbourne
03 9225 8750
austr.consulatemelb@bigpond.com

Indian nationals require a Schengen visa to enter Austria. Since 2 November 2015, all Schengen visa applicants in India must appear in person to provide biometric data (fingerprints and digital photo). The photo must be taken or scanned at the time of application. For subsequent applications within 59 months, fingerprints can be reused from the previous file unless there are doubts about identity or fingerprint validity, in which case they will be collected again. Biometric data can be collected by Schengen consulates or external providers, but not commercial intermediaries.

Processing time is at least 15 days (excluding submission day at VFS), though it may take longer in some cases. Applications from New Delhi are submitted to the Embassy the next working day, and from other Austrian Application Centres after two days.

For more details please check here.

Customs regulations in Austria: What you should know

For travellers within the European Union, simplified customs regulations apply. Those travelling within the EU usually cross borders without any customs checks, though spot checks may be carried out at any time. If you are flying directly between EU countries, simply use the exit designated for EU travellers at the airport.

The situation is different if your journey began outside the EU. If you are only transiting through or making a stopover in an EU country, the regulations for travellers from non-EU countries apply. In that case, customs rules and duty-free allowances may become relevant – especially for items such as tobacco, alcohol, luxury goods and gifts.

Entry from EU-countriesEntry from non-EU-countries
Tobacco and alcohol allowances

Entry from EU countries

Tobacco products or alcoholic beverages are exempt from duty only for personal use. If the standard quantities stated below are exceeded, you have to proof that the goods are intended for personal use.

Tobacco products:

  • 800 cigarettes

  • 400 cigarillos (maximum 3 g unit weight)

  • 200 cigars

  • 1 kg smoking tobacco

  • 800 "heated" (heat-not-burn) tobacco sticks

Alcoholic beverages:

  • 10 litres of spirits

  • 20 litres of alcoholic beverages other than beer, sparkling wine or wine up to 22 % vol

  • 90 litres of wine (of which max. 60 litres sparkling wine)

  • 110 litres of beer

These regulations do not apply to the Canary Islands (Spain), the United Kingdom, the British Channel Islands (Guernsey, Jersey, Alderney, etc.) or the Isle of Man. When entering Austria from these places, the same import limits apply as for arrivals from non-EU countries.

Important to know: Duty-free shopping is no longer available for direct travel within the EU.

You must declare:

  • Goods not intended for your own use

  • Purchases made outside the EU that exceed the duty-free allowance

  • Items subject to import restrictions or prohibitions

Entry from EU-countries
Tobacco and alcohol allowances

Entry from non-EU countries

Travellers entering Austria from a non-EU country may bring certain goods into the country duty-free, provided they are for personal use or intended as gifts. The following quantities apply per person aged 17 and over:

Tobacco products:

  • 200 cigarettes or

  • 100 cigarillos (cigars with a maximum weight of 3 g each) or

  • 50 cigars or

  • 250 grams of smoking tobacco or

  • a proportionate assortment of these goods

Alcoholic beverages:

  • 1 litre of alcohol and alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content of more than 22% vol. or

  • undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80% vol. or more, or

  • 2 litres of alcohol and alcoholic beverages of an alcoholic strength by volume not exceeding 22% vol, or

  • a proportionate assortment of these goods and in addition

  • 4 litres of non-sparkling wines and 16 litres beer

Here you will find detailed information on the allowances for entry from non-EU countries.

Other goods:

Other goods up to a total value of €300 (for entry by land); for air travellers up to a total value of €430.

For travellers under 15 years of age, these two allowances are generally reduced to €150 (regardless of the mode of transportation used). Multiple travellers may not add their travel allowances together.

Travel equipment for personal use during the stay may be imported into Austria duty-free and informally, provided there are no import bans.

Entry from non-EU-countries

Central Inquiry Office/Customs

The Central Customs Enquiry Office provides information on general customs matters and answers specific tariff-related questions as well as inquiries on prohibitions and restrictions.

Customs Office Klagenfurt Villach
Ackerweg 19
9500 Villach
Phone +43 (0) 50 233 740
E-mail zollinfo@bmf.gv.at

Customs Information
This is what you need to keep in mind

Travel with Dogs, Cats & Co

  • A maximum of five animals per person are allowed.

  • Each animal must be identified by a microchip. However, a tattoo carried out before July 3, 2011 is still valid, provided that it is clearly legible.

  • For EU-Nationals, the EU pet passport is still valid.

  • For Third-Country Nationals: Each animal must have an animal health certificate issued by a veterinarian authorised by the competent authority. It is then valid after the date of issue for:

    • 10 days for entry into the EU

    • 4 months for onward travel within the EU after you enter the EU

    • 4 months for re-entry to Great Britain

  • It must also show proof of a valid rabies vaccination and, if applicable, a valid booster vaccination. The rabies vaccination is valid for 21 days after completion of the basic immunisation, if the animal has undergone regular booster vaccination thereafter.

For more information on entry/re-entry, validity of rabies vaccination and entry requirements for puppies, please visit the website of the Federal Ministry and the website of the Austrian Federal Office for Consumer Health.

Leash and muzzle

In Austria, the regulation of the leash or muzzle obligation is the responsibility of the individual communities.

Here are the general rules:

  • Dogs must be kept on a lead or wear a muzzle outside fenced or enclosed private properties in residential areas.

  • Dogs must be kept on a lead or wear a muzzle in open countryside.

  • Leads and muzzles are required in certain places, such as on public transport.

  • Dogs are not allowed on children’s playgrounds.

  • Dog owners must clean up after their pets – pavements, pedestrian zones, sandpits and playgrounds must be kept clean.

These regulations do not apply to assistance dogs, service dogs on duty, or dogs in designated dog zones.

As regulations vary from place to place, it is advisable to check locally for specific rules.

FAQs for entry into Austria

  • A maximum of five animals per person are allowed.

  • Each animal must be identified by a microchip. However, a tattoo carried out before July 3, 2011 is still valid, provided that it is clearly legible.

  • For EU-Nationals: Each animal must have a pet passport issued by a veterinarian authorised by the competent authority.

  • For Third-Country Nationals: Each animal must have an animal health certificate issued by a veterinarian authorised by the competent authority. It is then valid after the date of issue for:

    • 10 days for entry into the EU

    • 6 months for onward travel within the EU after you enter the EU

    • 6 months for re-entry to Great Britain

  • It must also show that the animal in question has a valid rabies vaccination and, if applicable, a valid booster vaccination. The rabies vaccination is valid for 21 days after completion of the basic immunisation, if the animal has undergone regular booster vaccination thereafter.

Yes, children need their own passport - an entry in their parents' passport is not valid.

Nationals of EU member states, EEA countries, Switzerland and numerous other countries (e.g. Australia, Israel, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, United States, etc.) do not require a visa to enter Austria. All other nationalities require a Schengen visa for a stay of up to 90 days.

With the entry into force of the Schengen Agreement, third-country nationals subject to visa requirements can also enter Austria with a Schengen visa without requiring another Austrian visa.

Nationals who hold a residence permit in a Schengen state are entitled to travel to any other Schengen state and stay there for up to 90 days.

Citizens of EU and EEA countries as well as Switzerland may enter Austria without any time limit. Nationals of many visa-exempt countries may stay in Austria for up to 90 days. For longer stays, a visa or residence permit is required.

Here you will find detailed information on the allowances for entry from EU countries and NON-EU countries.

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