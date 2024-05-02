Climbing in Austria
Outdoor experiences in a picture-perfect scenery with breathtaking views, that's how we know and love our holidays in Austria. Crave an adrenaline rush as a bonus? Say no more. Whether you find that special something on a via ferrata at lofty heights or a high ropes course with the whole family - Austria's variety of venturesome climbing experiences has got you covered.
If you are looking for an adventure in alpine terrain without much climbing experience, a well-secured via ferrata is the perfect choice. You don't need to be a professional climber to master via ferratas up to difficulty level C or D. "An introductory course and some practice is all you need", that's what die-hard via ferrata climbers say.
On the way to the summit of the Sulzfluh in the Vorarlberg Montafon, the well-known mixture of anticipation and excitement arises. A final check, a few warm-up exercises before the carabiner clicks into the guide and off we go, higher and higher. Like a labyrinth, the path winds its way through the 350 meters of cold darkness, before the daylight flashes in from the cave exit and a magnificent view of the surrounding mountains awaits. Once you reach the top, you know you have accomplished something amazing.
Valley location: parking lot in Latschau (1,044 m) or mountain station of the Golmer cable car
Difficulty: 3,5/C
Height of the entrance: 2.170 m
Altitude difference of the via ferrata: 260 m
Length of the cave: 350 m
Total duration of the ascent on the via ferrata: 1.5 hours
What to pack for your via ferrata adventure
Climbing harness
Can be either a waist belt or a chest belt with a good fit around waist and legs.
Via ferrata set
Consists of via ferrata carabiners and a catch shock absorber, both attached to the harness.
Helmet
Must be standard-tested, easily adjustable and have a good ventilation system.
Non-slip gloves
Important are the right fit, quality of workmanship and a good grip!
Did you know that Europe's first via ferrata was built on the Dachstein in 1843? The man behind it was geographer Friedrich Simony, who had previously conquered the almost 3,000-metre-high mountain with great difficulties. Back then, iron pegs, hand hooks and a ship's rope were used as climbing aids. Today, this via ferrata is known as an enjoyable, albeit demanding, ascent to the Seethalerhütte.
Austria's most beautiful via ferratas
Via ferrata "Säuleck"
One of Austria’s highest via ferratas, featuring an impressive route up a striking 3,000-metre peak. Well secured, yet demanding.
Via ferrata "Adler" to the Karkopf in Telfs
Also known as "the pearl among via ferratas". It certainly requires some skill and stamina, however, the scenery is worth every strenuous step.
Via ferrata "Donnerkogel" in Gosau
After taking the Gosaukamm cable car up, you will overcome 1,100 meters in altitude in 2 stages. Highlight: the 40-meter panoramic sky ladder.
Via ferrata "Drachenwand" in Mondsee
Via ferrata with medium difficulty, which is a great option for intermediates. The summit offers a fantastic view over the lake district and the surrounding mountains.
Via ferrata "Kitz" near Taxenbach
Great via ferrata leading over a gorge, with rope bridge and flying fox. The impressive views into the Kitzlochklamm are a unique experience.
Via ferratas in Ramsau near Schladming
The region is considered the "cradle of via ferratas". Ladders and stirrups lead up 20 spectacular steep faces.
Safety on a via ferrata
Two is better than one
Always keep both carabiners hooked on the steel rope. At the anchorages, re-hook one after the other and keep one carabiner on the rope.
Planning
Always adapt the tour (difficulty, length, ascent and descent) to your abilities.
Save your energy
Climb carefully: Clean steps, arms stretched, rest in difficult sections.
Maintain distances
At least one securing segment, in difficult sections two.
FAQs
The very skilled climber won't take winter as an excuse to stop: In Austria's alpine regions, a series of rock faces await. Waterfalls that tumble down in summer turn into magnificent icefalls in winter. When the ice glows in different shades of blue, turquoise and purple in the sun, its surface begins to soften slightly - ideal conditions to hold carabiners. Equipped with ice axes and crampons, ice climbers eagerly look forward to these days to conquer the mirror-smooth walls.
Five spectacular ice walls for great adventurers
Ice arena on the Pitztal glacier
The 45 icefalls of the Pitztal at 2,800 meters above sea level are a paradise for passionate climbers.
Kaunertal valley
Numerous tours for intermediate climbers with short entrances. Newbies can learn all the basics in beginner courses.
Ice arena Rauris
The ice tower is ideal for introducing beginners to ice climbing and features multiple interesting routes.
Gasteinertal valley
A hotspot for fans of ice sports. Great ice quality due to the high alpine location.
Mürzer Oberland Nature Park
Ice climbers looking for a day trip destination from Vienna will find ideal conditions in the Mürzer Oberland Nature Park.
Austria's most action-packed high ropes courses
Forest Rope Park Golm
Three difficulty levels promise climbing fun for children and adults alike in Vorarlberg's largest high ropes course - no prior knowledge required.
Area 47
Europe's trendiest and highest playground for adventure seekers. Speed routes and selective routes at heights of up to 30 metres.
High Ropes Park Seeham
Seven courses on five levels with varied rope slides. Even the younger ones can test their climbing and balance skills here. Minimum height: 110 cm.
Outdoorparc Lungau
A basic fitness level is required to progress smoothly on the rope and bridge constructions. Special attraction: A pond for kayaking and stand-up paddling.
Safety on a high ropes course
Shoes
We recommend closed, sturdy shoes or sports shoes and socks. No sandals or flip-flops!
Clothes
Choose comfortable clothing that can also get dirty.
Gloves
Wear cycling or work gloves to avoid blisters on your hands.
Equipment on site
Helmet, climbing harness, self-belays and rope pulley are available on site.
Certification
Make sure the ropes course provider is TÜV or ECRA (European Ropes Course Association) certified!
Climbing in Austria's provinces
