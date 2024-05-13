Hotel Arlberg Lech *****s

A family-run five-star superior luxury resort, blending tradition, state-of-the-art facilities and contemporary design.

Central location in the heart of Lech

Family-owned and operated luxury resort with a hospitality tradition dating back to 1956

1,000 m² (10,764 ft²) spa with a 14 m (45 ft) indoor pool and a 16 m (54 ft) heated outdoor pool

Four restaurants offering everything from traditional Austrian fare and fondue to fine dining ( Latest culinary news : the gourmet restaurant La Fenice just got awarded a Michelin star, additionally to its 2 toques.)

50 luxurious rooms and suites ranging from single rooms to family suites

Spacious and beautiful hotel gardens with a pool and a charming pond

Family-friendly including serviced kids' club

About Hotel Arlberg Lech

Hotel Arlberg in Lech is a legendary five-star retreat that seamlessly blends Alpine tradition, contemporary design, and refined hospitality.

What originally started as a cosy coffee house, founded by Johann Schneider, a local farmer's son, and his wife Helga, soon expanded into a guest house, when they noticed a growing demand for guest rooms. When they opened their first bedrooms in 1956, no one could have imagined that Lech would become one of the world’s most iconic winter sports destinations.

Over the years, the hotel quickly grew into a luxurious haven and became a beloved destination for royalty, celebrities, and discerning travellers, with bespoke interiors, award-winning cuisine, and an innovative spa, to name just a few perks of the hotel.

Still run by the Schneider family, Hotel Arlberg prides itself on offering personal, genuine hospitality passed down through generations. Their focus on creating an atmosphere of comfort and luxury, combined with informal, home-like warmth, is palpable. This heartfelt approach has fostered long-lasting relationships with guests, who return year after year.