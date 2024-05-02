Highlights of Kunsthistorisches Museum

1. Find beauty in the details with Bruegel

Next to their variant special exhibitions, the permanent shows featuring their fabulous collections are always a must-see. The Kunsthistorisches Museum owns the world’s most extensive collection of works by Pieter Bruegel the Elder. As one of the most notable Flemish artists of the 16th century, Bruegel is known for intricate depictions of peasant life and stunning landscapes.

Look closely at masterpieces like “The Tower of Babel” and the minuscule details of Bruegel’s composition. Find ant-like figures dotting the scene, tiny houses on the tower, and entire bustling cities in the background.

The interactive website www.insidebruegel.net gives you a great view of all the paintings by Bruegel in the collection of the museum.