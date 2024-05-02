Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria

Accessible hotels and restaurants, inclusive museums, and carefree excursions in Austria’s most beautiful regions - comfortable holidays for everyone.

Accessible holidays in Austria mean the freedom to move around and make choices – in accommodation, in nature, in cultural settings and when travelling. Accessibility does not stop at the doorstep. It also includes accessible information, clear orientation and inclusive offers that respond to different needs. Across Austria, these services are developed with great commitment so that everyone feels welcome.

Austria offers a wide range of wheelchair-accessible hotels, barrier-free attractions and activities – from well-developed hiking paths, lakes and alpine experience areas to inclusive summer and winter sports. Museums and cultural sites also provide accessible experiences, including audio description, tactile models and guided tours in sign language. Combined with accessible travel and mobility options, this creates a holiday experience built on inclusion – in cities and rural areas, throughout the year.