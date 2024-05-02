Climbing in Austria

Whether it's the adrenaline kick on a via ferrata or an action day at a high ropes course - experience an unforgettable climbing adventure in Austria.

Outdoor experiences in a picture-perfect scenery with breathtaking views, that's how we know and love our holidays in Austria. Crave an adrenaline rush as a bonus? Say no more. Whether you find that special something on a via ferrata at lofty heights or a high ropes course with the whole family - Austria's variety of venturesome climbing experiences has got you covered.

If you are looking for an adventure in alpine terrain without much climbing experience, a well-secured via ferrata is the perfect choice. You don't need to be a professional climber to master via ferratas up to difficulty level C or D. "An introductory course and some practice is all you need", that's what die-hard via ferrata climbers say.