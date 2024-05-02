Highlights of Kunsthistorisches Museum
Introduction
The Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Art History) in Vienna is one of the world’s most prestigious art museums, home to the Imperial Collections, which include an extraordinary array of art from ancient Egypt, classical antiquity, and the Renaissance. With masterpieces by renowned artists like Titian, Rembrandt, and Vermeer, the museum offers an immersive experience into centuries of artistic achievement.
The highlights at a glance
See the world’s most extensive Bruegel collection and the famous “Saliera” by Cellini
Explore 2,100 objets d'art from the Habsburgs' archives
Have coffee, dinner or a party at the marble Cupola Hall
Discover more of the Imperial Collections of the Habsburgs at the Imperial Treasury, the Imperial Carriage Museum, the Neue Hofburg, and the Palais Lobkowitz (reopening November 2026)
1. Find beauty in the details with Bruegel
Next to their variant special exhibitions, the permanent shows featuring their fabulous collections are always a must-see. The Kunsthistorisches Museum owns the world’s most extensive collection of works by Pieter Bruegel the Elder. As one of the most notable Flemish artists of the 16th century, Bruegel is known for intricate depictions of peasant life and stunning landscapes.
Look closely at masterpieces like “The Tower of Babel” and the minuscule details of Bruegel’s composition. Find ant-like figures dotting the scene, tiny houses on the tower, and entire bustling cities in the background.
The interactive website www.insidebruegel.net gives you a great view of all the paintings by Bruegel in the collection of the museum.
2. Rummage through the Habsburgs’ treasure chest
The Kunstkammer Wien is the world’s most important collection of its kind. You can’t exactly touch the 2,100 objets d’art that make up the Kunstkammer (chamber of art). But peering at ivory carvings and miniatures, timepieces, paintings, intricate sculptures, wall hangings, coins, and weapons is impressive enough.
If you feel suddenly blinded by 10 inches of solid gold, you’ve found the “Saliera” by Cellini. This gold and enamel salt cellar is one of the museum’s glittering highlights.
While navigating through the building, make sure to examine Gustav Klimt’s spandrel paintings between the arches and columns on the lavish museum’s stairwell.
3. Explore the Egyptian and Near Eastern Collection
The Egyptian and Near Eastern Collection of the Kunsthistorisches Museum is among the world’s most important collections of Egyptian antiquities.
The more than 17,000 objects date from a period of almost four thousand years, from the Egyptian Predynastic and Early Dynastic periods (ca. 3500 BC) to the early Christian era. Geographically their origins range from Egypt, Nubia, the eastern Mediterranean and Mesopotamia to the Arabian Peninsula.
4. Look up inside Cupola Hall
Cupola Hall is the beating heart of the Kunsthistorisches Museum. Not only is it located at the centre of the 19th-century complex, but with its magnificent Cupola Cafe, it’s also a meeting point for museum-goers and locals. The hall is panelled with white marble and decorated in gold. Above you, one of Vienna’s most ornate domed ceilings lets in the sun.
Artsy Breakfast & Dinner
How do you take your coffee? At the Kunsthistorisches Museum, it’s served with a dash of culture and views over centuries of art. Sit down for breakfast in the Cupola Hall with its lavish dome and energize before your walk through the collection.
If you’re looking for something more elegant, enjoy a gourmet dinner in the Cupola Hall. On Thursday evenings, from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, it transforms into a stately but intimate dining room. You can even get up between courses and roam the Kunstkammer or the Picture Gallery for an exclusive after-hours tour.
Nightlife at the Museum
Once a month, the Cupola Hall dims the lights, puts on music, and throws a party. This event series is called “Kunstschatzi” (cute for "my art treasure") and notoriously attracts Vienna’s young and young-at-heart to the museum.
A master mixologist creates a themed cocktail for the night, and the museum is open to explore until 11 pm. Enjoy the lineup of local DJs and mingle with other visitors - Tintoretto and Rubens make for excellent conversation starters.
5. Discover more of the Imperial Habsburg CollectionsIf you wish to travel deeper into the life of the Habsburgs – we have a few more gems in store for you that are worth exploring:
Imperial Treasury
Visit one of the most important treasure chambers in the world and get a close glimpse of the Austrian imperial crown jewels.
Imperial Carriage Museum
Explore the glamorous world of the Vienna Court and see imperial carriages, handcrafted harnesses, ceremonial robes and more.
Weltmuseum
Embark on a journey to a world of foreign cultures and discover rare cultural treasures from around the world.
Imperial Armoury
Explore the best-documented collection of court arms, armour and ornamental weapons in the western world.
Collection of Historic Musical Instruments
See the world's most significant collection of renaissance and baroque instruments, some of which played by famous musicians and composers.
Palais Lobkowitz (reopening November 2026)
Explore the palace of the former Prince Lobkowitz, admire the Nuda Veritas by Gustav Klimt and learn about the history of theatre.
Ticket Tips
Combo ticket – Kunsthistorisches Museum & Imperial Treasures
Embark on a journey of discovery through the Imperial Collections of the Habsburgs and see two of Vienna's premier sights with a single ticket.
Specials in 2026
Kunsthistorischen Museum: Canaletto & Bellotto
Outstanding works by Giovanni Antonio "Canaletto" Canal (1697–1768), and his nephew Bernardo Bellotto (1721–1780) take centre stage in the spring exhibition 24 Mar–6 Sep.
Neue Hofburg: Kleopatra & Rom — Tatort Ephesos
Who was buried in Ephesus’ mysterious Octagon? This exhibition explores Cleopatra, her sister Arsinoe, and the power struggles of the ancient world from 20 Oct–29.Mar.
The Neue Hofburg Tour: House of Habsburg
Take a tour through 650 years of history at the Imperial Place, from the founders of the House of Habsburg to Emperor Franz Joseph and Sisi.
A Bite of Art: A culinary theme path
A Bite of Art is a new culinary-themed trail launching at Easter 2026, exploring food and drink in art—from Bruegel’s Peasant Wedding to Jordaens’ Feast of the Bean King.
Palais Lobkowitz: Klimt. The Naked Truth
From fall 2026, Palais Lobkowitz presents a new immersive experience centered on Klimt’s Nuda Veritas, exploring artistic freedom and Vienna around 1900.
Kunsthistorisches Museum
Maria-Theresien-Platz 1
1010 Vienna
Phone: +43 1 52524 2500