Introduction
Excellent location in the heart of Vienna, just steps from Kohlmarkt, Graben, Hofburg Palace, and the State Opera
Elegant, contemporary comfort with 196 stylish rooms and suites combining classic Viennese flair with modern design
A calm retreat amid the city’s most prestigious addresses
Outstanding restaurant and bar celebrating a blend of regional and Mediterranean cuisine in atmospheric dining spaces
A sense of place and heritage, from the historic Herrengasse setting to the hotel’s iconic bar
About Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof
Situated in the heart of Vienna’s historic First District, the Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof is located in a beautiful neoclassical building dating back to 1913, which was once home to the famed Café Herrenhof — a cultural hub for the city’s intelligentsia.
The hotel’s elegant, contemporary interior design creates a refined yet relaxed atmosphere just steps from the Imperial Palace and the iconic shopping streets Kohlmarkt and Graben.
Guests enjoy easy access to Vienna’s world-class museums, opera, and historic sights, making it an ideal base for cultural exploration, fun shopping sprees, or culinary discoveries.
The hotel's signature Restaurant Béla Béla serves modern, feel-good cuisine that serves Mediterranean dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and paired with carefully selected Mediterranean wines. Adjacent is Béla’s Wohnzimmer & Bar, a welcoming lounge where you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, Viennese coffee specialities, and light snacks — perfect for a relaxed evening or social moment.
For unwinding after a day of sightseeing or meetings, the Spa Comfort World offers a serene 250 m² ( 2,690 ft²) wellness haven with a Finnish sauna, bio-sanarium, relaxation area, fitness space, and a range of rejuvenating massage and wellbeing treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.
Vienna’s atmosphere is shaped by its traditional coffee houses. Our restaurant Béla Béla takes its name from the founder of the iconic Café Herrenhof, and the historic Café Central is just around the corner. For the best experience, visit early in the morning before theConcierge Recommendation
Suites & rooms
A beautiful building in an excellent location. Easy walk, many must-see attractions. The people were friendly and efficient. Plenty of restaurants nearby, and a good one in the hotel. [...] Were I to return to Vienna, this would be my spot.K McCann, Hotel review
Around the hotel
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): approx. 30 min via City Airport Train CAT & U3 subway to Herrengasse
Vienna main train station (Hauptbahnhof): 15 min by subway
Airport Transfer: with private chauffeur service available upon request
Nearby attractions
Kunsthistorisches Museum– One of the world’s most prestigious art museums, home to the Imperial Collections.
Spanish Riding School – Home of the iconic Lipizzaner horses.
St. Stephen’s Cathedral – Iconic Gothic landmark and enduring symbol of Vienna.
MuseumsQuartier – A vibrant cultural site with major museums, art, and lively courtyards.
Nearby attractions
Mozarthaus Vienna – Mozart’s only remaining residence building in Vienna.
The Naschmarkt – Find local specialties and eateries at Vienna's most famous market.
Albertina – Renowned museum for graphic art.
A Tour of the Ringstrasse – Striking architecture along the former city wall.
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): approx. 30 min via City Airport Train CAT & U3 subway to Herrengasse
Vienna main train station (Hauptbahnhof): 15 min by subway
Airport Transfer: with private chauffeur service available upon request
Nearby attractions
Kunsthistorisches Museum– One of the world’s most prestigious art museums, home to the Imperial Collections.
Spanish Riding School – Home of the iconic Lipizzaner horses.
St. Stephen’s Cathedral – Iconic Gothic landmark and enduring symbol of Vienna.
MuseumsQuartier – A vibrant cultural site with major museums, art, and lively courtyards.
Nearby attractions
Mozarthaus Vienna – Mozart’s only remaining residence building in Vienna.
The Naschmarkt – Find local specialties and eateries at Vienna's most famous market.
Albertina – Renowned museum for graphic art.
A Tour of the Ringstrasse – Striking architecture along the former city wall.
Top 3 things to do nearby
Visit the Vienna State Opera
Housed in its iconic Ringstrasse building, it is one of the world’s premier opera venues. See a performance and enjoy a truly memorable experience.
Explore Vienna's Imperial Palace
Adjacent to the hotel you'll find Vienna's Imperial Palace, the former seat of the imperial family and home to the Sisi Museum, the Imperial Apartments and the Treasury.
More from the Steigenberger hotel family
Maxx by Steigenberger Vienna
The design hotel in the district of Margareten is a great base for exploring Vienna. It features 195 stylishly furnished rooms as well as restaurants and a wellness area.
Jaz in the City Vienna
Jaz in the City features euphoric local design, art and cuisine, located between the Naschmarkt and the shopping streets of the 7th district.
IntercityHotel Wien
A great place for business meetings and the ideal starting point for cultural trips and city explorations in and around Vienna.
Steigenberger Hotel & Spa Krems
View of the Danube, surrounded by vineyards, located in the scenic Wachau Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A hotel ideal for culture, nature and outdoor fans.
Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof
Herrengasse 10
1010 Vienna
Telefoon: +43 1 53404-0