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Highlights of Kunsthistorisches Museum

Discover the must-sees of the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Imperial Collections of the Habsburgs in Vienna.

The Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Art History) in Vienna is one of the world’s most prestigious art museums, home to the Imperial Collections, which include an extraordinary array of art from ancient Egypt, classical antiquity, and the Renaissance. With masterpieces by renowned artists like Titian, Rembrandt, and Vermeer, the museum offers an immersive experience into centuries of artistic achievement.

The highlights at a glance

  • See the world’s most extensive Bruegel collection and the famous “Saliera” by Cellini

  • Explore 2,100 objets d'art from the Habsburgs' archives

  • Have coffee, dinner or a party at the marble Cupola Hall

  • Discover more of the Imperial Collections of the Habsburgs at the Imperial Treasury, the Imperial Carriage Museum, the Neue Hofburg, and the Palais Lobkowitz (reopening November 2026)

About Kunsthisorisches Museum
LocationMaria-Theresien-Platz, Innere Stadt (1st district), Vienna
HoursTue – Sun, 10 am – 6 pm | Thursday, 10 am – 9 pm
Established1871–1891
SignificanceOne of the world's largest and most noteworthy art history museums

1. Find beauty in the details with Bruegel

Next to their variant special exhibitions, the permanent shows featuring their fabulous collections are always a must-see. The Kunsthistorisches Museum owns the world’s most extensive collection of works by Pieter Bruegel the Elder. As one of the most notable Flemish artists of the 16th century, Bruegel is known for intricate depictions of peasant life and stunning landscapes. 

Look closely at masterpieces like “The Tower of Babel” and the minuscule details of Bruegel’s composition. Find ant-like figures dotting the scene, tiny houses on the tower, and entire bustling cities in the background.
The interactive website www.insidebruegel.net gives you a great view of all the paintings by Bruegel in the collection of the museum.

2. Rummage through the Habsburgs’ treasure chest

The Kunstkammer Wien is the world’s most important collection of its kind. You can’t exactly touch the 2,100 objets d’art that make up the Kunstkammer (chamber of art). But peering at ivory carvings and miniatures, timepieces, paintings, intricate sculptures, wall hangings, coins, and weapons is impressive enough. 

If you feel suddenly blinded by 10 inches of solid gold, you’ve found the “Saliera” by Cellini. This gold and enamel salt cellar is one of the museum’s glittering highlights.

While navigating through the building, make sure to examine Gustav Klimt’s spandrel paintings between the arches and columns on the lavish museum’s stairwell.

3. Explore the Egyptian and Near Eastern Collection

The Egyptian and Near Eastern Collection of the Kunsthistorisches Museum is among the world’s most important collections of Egyptian antiquities.

The more than 17,000 objects date from a period of almost four thousand years, from the Egyptian Predynastic and Early Dynastic periods (ca. 3500 BC) to the early Christian era. Geographically their origins range from Egypt, Nubia, the eastern Mediterranean and Mesopotamia to the Arabian Peninsula.

4. Look up inside Cupola Hall

Cupola Hall is the beating heart of the Kunsthistorisches Museum. Not only is it located at the centre of the 19th-century complex, but with its magnificent Cupola Cafe, it’s also a meeting point for museum-goers and locals. The hall is panelled with white marble and decorated in gold. Above you, one of Vienna’s most ornate domed ceilings lets in the sun.

Artsy Breakfast & Dinner

How do you take your coffee? At the Kunsthistorisches Museum, it’s served with a dash of culture and views over centuries of art. Sit down for breakfast in the Cupola Hall with its lavish dome and energize before your walk through the collection.

If you’re looking for something more elegant, enjoy a gourmet dinner in the Cupola Hall. On Thursday evenings, from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, it transforms into a stately but intimate dining room. You can even get up between courses and roam the Kunstkammer or the Picture Gallery for an exclusive after-hours tour.

Nightlife at the Museum

Once a month, the Cupola Hall dims the lights, puts on music, and throws a party. This event series is called “Kunstschatzi” (cute for "my art treasure") and notoriously attracts Vienna’s young and young-at-heart to the museum. 

A master mixologist creates a themed cocktail for the night, and the museum is open to explore until 11 pm. Enjoy the lineup of local DJs and mingle with other visitors - Tintoretto and Rubens make for excellent conversation starters.

5. Discover more of the Imperial Habsburg Collections

If you wish to travel deeper into the life of the Habsburgs – we have a few more gems in store for you that are worth exploring:

Imperial Treasury

Visit one of the most important treasure chambers in the world and get a close glimpse of the Austrian imperial crown jewels.

Imperial Treasury

Imperial Carriage Museum

Explore the glamorous world of the Vienna Court and see imperial carriages, handcrafted harnesses, ceremonial robes and more.

Imperial Carriage Museum

Weltmuseum

Embark on a journey to a world of foreign cultures and discover rare cultural treasures from around the world.

Weltmuseum

Imperial Armoury

Explore the best-documented collection of court arms, armour and ornamental weapons in the western world.

Imperial Armoury

Collection of Historic Musical Instruments

See the world's most significant collection of renaissance and baroque instruments, some of which played by famous musicians and composers.

Historic Musical Instruments

Palais Lobkowitz (reopening November 2026)

Explore the palace of the former Prince Lobkowitz, admire the Nuda Veritas by Gustav Klimt and learn about the history of theatre.

Palais Lobkowitz

Ticket Tips

Combo ticket – Kunsthistorisches Museum & Imperial Treasures

Embark on a journey of discovery through the Imperial Collections of the Habsburgs and see two of Vienna's premier sights with a single ticket.

Combo ticket

Combo ticket – Empress Sisi

Follow the trail of beloved Empress Elisabeth. Discover exquisite jewelry from her private possession in the Imperial Treasury and the Imperial Carriage Museum.

Combo ticket

Specials in 2026

Kunsthistorischen Museum: Canaletto & Bellotto

Outstanding works by Giovanni Antonio "Canaletto" Canal (1697–1768), and his nephew Bernardo Bellotto (1721–1780) take centre stage in the spring exhibition 24 Mar–6 Sep.

Canaletto & Bellotto

Neue Hofburg: Kleopatra & Rom — Tatort Ephesos

Who was buried in Ephesus’ mysterious Octagon? This exhibition explores Cleopatra, her sister Arsinoe, and the power struggles of the ancient world from 20 Oct–29.Mar.

Kleopatra & Rom

The Neue Hofburg Tour: House of Habsburg

Take a tour through 650 years of history at the Imperial Place, from the founders of the House of Habsburg to Emperor Franz Joseph and Sisi.

House of Habsburg

A Bite of Art: A culinary theme path

A Bite of Art is a new culinary-themed trail launching at Easter 2026, exploring food and drink in art—from Bruegel’s Peasant Wedding to Jordaens’ Feast of the Bean King.

A Bite of Art

Palais Lobkowitz: Klimt. The Naked Truth

From fall 2026, Palais Lobkowitz presents a new immersive experience centered on Klimt’s Nuda Veritas, exploring artistic freedom and Vienna around 1900.

Klimt. The Naked Truth

Palais Lobkowitz: Bernini – Painter and Sculptor

The exhibition explores the mystery of the 'Portrait of an Old Man,' now newly attributed to Bernini, revealing the Baroque master in a new light – from Dec 2–Apr 4.

Bernini - Painter and Sculptor
Get in touch
Discover Kunsthistorisches Museum

Kunsthistorisches Museum

Maria-Theresien-Platz 1

1010 Vienna

Phone: +43 1 52524 2500

tourist@khm.at
www.khm.at
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