In the Alps, on Alpine pastures, by lakes, along the Danube, in forests, and in vineyards, passionate chefs are dedicated to refining valuable products.

Austria is a country full of culinary originals: from well-known staples like Wiener Schnitzel and Spätzle to regional saffron and wasabi, our elaborate dining cultures in Vienna and the Alps, extraordinary venues such as traditional taverns, Heurigen, fine dining in a hangar, lakeside restaurants, and creative chefs like Heinz Reitbauer and Eveline Wild.

Austria’s culinary experiences have a thousand facets, but only one main ingredient – our breathtaking nature. From the snow-covered mountains to the gentle vineyards, the Austrian landscape is reflected in all our products and dishes.

Discover how this unique combination of taste and nature comes to life on the plate and experience Austria's originals, which go far beyond well-known classics.